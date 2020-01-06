Change Cookies Settings

सोशल मीडिया / ट्विटर के टॉप-10 ट्रेंड में से 7 जेएनयू के, #JNUViolence सबसे ज्यादा सर्चिंग में

  • प्रदर्शनकारी छात्रों पर रविवार रात नकाबपोशों के हमले के बाद से ही जेएनयू सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रेंड कर रहा
  • अभिनेत्री स्वरा भास्कर द्वारा ट्वीट किया गया वीडियो 6 लाख से ज्यादा बार देखा जा चुका है

Jan 06, 2020, 01:49 PM IST

सोशल मीडिया डेस्क. जवाहरलाल नेहरू यूनिवर्सिटी (जेएनयू) में रविवार को हुई हिंसा के बाद से ही ट्विटर पर जेएनयू ट्रेंड में है। ट्विटर के टॉप-10 ट्रेंड्स में से 7 हैशटैग जेएनयू से जुड़े ट्रेंड कर रहे हैं। खबर लिखे जाने तक सबसे ज्यादा ट्वीटस #JNUViolence (3 लाख 71 हजार) पर आए। जानिए ट्वीटर पर जेएनयू को लेकर क्या चल रहा है। 

ये 7 हैशटैग ट्विटर पर ट्रेंड कर रहे

#JNUattack 
3 लाख 20+ ट्वीट्स

#LeftAttacksJNU
1 लाख 73 हजार+ ट्वीट्स

#JNUViolence
3 लाख 71 हजार + ट्वीट्स

#ResignAmitShah
28 हजार + ट्वीट्स

#JNUUnderAttack
58 हजार + ट्वीट्स

#ShutDownJNU
44 हजार + ट्वीट्स

#LeftKillingJNU
6968 ट्वीट्स

(आंकड़े खबर लिखे जाने  (6 जनवरी, दोपहर 12.30 बजे) तक के)

जेएनयू से जुड़े ये वीडियो भी ट्रेंड कर रहे....

  • पत्रकार बरखा दत्त ने रविवार को ट्वीट किया गया 1 लाख 32 हजार से ज्यादा बार देखा जा चुका है। 

  • इस वीडियो को 3 लाख से ज्यादा बार देखा जा चुका है। 

  • अभिनेत्री स्वरा भास्कर ने रविवार को ट्वीट किया था। 6 लाख से ज्यादा बार देखा जा चुका है।

  • धर्मेंद्र छोनकर नाम के एक यूजर ने 6 जनवरी को 11.51 पर शेयर किया। इसे महज 37 मिनट में 98 हजार से ज्यादा बार देखा गया।

  • इस वीडियो को 80 हजार से ज्यादा बार देखा जा चुका है। 
