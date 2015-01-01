पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:क्रिसमस और नए साल की छुट्टियों पर 24 घंटे कर सकेंगे फ्री मीटिंग, जूम-गूगल मीट ने की घोषणा; जानिए कब-कब मिलेगी सुविधा

वीडियो मीट ऐप जूम ने आने वाली कई छुट्टियों के लिए फ्री अकाउंट पर 40 मिनट की लिमिट को हटा दिया है। कंपनी ने हनुक्का, क्रिसमस ईव, क्रिसमस, न्यू ईयर ईव, न्यू ईयर के दिन और कवान्जा के लिए अनलिमिटेड मीटिंग की सुविधा दी है। कवान्जा अफ्रीकी-अमेरिकी संस्कृति का एक वार्षिक उत्सव है, जो 26 दिसंबर से 1 जनवरी तक आयोजित किया जाता है।

कंपनी ने बुधवार को एक अपडेट में कहा, "लिमिट को हटाने के लिए आपको कुछ भी करने की जरूरत नहीं है - यह तय समय के दौरान ऑटोमैटकली हट जाएगी।" इससे पहले जूम ने पिछले महीने थैंक्सगिविंग डे पर अपनी 40 मिनट की लिमिट को हटाया था।

जानिए कब-कब मिलेगा 24 घंटे फ्री मीटिंग की सुविधा:

  • 17 दिसंबर (गुरुवार) 10AM ET से 19 दिसंबर (शनिवार) 6AM ET तक (हनुक्का के खत्म होने तक)
  • 23 दिसंबर (बुधवार) 10AM ET से 26 दिसंबर (शनिवार) 6AM ET तक (क्रिसमस ईव और क्रिसमस के लिए)
  • 30 दिसंबर (बुधवार) 10AM ET से 2 जनवरी (शनिवार) 6AM ET तक ( न्यू ईयर ईव, न्यू ईयर डे और कवान्जा के खत्म होने तक)

सामान्यता फ्री यूजर्स के लिए 40 मिनट से ज्यादा नहीं चलती मीटिंग

  • सामान्यतया, जूम के फ्री टियर पर होस्ट किए गए तीन या अधिक लोगों के साथ मीटिंग 40 मिनट से ज्यादा नहीं चल सकती हैं।
  • यदि आप अधिक लंबी बात करना चाहते हैं, तो आपको दूसरी बैठक शुरू करना होगा और सभी को फिर से शामिल करना होगा।
  • इन छुट्टियों पर लिमिट के हटने से, दोस्तों और अपनों के साथ टेंशन फ्री होकर वर्चुअल मीटिंग कर सकेंगे और उनके साथ ज्यादा समय बिता सकेंगे।

कंपनी ने घोषणा की

  • कोडिव-19 के कारण हम कैसे रहते हैं और कैसे काम करते हैं और कैसे 2020 मानते हैं, इन चीज में काफी बदलाव आया है और इस साल बाकी सब की तरह, छुट्टियों का सीजन ठीक नहीं दिखता है।
  • इसलिए हम आने वाले कई विशेष अवसरों के लिए वैश्विक स्तर पर सभी मीटिंग के लिए फ्री जूम अकाउंट्स पर 40 मिनट की सीमा को हटा रहे हैं।
  • कोविड -19 प्रतिबंधों के बाद जूम की लोकप्रियता आसमान छू गई, सर्विस दुनियाभर के लोगों के काफी काम आई और महामारी के दौरान जितना संभव हो सका लोगों को घर से काम करने में मदद की।
  • हालांकि, यह व्यापक रूप से अपनाया गया है, जिससे प्लेटफॉर्म पर कुछ सुरक्षा मुद्दों भी सामने आए। जिसके बाद कंपनी ने कई मुद्दों को समयबद्ध तरीके से ठीक करने का वादा किया। जूम ने कहा, "बिन बुलाए गेस्ट से अपने सेशन को सुरक्षित रखने के लिए बताया कि- सुनिश्चित करें कि आपका मीटिंग पासकोड ऑन हो और वेटिंग रूम इनेबल्ड हो।"

गूगल मीट भी दे रहा है इस तरह की सुविधा
यदि आप परिवार और दोस्तों से जुड़ने के लिए गूगल मीट का उपयोग करना पसंद करते हैं, तो इसका एक ऑप्शन भी है, क्योंकि गूगल मीट ने भी घोषणा की कि फ्री सर्विस इस्तेमाल करने वाले यूजर्स, 31 मार्च 2021 तक 24 घंटे तक कॉल होस्ट कर सकेंगे।

वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-बांग्लादेश के बीच 55 साल से बंद रेल लिंक शुरू; मोदी बोले- ‘पड़ोसी पहले’ पॉलिसी में बांग्लादेश अहम - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

