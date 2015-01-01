पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वॉट्सऐप के नए फीचर्स:वीडियो भेजने से पहले कर पाएंगे म्यूट, रीड लेटर फीचर भी मिलेगा; जानिए कैसे काम करेंगे दोनों फीचर?

नई दिल्ली8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
वॉट्सऐप म्यूट फीचर स्टेटस लगाने के दौरान भी काम करेगा
  • वॉट्सऐप की डिटेल देने वाले WABetaInfo ने नए फीचर्स की जानकारी शेयर की है
  • यूजर्स के लिए डिसअपीयरिंग, ऑलवेज म्यूट, वॉट्सऐप पे जैसे फीचर्स रोलआउट हो चुके हैं

वॉट्सऐप यूजर्स को जल्द ही वीडियो के लिए नया फीचर मिलने वाला है। इस फीचर की मदद से यूजर किसी वीडियो को भेजने से पहले उसे म्यूट कर पाएंगे। ये फीचर स्टेटस लगाने के दौरान भी काम करेगा। वॉट्सऐप से जुड़ी डिटेल देने वाले WABetaInfo के मुताबिक, कंपनी अब म्यूट वीडियो फीचर डेवलप कर रही है। नया फीचर बीटा अपडेट में देखा गया है। बता दें कि वॉट्सऐप ने हाल ही में यूजर्स के लिए डिसअपीयरिंग, ऑलवेज म्यूट, वॉट्सऐप पे जैसे फीचर्स भी रोलआउट किए हैं।

ऐसे काम करके वीडियो म्यूट फीचर

यूं तो इस फीचर को लेकर अभी कंपनी ने कोई जानकारी शेयर नहीं की है, लेकिन WABetaInfo ने इससे जुड़ा एक स्क्रीनशॉट शेयर किया है। इसमें वीडियो लेंथ के नीच की तरफ वॉल्यूम आइकॉन नजर आ रहा है। इस पर टैब करके वॉल्यूम को कम-ज्यादा या म्यूट कर पाएंगे। इसी तरह से जब स्टेटस पर कोई वीडियो सेट करेंगे, तब भी उसे इसी तरह से म्यूट कर पाएंगे।

रीड लेटर फीचर पर भी हो रहा काम

रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, वॉट्सऐप रीड लेटर नाम के फीचर पर भी काम कर रही है। ये फीचर आर्काइव चैट फीचर को रिप्लेस करेगा। रीड लेटर फीचर आर्काइव चैट का अगला वर्जन है, जिसमें आपको वैकेशन मोड मिलता है, लेकिन इस फीचर को ऑन करने के बाद आपके पास नोटिफिकेशन नहीं आएंगे।

WABetaInfo के मुताबिक, यूजर्स को रीड लेटर फीचर चैट के टॉप सेक्शन में दिखाई देगा। फिलहाल, इस फीचर की टेस्टिंग चल रही है। कंपनी इसे दिसंबर लास्ट या जनवरी की शुरुआत में रिलीज कर सकती है।

