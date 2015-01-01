पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एपल इवेंट:एपल का One More Thing Event आज रात 11:30 बजे से; ये डिवाइस हो सकती हैं लॉन्च, यहां देखें LIVE इवेंट

नई दिल्ली7 मिनट पहले
  • एपल का यह वर्चुअल इवेंट एपल पार्क से लाइव होगा

टेक कंपनी एपल आज रात 11:30 बजे अपने One More Thing इवेंट का आयोजन करने जा रही है। एपल का यह वर्चुअल इवेंट एपल पार्क से लाइव होगा। एपल के ‘One More Thing’ इवेंट को आप रात 11:30 बजे से एपल की ऑफिशियल साइट Apple TV App और एपल के ऑफिशियल Youtube चैनल पर देख सकते हैं। इस वन मोर थिंग इवेंट में कंपनी इन-हाउस प्रोसेसर से लैस Mac के साथ-साथ कई और प्रोडक्ट्स को लॉन्च करने वाली है।

जानिए, लॉन्च होने वाले प्रोडक्ट के बारे में ?

  • एपल पिछले 15 सालों से अपने Mac कंप्यूटर्स में इंटेल के चिप्स का इस्तेमाल कर रही है लेकिन अब कंपनी ए-सीरीज आर्म-बेस्ड प्रोसेसर को इस्तेमाल करने जा रही है। यह आईफोन और आईपैड्स में इस्तेमाल होने वाले प्रोसेसर के जैसा ही है। माना जा रहा है कि इस इवेंट में Apple सिलिकॉन से पावर्ड 13 इंच का MacBook Air, MacBook Pro और एक 16 इंच के MacBook Pro को लॉन्च किया जा सकता है।
  • एपल इस इवेंट में AirTag एसेसरी भी लॉन्च कर सकती है जो आपके बैकपैक या पर्स से अटैच हो जाएगा। ये AirTag ट्रैकर इनके लोकेशन को ट्रैक करने में मदद करेगा। ऐसा माना जा रहा है कि इसकी कीमत 69 डॉलर से 99 डॉलर के बीच हो सकती है। कंपनी इस इवेंट में एपल प्रोसेसर के साथ 13-इंच और 16-इंच मैकबुक प्रो और 13-इंच मैक बुक एयर को लॉन्च कर सकती है।
  • फॉक्सकॉन, जिसे होन हाई प्रिसिजन इंडस्ट्री कंपनी के नाम से भी जाना जाता है, वो दो छोटे लैपटॉप को असेंबल कर रहा है, जबकि क्वांटा कंप्यूटर इंक बड़े मैक बुक प्रो का निर्माण कर रहा है। छोटे मॉडल प्रोडक्शन में आगे हैं और कम से कम उन दो लैपटॉप को अगले सप्ताह के इवेंट में दिखाया जाएगा।
