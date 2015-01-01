पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टेक गाइड:वॉट्सऐप से चंद सेकंड में करें फंड ट्रांसफर, बस फॉलो करें ये ईजी स्टेप्स

नई दिल्ली12 मिनट पहले
  • सबसे पहले गूगल प्ले या एपल ऐप स्टोर पर जाकर वॉट्सऐप अपडेट करना होगा
  • पैसे भेजने-रिसीव करने के लिए ऐप में अपनी बैंक अकाउंट डिटेल जोड़नी होगी

लाखों यूजर्स हर दिन अपने दोस्तों-रिश्तेदारों से जुड़ने के लिए वॉट्सऐप का उपयोग करते हैं। यह संख्या महामारी के कारण कई गुना बढ़ गई है। कंपनी ने हाल ही में कुछ नए फीचर्स भी लॉन्च किए हैं जैसे वॉयस-वीडियो कॉल में 8 प्रतिभागियों को जोड़ना, फॉरवर्ड मैसेज की लिमिट सीमित करना। भारतीय यूजर्स के लिए प्लेटफॉर्म ने सबसे महत्वपूर्ण पेमेंट फीचर भी जोड़ा गया है।

वॉट्सऐप ने अब भारत में अपने मोस्ट अवेटेड पेमेंट फीचर को आधिकारिक तौर पर रोलआउट करना शुरू कर दिया है और यह देश के यूनिफाइड पेमेंट्स इंटरफेस (यूपीआई) फ्रेमवर्क को पैसे भेजने और रिसीव करने के लिए उपयोग करता है। हमने यहां कम्पलीट गाइड तैयार की है, जिससे आप वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट को जल्दी से सेटअप करके प्लेटफॉर्म का उपयोग पैसे भेजने के लिए कर सकेंगे। नीचे देखें स्टेप्स...

अब वॉट्सऐप से कर सकेंगे पेमेंट; NPCI ने दी भारत में UPI बेस्ड सिस्टम लॉन्च करने की इजाजत

वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट फीचर का सेटअप कैसे करें
स्टेप 1: सबसे पहले गूगल प्ले स्टोर या एपल ऐप स्टोर पर जाकर वॉट्सऐप अपडेट करें।
स्टेप 2: अब फोन पर वॉट्सऐप ओपन करें और सेटिंग पर जाएं।
स्टेप 3: अब नीचे स्क्रोल करें और पेमेंट ऑप्शन पर क्लिक करें।

स्टेप 4: अब स्क्रीन पर बैंक की लिस्ट दिखाई देगी। लिस्ट में से अपना बैंक सिलेक्ट कर अकाउंट डिटेल्स भरें।

स्टेप 5: इस प्रोसेस के बाद आपके बैंक अकाउंट की डिटेल्स सक्सेसफुली ऐप में जुड़ जाएंगी।

जल्द ही वॉट्सऐप में मिलेंगे मल्टी-डिवाइस सपोर्ट और एडवांस्ड वॉलपेपर समेत ये 5 फीचर्स, देखें लिस्ट

वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट फीचर पर पैसे भेजने की प्रोसेस
स्टेप 1: आपके बैंक अकाउंट की डिटेल सक्सेसफुली एड हो चुकी है, अब आप पैसे भेजने-रिसीव करने के लिए तैयार है।

स्टेप 2: अब जिस भी कॉन्टैक्ट को पैसे भेजने है, उसे ओपन करें।
स्टेप 3: पेमेंट ऑप्शन पर जाएं।
स्टेप 4: जिसे बैंक अकाउंट से पैसे ट्रांसफर करना है, उसे सिलेक्ट करें।
स्टेप 5: अमाउंट डालें और ट्रांजेक्शन कम्पलीट करने के लिए UPI पिन डालें।

एंड्रॉयड-आईओएस सभी यूजर्स के लिए उपलब्ध हुआ वॉट्सऐप का डिसअपीयरिंग मैसेज फीचर, इस्तेमाल करने के लिए फॉलो करें ये स्टेप्स

वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट फीचर के जरिए पैसे कैसे रिसीव करें
पैसे भेजने की तरह, यदि आप अपने किसी वॉट्सऐप कॉन्टैक्ट से पैसे प्राप्त करना चाहते हैं, तो बस यह सुनिश्चित करें कि आपने ऊपर बताई गईं स्टेप्स का पालन करके बैंक अकाउंट जोड़ा है या नहीं। आपको सबसे पहले वॉट्सऐप ऐप को अपडेट करना होगा> सेटिंग पर जाएं> पेमेंट्स ऑप्शन पर जाएं> बैंक का नाम सिलेक्ट करें> अपना बैंक अकाउंट जोड़ें। अब आप अपने वॉट्सऐप कॉन्टैक्ट से पैसे रिसीव कर सकेंगे।

