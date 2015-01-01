पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वॉट्सऐप का नया फीचर:अब डेस्कटॉप वर्जन 'वॉट्सऐप वेब' से भी कर सकेंगे ऑडियो-वीडियो कॉलिंग, फिलहाल बीटा यूजर्स कर रहे टेस्टिंग

नई दिल्ली14 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • वॉट्सऐप वेब प्लेटफॉर्म का डेस्कटॉप वर्जन है
  • फिलहाल यह फीचर सिर्फ ऐप तक सीमित है

अपने यूजर्स को सुविधा देने के लिए वॉट्सऐप रोजाना नए-नए फीचर्स रोलआउट कर रहा है। एक रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, वॉट्सऐप जल्द ही वॉट्सऐप वेब (डेस्कटॉप वर्जन) पर ऑडियो और वीडियो कॉल की सुविधा दे सकता है। मैसेजिंग ऐप वॉट्सऐप वेब में वीडियो और ऑडियो कॉल करने की क्षमता का परीक्षण कर रहा है और फीचर अभी बीटा फेज में है। हालांकि, यह सुविधा केवल कुछ ही यूजर्स के लिए जारी की गई है, इसलिए इसे प्राप्त नहीं करने वाले बीटा टेस्टर्स को थोड़ा और इंतजार करना होगा।

रिपोर्ट में कहा गया है कि- "वॉट्सऐप कुछ स्पेसिफिक यूजर्स के लिए बीटा कॉल को रोल आउट कर रहा है लेकिन दुर्भाग्य से, बीटा फीचर होने के कारण यह बहुत कम लोगों के लिए उपलब्ध है। हमें उम्मीद है कि आप भाग्यशाली हैं, लेकिन अगर नहीं है, तो भी चिंता न करें: हर दिन अधिक यूजर्स इस एक्टिवेशन को प्राप्त कर रहे हैं और वर्तमान में, वॉट्सऐप डेस्कटॉप की उच्च प्राथमिकता है।"

वॉट्सऐप वेब के लिए ऑडियो-वीडियो कॉल: कैसे काम करेगा

  • वेबसाइट ने वॉट्सऐप वेब के लिए ऑडियो और वीडियो कॉल फीचर के स्क्रीनशॉट भी शेयर किए हैं, जो हिंट देते हैं कि ऑडियो और वीडियो कॉल आइकन चैट हेडर में मौजूद होंगे। इनकमिंग कॉल एक अलग विंडो में खुलेगी जहां यूजर्स के पास उसे स्वीकार या अस्वीकार करने का विकल्प होगा।
  • इसे व्यापक रूप से कब रोलआउट किया जाएगा, फिलहाल इस बारे में कंपनी ने कोई सफाई नहीं दी है, लेकिन जब भी इसे रोल आउट किया जाएगा, यूजर्स के लिए यह काफी उपयोगी साबित हो सकता है।
  • अब तक, केवल वॉट्सऐप ऐप ऑडियो और वीडियो कॉलिंग का सपोर्ट मिलता है, जिसका अर्थ है कि यूजर्स वेब वर्जन में लॉगइन होने पर अपने डेस्कटॉप पर इस फीचर का उपयोग नहीं कर सकते हैं।
  • इस बीच, मैसेजिंग ऐप में चैट हेडर के टॉप राइट साइड ऑडियो और वीडियो कॉल के लिए आइकन उपलब्ध हैं। ऑडियो और वीडियो कॉल दोनों आठ प्रतिभागियों को समर्थन करते हैं। हालांकि अभी तक इसकी कोई स्पष्टता नहीं है, लेकिन कंपनी वॉट्सऐप वेब के लिए भी कुछ ऐसा ही कर सकती है। बेशक, हमें और अधिक जानने के लिए आधिकारिक लॉन्च की प्रतीक्षा करनी होगी।
  • वॉट्सऐप वेब के माध्यम से ऑडियो और वीडियो कॉल से लोगों को अपने डेस्कटॉप से ​​सही चैट करना आसान हो जाएगा। यह विशेष रूप से ऐसी स्थिति में हो सकता है जहां कोविड-19 के कारण अधिकांश लोग घर से काम कर रहे हैं क्योंकि उन्हें अपने स्मार्टफोन के लिए ऑडियो और वीडियो कॉल करने की आवश्यकता नहीं है। विशेष रूप से, ऐप के अधिकांश कार्य पहले से ही वेब संस्करण के लिए उपलब्ध हैं।

