पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Tech auto
  • WhatsApp Won't Work On These IPhones, Android Phones From 2021: Check The List

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वॉट्सऐप यूजर्स ध्यान दें:नए साल से कुछ एंड्रॉयड और आईफोन में नहीं चलेगा वॉट्सऐप, देखें आपका फोन लिस्ट में तो नहीं

नई दिल्ली15 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पिछले साल भी कुछ एंड्ऱॉयड-आईफोन में बंद हुआ था वॉट्सऐप
  • कंपनी ने कहा- सर्विस जारी रखने के लिए फोन को अपडेट करें

पिछले साल दुनिया में सबसे लोकप्रिय मैसेजिंग प्लेटफॉर्म में से एक, वॉट्सऐप ने कुछ स्मार्टफोन के लिए अपनी सर्विस को बंद कर दिया था। एक लेटेस्ट रिपोर्ट बताती है कि इस साल भी कंपनी कुछ आईफोन्स और एंड्रॉयड डिवाइस के लिए अपनी सर्विस को बंद करने जा रही है। फेसबुक के स्वामित्व वाले मैसेजिंग प्लेटफॉर्म ने अब खुलासा किया है कि वॉट्सऐप पुराने ऑपरेटिंग सिस्टम पर चलने वाले स्मार्टफोन के लिए काम करना बंद कर देगा।

रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, आईओएस 9 से पुराने ऑपरेटिंग सिस्टम पर चलने वाले एपल डिवाइस या एंड्रॉयड 4.0.3 से पुराने ऑपरेटिंग सिस्टम पर चलने वाले एंड्रॉयड फोन पर वॉट्सऐप सपोर्ट समाप्त हो जाएगा। एक सपोर्ट पेज पर, मैसेजिंग प्लेटफॉर्म यूजर्स को अपने ऑपरेटिंग सिस्टम के लेटेस्ट वर्जन का उपयोग करने की सलाह देता है ताकि हाल ही में रोलआउट किए गए सभी नए वॉट्सऐप फीचर का आनंद लिया जा सके।

इस साल कई नए फीचर्स जारी कर चुका है वॉट्सऐप

  • वॉट्सऐप ने इस साल कई नए फीचर्स पेश किए हैं, जिसमें ग्रुप वीडियो और वीडियो कॉल के लिए प्रतिभागियों को संख्या आगे बढ़ाने से लेकर फेक न्यूज पर पाबंदी लगाने के लिए फॉरवर्ड मैसेज को सीमित करना शामिल है। इन फीचर्स का आनंद लेने के लिए, पुराने ऑपरेटिंग सिस्टम पर चलने वाले आईफोन और एंड्रॉयड फोन को इस साल के अंत तक अपग्रेड किया जाना चाहिए। यदि नहीं किया गया है, तो आप 2021 से जुड़े रहने के लिए प्लेटफॉर्म का उपयोग नहीं कर पाएंगे।

वापसी की तैयारी में इंस्टाग्राम लाइट ऐप, क्रिएटर्स को बढ़ावा देने के लिए प्लेटफॉर्म लाया बॉर्न ऑन इंस्टाग्राम प्रोग्राम

2021 से इन आईफोन में बंद हो जाएगा वॉट्सऐप

  • वॉट्सऐप ने यूजर्स को अपने आईफोन को आईओएस 9 या बाद के ऑपरेटिंग सिस्टम और एंड्रॉयड फोन को एंड्रॉयड 4.0.3 और उससे लेटेस्ट वर्जन में अपग्रेड करने की सलाह दी है।
  • इससे पता चलता है कि आईफोन 4 तक के सभी आईफोन मॉडल वॉट्सऐप सपोर्ट खो देंगे।
  • मॉडल में आईफोन 4S, आईफोन 5, आईफोन 5S, आईफोन 6 और आईफोन 6S शामिल हैं। यानी वॉट्सऐप सर्विस उपयोग जारी रखने के लिए यूजर्स को तुरंत अपने ऑपरेटिंग सिस्टम को आईओएस 9 या उसके बाद के वर्जन में अपडेट करना होगा।

भुगतान के लिए भारत में एसबीआई, एचडीएफसी बैंक समेत चार बैंकों के साथ लाइव हुआ वॉट्सऐप

यह एंड्रॉयड डिवाइस होंगे प्रभावित

  • एंड्रॉयड की बात करें तो, वॉट्सऐप ने खुलासा किया है कि यह उन स्मार्टफोन पर काम करना बंद कर देगा जो एंड्रॉयड वर्जन 4.0.3 के पहले के वर्जन पर काम करते हैं।
  • हालांकि, इतने पुराने सॉफ्टवेयर पर काम करने वाले एंड्रॉयड डिवाइस बहुत अधिक नहीं है, इसलिए यह कदम ज्यादा यूजर्स को प्रभावित नहीं कर सकता है।
  • कुछ एंड्रॉयड फोन जो अभी भी पुराने ओएस पर चल रहे हैं उनमें एचटीसी डिजायर, एलजी ऑप्टीमम ब्लैक, मोटोरोला ड्रॉयड रेजर और सैमसंग गैलेक्सी S2 शामिल हैं।
  • इसलिए, सुनिश्चित करें कि आपका एंड्रॉयड फोन एंड्रॉयड 4.0.3 वर्जन पर काम कर रहा है या नए वर्जन पर काम कर रहा है।

ऑफिस पहुंचते ही ऑन हो जाएगा वाइब्रेशन मोड, घर पहुंचते ही खुद चेंज हो जाएगी सेटिंग; जरूर ट्राय करें ये 4 इंटरेस्टिंग फीचर

ऐसे चेक करें फोन किस ओएस वर्जन पर काम कर रहा है

  • यह जांचने के लिए कि आपका आईफोन किस ओएस पर काम कर रहा है, आपको Settings-> General and Information->Software पर जाना होगा, यहां आप देख पाएंगे कि आपका आईफोन किस ऑपरेटिंग सिस्टम पर चल रहा है।
  • एंड्रॉयड यूजर्स Settings-> About Phone में जाकर देख पाएंगे कि उनका स्मार्टफोन किस एंड्रॉयड वर्जन पर काम कर रहा है।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें24 घंटे में सिर्फ 18 हजार संक्रमित मिले, यह बीते 6 महीने में सबसे कम, इलाज करा रहे 15 हजार मरीज कम हुए - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें