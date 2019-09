*BOOM*BAM* KABOOM * Time for Diwali, time for dhamaka. Celebrate #DiwaliWithMi & get crazy deals, discounts, cashback offers and much more starting 28th September. RT with #DiwaliWithMi & stand to win #Xiaomi goodies. pic.twitter.com/aNi1xJsIjt

Breaking news!⚡ We have first price drops for #DiwaliWithMi. Up to ₹4000 off!😍



Special prices during #DiwaliWithMi:

* #RedmiK20Pro (#FlagshipKiller) from ₹24,999

* #RedmiNote7S (#48MP) from ₹8999

* Additional bank offers 💵



RT 🔄 to see more such Dhamaka deals!#Xiaomi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LMO6A9ER8O