फीचर आर्टिकल:फ़ेस्टिव सीजन में खुद को रिवॉर्ड करें Samsung Galaxy डिवाइस से

23 मिनट पहले
  • साथ ही पाएँ 10% कैशबैक और 50% की छूट Samsung केयर भी

साल 2020 सबके लिए चुनौती भरा रहा है, वहीं कई लोग ऐसे भी हैं जिन्होंने इस समय अपनों को तो संभाला ही है लेकिन साथ ही साथ दूसरों का भी ख्याल रखा है. ऐसे में आप सभी ने किसी न किसी के लिए इस साल कुछ न कुछ किया है. लेकिन आपको ये याद है की आपने खुद के लिए आखिरी बार स्पेशल कब किया था? आपमें से कई लोगों को ये याद भी नहीं होगा कि आखिरी बार खुद को कब स्पेशल फील करवाया था या खुद को कब रिवॉर्ड किया था.

साल 2020 ने लोगों की लाइफ स्टाइल का काफी हद तक बदल दिया है, अब लोग अपने बाफ्रे में सोचने के साथ दूसरों का भी ख्याल रखने के लिए सामने आने लगे हैं यही कारण है कि इस साल लोगों ने दूसरों के लिए बहुत कुछ किया है. चाहे बात हो फिजिकल सपोर्ट की या फाइनेंशियल सपोर्ट की, हर किसी ने अपने लेवल पर दूसरों की मदद की है. हर वर्ग और प्रोफाइल के लोगों ने अपने-अपने स्तर पर लोगों को इमोशनल,फिजिकल और मेंटल सपोर्ट किया है. अपने बारे में न सोच के दूसरों के लिए करने का ज़ज्बा इस साल देश और दुनिया के हर व्यक्ति में नज़र आया है. और ये ही ऐसा समय था जब लोगों ने अपने बारे में सोचना शुरू किया.. भागदौड़ भरी लाइफस्टाइल में हम कहीं न कहीं खुद को भूलते जा रहे थे. लेकिन लॉकडाउन ने हमें न्यू नॉर्मल एरा से मिलवा दिया.जहाँ हम सबने लाइफ को एक नए से देखा और इसमें हमारा सबसे ज्यादा साथ दिया टेक्नोलॉजी ने. इस साल टेक्नोलॉजी सभी कि लाइफ का एक अहम हिस्सा बन चुकी है, जिसमे सभी को हर कदम पर सपोर्ट किया है चाहे वो घर बैठे वर्क फ्रॉम होम करना, वर्चुअल मीटिंग अटेंड करना, क्लास अटेंड करना या फिर दूर बैठे अपने परिवार से जुड़े रहना हो. इन सबमें टेक्नोलॉजी ने हमारा बहुत साथ दिया है. यही कारण है कि गैजेट्स का अच्छा और अपडेटेड होना बहुत जरुरी है ताकि रोज़मर्रा के कामों को बेहतर ढंग से किया जा सके. ऐसे में Samsung लोगों की है जरुरत और पसंद पर खरा उतरता है. Samsung के इनोवेटिव और हाई- टेक्नोलॉजी फीचर्स से लैस प्रोडक्ट्स लोगों को हर जरुरत के समय आत्मनिर्भर और अपडेट रहने में मदद करता है

फेस्टिव सीज़न में करें खुद को रिवॉर्ड

फेस्टिव सीज़न आते ही सभी के मन में ख़ुशी की एक लहर सी आ जाती है और लोग सारी परेशानियाँ भूल कर फेस्टिवल को बेहतर मानाने में लग जाते हैं. इस समय लोग यादगार उपहारों के साथ अपने दोस्तों और परिवारों को सरप्राइज देते हैं ताकि उनके चेहरे पर ख़ुशी आ सके. लेकिन अब न्यू नॉर्मल फेस्टिवल फेज में मौका है अपने लिए कुछ करने का. हम सभी ने कहीं न कहीं इस पूरे साल में दूसरों को सपोर्ट किया है और वो भी वर्चुअली. दूसरों की हर मुश्किल घड़ी में एक दूसरे के साथ खड़े रहे हैं ताकि दूसरों को इमोशनल और मेंटल परेशानी से बचाया जा सके. .

ऐसे में हम सबने दूसरों की लाइफ को एक बेहतर अनुभव दिया है जो इन परिस्थितियों में किसी फेस्टिवल से कम नहीं है. इस वर्चुअल सपोर्ट में हमारा सबसे ज्यादा साथ टेक्नोलॉजी ने दिया है. आधुनिक टेक्नोलॉजी के चलते ही हम लोगों के लिए बहुत कुछ कर पाए. लेकिन इस फेस्टिवल सीज़न में अब मौका है दूसरों के साथ अपने आपको रिवॉर्ड करने का. ऐसे में आधुनिक टेक्नोलॉजी और इनोवेटिव प्रोडक्ट्स के साथ हमारा साथ दिया Samsung जैसे कुछ बेहतरीन प्रोडक्ट्स ने भी.

तो क्यों न न्यू नॉर्मल में “RewardYourself” की तरफ एक कदम बढ़ाये. इसी सोच के साथ Samsung Galaxy द्वारा इस कैंपेन में बड़ी संख्या में स्मार्टफ़ोन, टेबलेट और वियरएबल शामिल हैं, जो यह सुनिचित करता है कि Galaxy डिवाइस खरीदने वाले हर उपभोक्ता को इस फेस्टिव सीज़न में रिवॉर्ड किया जाये. तो अपने आपको काम, खेल एंटरटेनमेंट और अपने स्वास्थ्य के लिए आवश्यक चीजों से ‘रिवॉर्ड करें’

टेक्नोलॉजी में सर्वश्रेठ Samsung Galaxy रेंज से #RewardYourself

ये साल सबके लिए परेशानी और चुनौती भरा रहा है नॉर्मल लाइफ रूटीन के लिए लोगों ने न्यू नॉर्मल को भी अपनी लाइफ में शामिल किया है. लेकिन नॉर्मल रहना बच्चों का खेल नहीं है. घर पर डेली के काम को करते हुए खुश रहना और वर्क लाइफ बैलेंस करना टेक्नोलॉजी के बिना मुमकिन नहीं हो सकता है.

घर पर बैठ कर ऑफिशियल वर्क करना अपने आप में ही अलग सी चुनौती है, ऐसे में लेटेस्ट टेक्नोलॉजी के Samsung प्रोडक्ट्स न केवल हमें काम करने में हेल्प करते हैं बल्कि एडवांस टेक्नोलॉजी और इनोवेटिव प्रोडक्ट वर्क इनवायर्नमेंट को मेनटेन करने में भी मदद करते हैं. इसलिए इस फेस्टिव इज़ं आपके पास मौका है कि आप अपनी पर्सनल और प्रोफेशनल लाइफ को बैलेंस करने के लिए खुद को रिवॉर्ड करें वो भी Samsung Galaxy के साथ.

RewardYourself ऑफर में आपको Galaxy की एक बड़ी रेंज मिल जाएगी जिसका लाभ आप 17 नवम्बर तक उठा सकते हैं. Samsung हमेशा से अपने ग्राहकों के लिए नए और बेहतरीन प्रोडक्ट्स की रेंज लाता है जो न केवल टेक्नोलॉजी से अप टू डेट रहते हैं बल्कि यूजर फ्रेंडली भी होते हैं. यही कारण है कि Samsung Galaxy के प्रोडक्ट्स हर वर्ग के लोगों की पहली पसंद होते हैं. अपने ग्राहकों की पसंद और जरुरत को देखते हुए Samsung ने RewardYourself की पेशकश की है ताकि आप खुद को इन उम्दा/ बेहतर प्रोडक्ट्स से खुद को न्यू नॉर्मल अपनाने का रिवॉर्ड दे सके.

आइये जानते हैं कि ये ऑफर्स Samsung Galaxy के किन प्रोडक्ट रेंज पर मिलेंगे

  • Galaxy Note20 Series
  • Galaxy S20 Series
  • Galaxy A71/A51/A31/A21s
  • Galaxy M Series
  • Galaxy Tab A7/S6 Lite/ S7/S7+
  • Galaxy Watch 3/ Watch Active 2
  • Galaxy Buds range

इन प्रोडक्ट्स की ज्यादा जानकारी के लिए या इन ऑफर्स का लाभ उठाने के लिए क्लिक करें

तो समय आ गया है कि दूसरों के साथ खुद के लिए भी कुछ करने का और इस फेस्टिव सीज़न में खुद को रिवार्ड करने का।

