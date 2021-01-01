पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

यूजर्स को लुभाने का नया दांव:अब टेलीग्राम पर साथ ले जा सकेंगे वॉट्सऐप की चैट हिस्ट्री, फॉलो करें ये स्टेप

नई दिल्ली13 मिनट पहले
  • आईओएस और एंड्रॉयड दोनों पर मिलेगी सुविधा, मीडिया फाइल्स भी ट्रांसफर कर सकेंगे
  • एक-एक करके इम्पोर्ट करना होगा, ग्रुप चैट पर भी मिलेगी यह सुविधा

अगर आप वॉट्सऐप को छोड़ना चाहते हैं लेकिन चैट हिस्ट्री का क्या होगा इसे लेकर दुविधा में हैं। तो इसका समाधान भी टेलीग्राम ने ढूंढ निकाला है। टेलीग्राम ने एक ऐसा फीचर लॉन्च कर दिया है, जो वॉट्सऐप की चैट हिस्ट्री को टेलीग्राम पर ट्रांसफर करने की सुविधा देता है। इससे यह फायदा होगा कि प्लेटफॉर्म स्विच करते समय यूजर को पुरानी चैट से समझौता नहीं करना पड़ेगा।

हाल ही में रिलीज हुए आईओएस वर्जन 7.4 में इस नए फीचर को देखा गया है। टेलीग्राम ने बताया एंड्रॉयड यूजर को भी इस फीचर की सुविधा मिलेगी। सिर्फ वॉट्सऐप ही नहीं बल्कि लाइन और काकाओटॉक की चैट को भी टेलीग्राम पर ट्रांसफर किया जा सकेगा। यूजर्स को मीडिया फाइल के साथ बैकअप इम्पोर्ट करने की सुविधा मिलेगी।

टेलीग्राम पर वॉट्सऐप चैट को कैसे करें ट्रांसफर

  • एंड्रॉयड यूजर्स वॉट्सऐप खोलें। इसके बाद जिस यूजर्स की चैट को एक्सपोर्ट करना चाहते हैं, उसकी चैट में जाएं। इसके बाद टॉप राइट साइड में दिए गए तीन डॉट पर क्लिक करें।
  • यहां चैट एक्सपोर्ट का विकल्प दिखाई देगा, जिस पर क्लिक करने के बाद, नीचे दिए गए टेलीग्राम के आइकन को सिलेक्ट करें। अगर यह आइकन नहीं दिखता है तो अपने दोनों ऐप टेलीग्राम और वॉट्सऐप को अपडेट कर लें।

इस बात का रखें ध्यान
आपको हर एक चैट को एक-एक करके ट्रांसफर करना होगा और यह फीचर्स ग्रुप चैट पर भी काम करेगा। लेकिन यह सभी मैसेज टेलीग्राम पर आज की तारीख में दिखाई देंगे। वॉट्सऐप चैट में जैसे मैसेज टाइम लाइन में दिखते हैं यह उस तरह से नहीं दिखाई देंगे।

वॉट्सऐप के पॉलिसी मुद्दे के बाद सुर्खियों में आई टेलीग्राम
यह फीचर उस समय लॉन्च किया गया है, जब दुनियाभर में टेलीग्राम यूजर्स की संख्या तेजी से बढ़ रही है। वर्तमान में टेलीग्राम के लगभग 50 करोड़ से ज्यादा यूजर्स हैं। वॉट्सऐप की नई प्राइवेसी पॉलिसी सामने आने के बाद टेलीग्राम सुर्खियों में आया। कंपनी ने यूजर्स के डेटा को फेसबुक और इंस्टाग्राम के साथ शेयर करने और एग्री न करने पर अकाउंट बंद करने के बारे में कहा गया था। इसके बाद से ही यूजर्स ने वॉट्सऐप को बायकॉट कर अन्य प्लेटफॉर्म पर स्विच होना शुरू कर दिया था। हालांकि, मामला बढ़ते देख वॉट्सऐप में नए पॉलिसी पर अस्थाई रोक लगाई। पहले वॉट्सऐप की नई पॉलिसी 8 फरवरी से लागू होना थी जिसे 15 मई तक स्थागित कर दिया गया है।

