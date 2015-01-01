पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रीमियम ग्लोबल टेक्नोलॉजी ब्रांड OnePlus वैश्विक स्तर पर अपनी सातवीं वर्षगांठ मना रहा है। शुरुआत से ही OnePlus भारतीय प्रीमियम स्मार्टफोन सेगमेंट में सिरमौर के रूप में उभरा है और इसके उपभोक्ताओं की संख्या में निरंतर इजाफा हुआ है। इस साल की शुरुआत में OnePlus ने अपनी रणनीति में बदलाव किया है और अपने सर्वश्रेष्ठ क्वालिटी के उत्पाद किफायती कीमत पर उपभोक्ताओं को उपलब्ध करवाने की पहल की है। OnePlus ने अपना स्मार्ट टीवी 14,999 रुपए की शुरुआती कीमत में उपलब्ध करवाया है और साथ ही नई प्रॉडक्ट लाइन OnePlus Nord भी पेश की, जिसकी कीमत 24,999 रुपए से शुरू है। साथ ही OnePlus ने अपने ऑडियो प्रॉडक्ट्स OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z और OnePlus Buds Z भी लॉन्च किए, जिन्हें भारत में काफी पसंद किया जा रहा है।

यदि ताजा काउंटरपॉइंट क्वालिटी रिपोर्ट की बात की जाए, तो 2020 की तीसरी तिमाही में अफोर्डेबल प्रीमियम सेगमेंट में OnePlus नंबर 1 स्मार्टफोन ब्रांड के रूप में सामने आया है। साथ ही, हाल ही लॉन्च हुआ OnePlus Nord अपर मिड -टियर सेगमेंट में सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाला स्मार्टफोन बना है। OnePlus की मार्केट लीडरशिप साल-दर-साल मजबूत होती जा रही है। वर्ष 2020 की दूसरी तिमाही में भी प्रीमियम स्मार्टफोन सैगमेंट में OnePlus का मार्केट शेयर 29 प्रतिशत था, जो OnePlus 8 सीरीज और OnePlus 7T सीरीज की बम्पर बिक्री के कारण संभव हुआ।

OnePlus की सातवीं एनिवर्सरी सेल

सातवीं एनिवर्सरी के अवसर पर OnePlus ने एनिवर्सरी सेल की घोषणा की है, जिसमें प्रशंसकों के लिए शानदार ऑफर और डिस्काउंट दिए जा रहे हैं। जानते हैं खास ऑफर्स और डिस्काउंट के बारे में—

OnePlus.in और OnePlus Store app के ग्राहकों के लिए ऑफर्स

  • एचडीएफसी बैंक कार्ड पर आसान ईएमआई विकल्पों के साथ 2000 रुपए तक का इंस्टेंट डिस्काउंट।
  • OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store app और Amazon.in पर OnePlus स्मार्टफोन खरीदने पर चुनिंदा अमेरिकन एक्सप्रेस® कार्ड पर 10% तक कैशबैक।
  • OnePlus Store app पर OnePlus स्मार्टफोन खरीदने वाले ग्राहकों को 500 रुपए के डिस्काउंट वाउचर का लाभ।
  • ग्राहक OnePlus Power Bank को 777 रुपए की विशेष कीमत पर खरीद सकते हैं, 17 दिसंबर से सभी वनप्लस ऑडियो उत्पादों पर 10% की छूट।
  • ग्राहक 17 दिसंबर को OnePlus Store app पर 'स्पिन द व्हील' खेल सकते हैं और आकर्षक OnePlus उपहार जीत सकते हैं। इसी तरह ग्राहक OnePlus Store app पर 'द ग्रेट वनप्लस लकी डिप' में भाग ले सकते हैं और रोजाना आकर्षक OnePlus उत्पाद जीत सकते हैं।

ब्रांड OnePlus Red Cable की सफलता के बाद OnePlus Red Cable Life की पेशकश कर रहा है। इसमें सिर्फ 999 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत पर 12 महीने की एक्सटेंडेंड वॉरंटी, 12 महीने के लिए 50 जीबी क्लाउड स्टोरेज और प्राथमिकता सेवा के साथ ही अमेज़ॅन प्राइम की अतिरिक्त 12 महीने की सदस्यता का लाभ मिलेगा।

Red Cable Club members ग्राहकों के लिए ऑफर्स

  • सदस्य Red Cable Privé पर विशेष एनिवर्सरी लकी ड्रॉ में भाग ले सकते हैं और 17 दिसंबर को आकर्षक पुरस्कार जीत सकते हैं।
  • 17 दिसंबर से, रेड केबल क्लब के सदस्य जो OnePlus 3 से 6T डिवाइस उपयोगकर्ता हैं और जो OnePlus 8, 8 Pro या 8T में अपग्रेड करना चाहते हैं, उन्हें रेड केबल प्रो सदस्यता और OnePlus पावर बैंक भी मिलेंगे।
  • इसके अलावा, सदस्य 25 दिसंबर से रेड केबल प्रो और रेड केबल लाइफ के नए सब्सक्रिप्शन प्लान भी Red Cable Privé पर आकर्षक कीमत पर खरीद सकते हैं
  • 10 से 31 दिसंबर तक, सदस्य रेड केबल प्रो सदस्यता पर ये लाभ भी उठा सकते हैं—
  • OnePlus का कोई भी स्मार्टफोन OnePlus के एक्सपीरियंस स्टोर्स पर खरीदें और Red Cable Care मेंबरशिप (2499 रुपए की) सिर्फ 99 रुपए में पाएं
  • OnePlus स्टोर ऐप पर किसी भी OnePlus स्मार्टफोन को खरीदें और Red Cable Care मेंबरशिप कॉम्प्लीमंट्री प्राप्त करें

OnePlus के ऑफलाइन स्टोर पर एनिवर्सरी बेनेफिट

  • 17 दिसंबर को, OnePlus एक्सपीरियंस स्टोर पर पहले 10 OnePlus 8T ग्राहकों को 3000 रुपए का एक्सेसरीज कूपन मिलेगा। इसी तरह 11वें से 30वें OnePlus 8T ग्राहक को 2000 रुपए और 30वें से 70वें OnePlus 8T ग्राहक को 500 रुपए का एक्सेसरीज कूपन मिलेगा। ये कूपन खरीद की तारीख से एक माह की अवधि के लिए मान्य होंगे।
  • ग्राहक एचडीएफसी कार्ड पर 2000 रुपए तक का इंस्टेंट डिस्काउंट का लाभ उठा सकते हैं।
  • ग्राहक स्टोर पर बजाज फाइनेंस के साथ आसान ईएमआई स्कीम्स का भी लाभ उठा सकते हैं।
  • Red Cable Club सदस्य OnePlus डिवाइस को अपग्रेड करने पर या पुराने के साथ एक्सचेंज करने पर 3000 रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट ले सकते हैं।
  • Red Cable Club सदस्य 17 दिसंबर को OnePlus सर्विस सेंटर पर इनका लाभ उठा सकते हैं—
  • स्मार्टफोन स्पेयर पार्ट्स पर 15% तक की छूट, स्मार्टफोन की मरम्मत पर कोई सर्विस चार्ज नहीं और 'बाउल ऑफ हैप्पीनेस' के जरिए OnePlus उपहार जीतने का मौका।

इसके अलावा, Amazon.in पर OnePlus 8T 5G और OnePlus 8 Series 5G खरीदने के इच्छुक ग्राहक एचडीएफसी कार्ड पर क्रमश: 2000 रुपये और 3000 तक के इंस्टेंट डिस्काउंट का लाभ उठा सकते हैं। साथ ही ग्राहक Amazon.in और Flipkart पर 17 व 18 दिसंबर को चुनिंदा OnePlus ऑडियो प्रॉडक्ट्स पर 10 प्रतिशत का डिस्काउंट भी पा सकते हैं।

एनिवर्सरी सेल में OnePlus TV पर मिलने वाले डिस्काउंट

  • OnePlus TV Y series 32 इंच और 43 इंच पर 1000 रुपए की और छूट मिलेगी और ये क्रमशः 13,999 रुपए और 23,999 रुपये में उपलब्ध होंगे।
  • ग्राहक एचडीएफसी बैंक क्रेडिट कार्ड, क्रेडिट कार्ड ईएमआई और साथ ही डेबिट कार्ड ईएमआई के साथ 4000 रुपए तक का इंस्टेंट डिस्काउंट का लाभ उठा सकते हैं।
  • ग्राहक ज्यादातर बैंकों के कार्ड से खरीद पर OnePlus TV Y सीरीज के लिए 6 महीने और OnePlus TV Q1 सीरीज के लिए 12 महीने की नो कॉस्ट EMI का फायदा उठा सकते हैं।
  • ये ऑफर्स वनप्लस.इन, वनप्लस स्टोर्स के साथ ही Amazon.in, Flipkart और अन्य पार्टनर स्टोर्स पर दिसंबर 2020 के अंत तक ग्राहकों के लिए उपलब्ध हैं।
