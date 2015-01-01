पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Utility
काम की बात:सभी बैंक अकाउंट्स को आधार से जोड़ना जरूरी, ऑनलाइन चेक करें आपका खाता लिंक है या नहीं

नई दिल्ली19 मिनट पहले
आधार को बैंक अकाउंट से लिंक करने के लिए आपको कोई शुल्क नहीं देना होगा
  • वित्त मंत्री सीतारमण ने बैंकों को निर्देश दिया कि वे मार्च 2021 तक सभी खातों को आधार नंबर से जोड़ दें
  • इंडियन बैंक्स एसोसिएशन की 73वीं सालाना आम बैठक को वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग से संबोधित करते हुए यह निर्देश दिया

वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने मंगलवार को बैंकों को निर्देश दिया कि वे 31 मार्च 2021 तक सभी खातों को उनके खाताधारकों के आधार नंबर से जोड़ दें। कई लोगों को पता ही नहीं है कि उनका अकाउंट आधार से लिंक है या नहीं? अगर आपको भी पता नहीं है कि आपका अकाउंट आधार से लिंक है या नहीं तो आप घर बैठे ही इसका पता कर सकते हैं। हम आपको इसकी प्रोसेस बता रहे हैं।

ऐसे पता करें अकाउंट आधार से लिंक है या नहीं

  • सबसे पहले यूआईडीएआई की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट uidai.gov.in पर जाएं।
  • इसके बाद ‘Aadhaar Services’ वाले सेक्शन पर क्लिक कर ‘Check Aadhaar & Bank Account Linking Status’ पर जाएं।
  • जैसे ही आप इस पर क्लिक करेंगे, एक नया पेज खुलेगा. यहां आपसे 12 संख्या वाला आधार नंबर मांगा जाएगा।
  • पहले आधार नंबर दी गई जगह पर भरें। उसके बाद स्क्रीन पर एक सिक्योरिटी कोड भी दिखाएगा, जिसे देखकर भरने के बाद वन टाइम पासवर्ड (OTP) आपके आपके रजिस्टर्ड मोबाइल नंबर पर आएगा।
  • ऐसे में आपको ओटीपी उसमें डालना होगा और फिर लॉगिन करना होगा।
  • अगर आपका बैंक खाता आधार से लिंक हुआ होगा, तो आपको सामने यह बधाई संदेश मिलेगा- “Congratulations! Your Bank Aadhaar Mapping has been done”।

SBI यूजर ऐसे करें ऑनलाइन लिंक

  • www.onlinesbi.com पर लॉग इन करें।
  • स्क्रीन की बायीं तरफ दिखाई दे रहे "My Accounts" (मेरे खाते) के तहत "Link your Aadhaar number" (अपना आधार नंबर जोड़ें) पर जाएं।
  • अगले पृष्ठ पर खाता संख्या का चयन करें, आधार संख्या दर्ज करें और सबमिट पर क्लिक करें।
  • आपके पंजीकृत मोबाइल नंबर के अंतिम 2 अंक (इन्हें बदला नहीं जा सकता) दिखाई देंगे।
  • मैपिंग की स्थिति की जानकारी आपके पंजीकृत मोबाइल नंबर पर दी जाएगी।
  • इस प्रोसेस के लिए आपका इंटरनेट बैंकिंग के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन होना जरूरी है।

ATM द्वारा बैंक खाते को आधार से लिंक करें

  • यदि आपका इंटरनेट बैंकिंग के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन नहीं हैं, तो आप अपने डेबिट कार्ड विवरण का उपयोग कर खाते को ऑनलाइन आधार से जोड़ सकते हैं।
  • इसके लिए अपना कार्ड ATM पर जाकर स्वाइप करें और अपना पिन दर्ज़ करें।
  • “Services” मेन्यू में “Registrations“ के विकल्प पर क्लिक करें।
  • अब “Aadhaar Registration” विकल्प का चयन करें।
  • खाते का प्रकार (Saving/ Current) चुनें और अपना 12 अंकों का आधार नंबर दर्ज करें।
  • आधार नंबर पुनः दर्ज करें और“OK“ बटन पर क्लिक करें।
  • बैंक खाते से आपके आधार की लिंक होते ही आपको सूचना संदेश मिलेगा।

आधार से बैंक अकाउंट लिंक करने के फायदे
पेंशन, LPG सब्सिडी या सरकारी योजनाओं के तहत मिलने वाली रकम अब सीधे बैंक अकाउंट में ही आती है। लेकिन इसका लाभ लेने के लिए आपके बैंक अकाउंट का आधार से लिंक होना जरूरी है।

