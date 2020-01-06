प्रदर्शनकारी छात्रों पर रविवार रात नकाबपोशों के हमले के बाद से ही जेएनयू सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रेंड कर रहा

अभिनेत्री स्वरा भास्कर द्वारा ट्वीट किया गया वीडियो 6 लाख से ज्यादा बार देखा जा चुका है

Dainik Bhaskar Jan 06, 2020, 01:49 PM IST

सोशल मीडिया डेस्क. जवाहरलाल नेहरू यूनिवर्सिटी (जेएनयू) में रविवार को हुई हिंसा के बाद से ही ट्विटर पर जेएनयू ट्रेंड में है। ट्विटर के टॉप-10 ट्रेंड्स में से 7 हैशटैग जेएनयू से जुड़े ट्रेंड कर रहे हैं। खबर लिखे जाने तक सबसे ज्यादा ट्वीटस #JNUViolence (3 लाख 71 हजार) पर आए। जानिए ट्वीटर पर जेएनयू को लेकर क्या चल रहा है।

ये 7 हैशटैग ट्विटर पर ट्रेंड कर रहे

#JNUattack

3 लाख 20+ ट्वीट्स

#LeftAttacksJNU

1 लाख 73 हजार+ ट्वीट्स

#JNUViolence

3 लाख 71 हजार + ट्वीट्स

#ResignAmitShah

28 हजार + ट्वीट्स

#JNUUnderAttack

58 हजार + ट्वीट्स

#ShutDownJNU

44 हजार + ट्वीट्स

#LeftKillingJNU

6968 ट्वीट्स

(आंकड़े खबर लिखे जाने (6 जनवरी, दोपहर 12.30 बजे) तक के)

जेएनयू से जुड़े ये वीडियो भी ट्रेंड कर रहे....

पत्रकार बरखा दत्त ने रविवार को ट्वीट किया गया 1 लाख 32 हजार से ज्यादा बार देखा जा चुका है।

Mayhem continues inside on #JNU campus but also shifts to outside the main gate where media, opposition politicians had gathered and were blocked and pushed around by mob. This female protester breaks down talking to our #Mojo team. Says she was "beaten & groped" pic.twitter.com/MbjjlZQ7FG — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) January 5, 2020

इस वीडियो को 3 लाख से ज्यादा बार देखा जा चुका है।

Here is the mob wielding iron rods and lathis and sticks freely roaming the JNU campus. The main gate is blocked, media not being allowed inside either. This is a complete collapse. @ArvindKejriwal if the police won't step in you must pic.twitter.com/5ffbUzqzQa — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) January 5, 2020

अभिनेत्री स्वरा भास्कर ने रविवार को ट्वीट किया था। 6 लाख से ज्यादा बार देखा जा चुका है।

Urgent appeal!!!! To all Delhiites PLS gather in large numbers outside the Main Gate of JNU campus on Baba Gangnath Marg.. to pressure the govt. & #DelhiPolice to stop the rampage by alleged ABVP masked goons on JNU campus. PLS PLS share to everyone in Delhi!🙏🏿🙏🏿 9pm on 5th. Jan pic.twitter.com/IXgvvazoSn — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 5, 2020

धर्मेंद्र छोनकर नाम के एक यूजर ने 6 जनवरी को 11.51 पर शेयर किया। इसे महज 37 मिनट में 98 हजार से ज्यादा बार देखा गया।

.@JNUSUofficial president Aishee Ghosh is seen with masked men inside JNU.



She was the one who blaming it all on #ABVP



Leftists are very good at theatrics. They unleash violence & then play victim cards.#LeftAttacksJNU pic.twitter.com/g9ifn5YNdk — Dharmendra Chhonkar (@yoursdharm) January 6, 2020

इस वीडियो को 80 हजार से ज्यादा बार देखा जा चुका है।