साइबर क्राइम:अब आया वॉट्सऐप का फेक वर्जन, इटली की कंपनी आईफोन में इंस्टॉल कराकर चुराती है जानकारी

नई दिल्ली14 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • इसे इटली की सर्विलांस कंपनी Cy4Gate ने बनाया है, इसकी ब्रांडिंग और ग्राफिक्स हूबहू ओरिजनल जैसे
  • फेक वर्जन आईफोन में एक स्पेशल फाइल डाउनलोड करता है, यह IMEI और डिवाइस डिटेल हैकर्स तक पहुंचाता है

हैकर्स ने अब डेटा चुराने का नया तरीका खोज निकाला है। रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, इटली की सर्विलांस कंपनी Cy4Gate ने आईफोन के लिए वॉट्सऐप का फेक वर्जन तैयार किया है। इस फेक वर्जन से यूजर के आईफोन में कुछ संवेदनशील फाइलें इंस्टॉल कराई जाती हैं और यूजर का डेटा इकट्ठा किया जाता है। 2019 में भी इजरायल के एनएसओ ग्रुप द्वारा बनाए गए पेगासस स्पाइवेयर से लगभग 1400 वॉट्सऐप यूजर्स को निशाना बनाया गया था, जिसमें भारत समेत कई देशों के पत्रकार और हाई प्रोफाइल लोग शामिल थे।

विजिटर्स को गुमराह कर फेक ऐप कराते थे डाउनलोड

  • टोरंटो विश्वविद्यालय में साइबरस्पेस रिसर्च लैब 'सिटीजन लैब' ने मदरबोर्ड के साथ मिलकर आईफोन के लिए वॉट्सऐप के फेक वर्जन को खोजने का काम किया। इसे Cy4Gate द्वारा विकसित किया गया है। फेक वॉट्सऐप वर्जन का मामला तब सामने आया जब सिक्योरिटी कंपनी ZecOps ने वॉट्सऐप यूजर्स के खिलाफ हमलों का पता लगाने के बारे में ट्वीट किया।
  • मदरबोर्ड ने बताया कि config5-dati.com डोमेन के साथ एक साइट मिली, जो नकली ऐप को इंस्टॉल करने के लिए विजिटर्स को गुमराह रही थी। यह वास्तव में आईफोन के लिए एक स्पेशल कॉन्फिगरेशन फाइल थी। इसे यूजर्स की जानकारी इकट्ठा करने और हैकर्स तक पहुंचाने के लिए डिजाइन किया गया था।

फेक ऐप देखने में हूबहू ओरिजिनल जैसा

  • मदरबोर्ड ने बताया कि साइट के सार्वजनिक किए गए लिंक से जुड़े डोमेन में कई क्लस्टर मिले। ओरिजिनल यूआरएल के कुछ रूपांतर भी खोजे गए थे। उनमें से एक config1-dati.com था, जो वॉट्सऐप के फेक वर्जन को इंस्टॉल करने के लिए एक फिशिंग पेज था। ब्रांडिंग और ग्राफिक्स से देखने में यह हूबहू ओरिजिनल लग रहा था। इसमें यह भी बताया गया था कि इसे कैसे इंस्टॉल किया जाए।
  • सिटीजन लैब के शोधकर्ता बिल मार्जाक ने बताया कि फिशिंग पेज में दी गई कॉन्फिगरेशन फाइल हैकर को यूडीआईडी ​​और आईएमईआई समेत डिवाइस डिटेल सर्वर पर भेजने की अनुमति दे रही थी। हालांकि, शोधकर्ताओं ने यह नहीं पाया कि यूजर के डिवाइस से फाइल और कौन-कौन सा डेटा ले सकती है।
  • इस बात की भी कोई स्पष्ट जानकारी सामने नहीं आई है कि वॉट्सऐप के फेक वर्जन का संबंध Cy4Gate से है, जो इटली में कानून एजेंसियों और सरकार के साथ काम करती है। हालांकि, डोमेन का एक सेट पाया गया है जिसने config5-dati.com डोमेन पर एक आईपी एड्रेस शेयर किया। इसका संबंध कुछ अन्य डोमेन से भी था, जिसमें से एक को "cy4gate srl" में रजिस्टर्ड किया गया था। इसी से हिंट मिला कि इसका कनेक्शन इटली की सर्विलांस कंपनी से है।

सुरक्षित रहने के लिए ऐप स्टोर से ही डाउनलोड करे ऐप- वॉट्सऐप
वॉट्सऐप ने कहा कि सुरक्षित रहने के लिए सिर्फ ऐप स्टोर से वॉट्सऐप डाउनलोड करें। उन्होंने आगे कहा कि हम स्पाइवेयर कंपनियों कड़ा विरोध करते हैं और फेक वर्जन के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने का आश्वासन देते हैं। दूसरों को नुकसान पहुंचाने के लिए वॉट्सऐप को संशोधित करना हमारी शर्तों का उल्लंघन है। इसके अलावा हम अस्थायी रूप से संशोधित वॉट्सऐप यूज करने वाले ग्राहकों पर प्रतिबंध लगा सकते हैं।

