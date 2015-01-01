पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैंकिंग:बैंक ऑफ महाराष्ट्र ने ग्राहकों को दिया तोहफा, लोन की ब्याज दरों में कटौती की

नई दिल्ली8 मिनट पहले
इस कटौती के बाद अब ब्याज दर 6.90% रह गई है
  • बैंक ने रेपो दर से जुड़ी लोन की ब्याज दर (RLLR) में 15 बेसिक पॉइंट्स की कमी की है
  • इससे पहले केनरा और महिंद्रा बैंक ने भी इसी महीने ब्याज दरों में कटौती की है

बैंक ऑफ महाराष्ट्र ने लोन की ब्याज दरों में कटौती की है। बैंक से लोन लेना अब सस्ता हो गया। बैंक ने रेपो दर से जुड़ी लोन की ब्याज दर (RLLR) में 15 बेसिक पॉइंट्स तक की कमी की है। इस कटौती के बाद अब ब्याज दर 6.90% रह गई है। नई दरें 7 नवंबर से लागू हो गई हैं। इससे पहले केनरा और महिंद्रा बैंक ने भी इसी महीने ब्याज दरों में कटौती की है।

बैंक के एग्जिक्यूटिव डायरेक्टर हेमंत टमटा ने इस कटौती के बाद कहा है कि इस कटौती से हमारे होम लोन, कार लोन, गोल्ड लोन, एजुकेशन लोन और पर्सनल लोन के साथ-साथ MSME लोन को और ज्यादा आकर्षक और सस्ते हो गए हैं। इससे पहले फेस्टिवल सीजन के चलते बैंक ने होम, ऑटो और गोल्ड लोन पर प्रोसेसिंग चार्ज में छूट दी थी।

सितंबर में भी की थी कटौती
इससे पहले भी बैंक ने सितम्बर महीने में भी लोन की ब्याज दरों में कटौती की थी। बैंक ऑफ महाराष्ट्र ने चुनिंदा अवधि की MCLR में 0.10% तक की कटौती की थी।

इंडियन ओवरसीज बैंक ने भी की कटौती
इससे पहले गुरुवार को इंडियन ओवरसीज बैंक ने भी MCLR में 0.05 से 0.50% तक की कटौती की थी। इंडियन ओवरसीज बैंक की नई दरें 10 नवंबर से प्रभावी होंगी।

