पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

एपल 'वन मोर थिंग' इवेंट:एपल का Macbook Air हुआ लाॅन्च; कीमत 999 डॉलर

नई दिल्लीएक मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

एपल आज अपना एक और वर्चुअल इवेंट ‘वन मोर थिंग’का आयोजन कर रहा है। यह इवेंट भारतीय समय के अनुसार रात 11.30 बजे से शुरू हो चुकी है। बता दें कि पिछले कुछ महीनों में एपल का ये तीसरा इवेंट है। वन मोर थिंग इवेंट में एपल ने Silicon बेस्ड MacBook का ऐलान कर दिया है। कंपनी ने अपने इवेंट में MacBook Air को लॉन्चिंग की घोषणा की है। इसकी शुरुआती कीमत 999 डॉलर बताया गया है। इसके अलावा एपल ने M1 चिप का ऐलान किया है।

कंपनी के मुताबिक, M1 चिपसेट के सपोर्ट से iPhone और iPad App को सीधे अपने Apple M1 और macOS Big Sur बेस्ड Mac पर एक्सेस कर पाएंगे। M1 चिपसेट में 3D और शानदार गेमिंग एक्सपीरियंस मिलेगा। कंपनी ने अपने बयान में कहा कि MacBook Air में 18 घंटे का वीडियो प्लेबैक मिलेगा। जो पहले के मुकाबले 6 घंटे ज्यादा है।

बता दें कि एपल की तरफ से पहली बार खुद के प्रोसेसर पर बेस्ड Mac कंप्यूटर को पेश गया है। बता दें कि इससे पहले एपल ने सितंबर के इवेंट में आईपैड और वॉच लॉन्च किए थे। वहीं, अक्टूबर वाले इवेंट में आईफोन 12 सीरीज लॉन्च की थी।

Mac कंप्यूटर कई मायनों में खास है। कंपनी के मुताबिक, बाकी कंप्यूटर के मुकाबले कहीं ज्यादा फास्ट, बेहतर परफॉर्मेंस वाला होगा। साथ ही बहुत की कम बिजली की खपत करेगा। Mac कंप्यूटर को खुद के प्रोसेसर के साथ पेश किया गया।

Mac कंप्यूटर itel चिपसेट के साथ आता था। हालांकि अब अपनी चिपसेट के आने के बाद Apple की तरफ से itel चिप से दूरी बनाई जा सकती है। Apple ने इस साल जून में ही ऐलान कर दिया था कि कंपनी Mac कंप्यूटर को अपनी चिपसेट के साथ पेश कर रही है। Apple लंबे वक्त से अपने iPhone, iPads और Apple Watch के लिए प्रोसेसर को डिजाइन कर रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसंदेश साफ है- कांग्रेस को कमलनाथ के भरोसे नहीं छोड़ा जा सकता - मध्य प्रदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें