स्मार्टफोन निर्माता का ऐलान:शाओमी के फोन में प्री-लोडेड नहीं होंगे प्रतिबंधित चीनी ऐप, कंपनी ला रही ऑपरेटिंग सिस्टम MIUI का नया वर्जन

📢 Important news about #Xiaomi phones in #India:



1) None of the blocked apps will be available.

2) MIUI Cleaner app is not using Clean Master app banned by Indian Govt.

3) 100% of Indian user data stays in India.



A new version of MIUI coming soon! Please read & be informed. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/2tYHFwKjTG