सुविधा:वॉट्सऐप ने रोल आउट करना शुरू किया री-डिजाइन स्टोरेज मैनेजमेंट टूल, जानिए कैसे यूज कर सकेंगे

नई दिल्ली32 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कई बार शेयर की जा चुकीं मीडिया फाइलों को देखने के लिए ऐप में एक डेडिकेटेड ऑप्शन मिलेगा
  • नया स्टोरेज मैनेजमेंट टूल उन फाइलों की भी लिस्ट तैयार करेगा, जिनका साइज 5MB से ज्यादा है

वॉट्सऐप जंक मैसेज रिमूव करने के लिए री-डिजाइन स्टोरेज मैनेजमेंट टूल को रोल आउट कर रही है। इस टूल को इस साल की शुरुआत में ऑनलाइन देखा गया था। नया स्टोरेज मैनेजमेंट टूल वॉट्सऐप यूजर्स को अपने फोन पर स्टोरेज कैपेसिटी को खाली करने के लिए आसानी से पहचानने, रिव्यू करने और बल्क डिलीट करने में मदद करता है।

यह टूल उन अनावश्यक फाइलों को देखने और डिलीट करने को भी आसान बनाता है, जिन्हें ऐप पर बार-बार शेयर किया गया था। स्टोरेज मैनेजमेंट टूल को इस सप्ताह दुनिया भर के वॉट्सऐप यूजर्स के लिए जारी किया जाएगा। यह यूजर को क्‍लीन-अप सजेशन भी प्रदान करेगा।

यूजर्स जल्द वॉट्सऐप बिजनेस ऐप से कर पाएंगे शॉपिंग, ग्रुप या कॉन्टैक्ट को हमेशा म्यूट करने का ऑप्शन आया

कैसे यूज कर पाएंगे वॉट्सऐप का नया स्टोरेज मैनेजमेंट टूल

  • रोल आउट होने के बाद जब यह टूल आपके फोन में आ जाएगा, तो आप वॉट्सऐप सेटिंग्स> स्टोरेज और डेटा> मैनेज स्टोरेज में जाकर री-डिजाइन किए गए स्टोरेज मैनेजमेंट टूल को एक्सेस कर पाएंगे।
  • इससे पहले, वॉट्सऐप केवल 'स्टोरेज यूसेज' सेक्शन के तहत चैट को लिस्टेड कर रहा था, जिसके माध्यम से यूजर अपने फोन के सिर्फ कुछ स्थान खाली कर सकते थे।
  • हालांकि, नया बदलाव एक ऑल-न्यू इंटरफेस के साथ एक नया एक्सपीरियंस प्रदान करेगा, जो अन्य ऐप्स के साथ-साथ वॉट्सऐप मीडिया कंटेंट द्वारा कितने स्टोरेज कंज्यूम किया गया है यह बताने के लिए एक डेडिकेटेड बार प्रदान करता है।
  • कई बार शेयर की जा चुकीं मीडिया फाइलों को देखने के लिए ऐप में एक डेडिकेटेड ऑप्शन भी मिलेगा। इससे अनावश्यक फॉर्वर्ड फाइलों को आसानी से ढूंढने और हटाने में मदद मिलेगी।
  • री-डिजाइन किया गया स्टोरेज मैनेजमेंट टूल उन फाइलों को लिस्टेड करता है, जिनका साइज 5MB से बड़ा है। इससे आपको फाइलों को साइज के अनुसार क्रमबद्ध करने और हटाने से पहले उनका रिव्यू करने की सुविधा मिलेगी।
  • री-डिजाइनिंग मौजूदा चैट लिस्ट को बनाए रखता है जहां से आप उन थ्रेड को देख सकते हैं जो अधिक स्टोरेज का कंज्यूम कर रहे हैं।

एडवांस सर्च से लेकर ऑलवेज म्यूट तक इस महीने आए 4 नए फीचर, अब लैपटॉप से भी होगी वीडियो कॉलिंग

स्टोरेज फुल हुआ तो चैट के टॉप पर मिलेगा मैसेज

  • नए टूल में जैसे ही वॉट्सऐप यूजर का स्टोरेज फुल होगा, उन्हें तुरंत चैट के टॉप पर मैसेज मिल जाएगा। यूजर्स इस मैसेज पर क्लिक करके सीधे री-डिजाइन स्टोरेज मैनेजमेंट टूल पर पहुंच सकते हैं।
  • री-डिजाइन किए गए स्टोरेज मैनेजमेंट टूल के प्रारंभिक संकेत जून में देखे गए थे जब वॉट्सऐप को बड़ी फाइलों के साथ-साथ फॉर्वर्ड कंटेंट को हटाने के लिए स्पेसिफिक ऑप्शन को जोड़ते देखा गया था। नए टूल को फाइनल टेस्टिंग के सितंबर के अंत में बीटा टेस्टर के लिए जारी किया गया था।

वॉट्सऐप में आ रहा है डिसअपेयरिंग फीचर; सात दिन बाद अपने आप गायब हो जाएंगे मैसेज, जानिए यह कैसे काम करेगा?

