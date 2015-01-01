पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Health Insurance ; Insurance ; Benefit Of Income Tax Rebate Is Also Available On The Premium Paid For Health Insurance Cover

फायदे की बात:हेल्थ इंश्योरेंस कवर के लिए चुकाए गए प्रीमियम पर भी मिलता है इनकम टैक्स छूट का लाभ

नई दिल्ली17 मिनट पहले
सेक्शन 80D चिकित्सा खर्च पर कटौती के लिए है
  • इसके प्रीमियम पर आप अधिकतम 1 लाख रुपए का टैक्स बचा सकते हैं
  • प्रीमियम का भुगतान आपको इनकम टैक्स एक्ट के सेक्शन 80D के अंदर टैक्स बेनीफिट देता है

हेल्थ इंश्योरेंस आपको न केवल वित्तीय सुरक्षा के गारंटी देता है बल्कि टैक्स बचाने में भी मदद करता है। इसके प्रीमियम पर आप अधिकतम 1 लाख रुपए का टैक्स बचा सकते हैं। आज हम आपको बता रहे हैं कि आप हेल्थ इंश्योरेंस प्रीमियम पर कितना टैक्स बचा सकते हैं।

इनकम टैक्स एक्ट के सेक्शन 80D के तहत मिलता है टैक्स छूट का लाभ
मेडिकल इंश्योरेंस के लिए किए गए प्रीमियम का भुगतान आपको इनकम टैक्स एक्ट के सेक्शन 80D के अंदर टैक्स बेनीफिट देता है। सेक्शन 80D चिकित्सा खर्च पर कटौती के लिए है। इसके तहत खुद, परिवार और आश्रित माता-पिता के भुगतान किए गए हेल्थ इंश्योरेंस प्रीमियम पर टैक्स बचा सकते हैं।

हेल्थ इंश्योरेंस पर कितना मिलता है टैक्स छूट का लाभ

यदि आप खुद के और अपनी पत्नी व बच्चों के लिए कोई पॉलिसी खरीदते हैं

आपको प्रीमियमों पर अधिकतम 25,000 रुपए का डिडक्शन मिल सकता है

यदि आप एक वरिष्ठ नागरिक हैं

डिडक्शन लिमिट बढ़ कर 30,000 रुपए हो जाती है

यदि आप अपने माता-पिता के लिए कोई पॉलिसी खरीदते हैं

आपको अधिकतम 25,000 रुपए का डिडक्शन मिल सकता है

यदि आपके माता-पिता वरिष्ठ नागरिक हैं

डिडक्शन लिमिट बढ़ कर 30,000 रुपए हो जाती है

यदि आप खुद के लिए, पत्नी व बच्चों के लिए कोई पॉलिसी खरीदते हैं और अपने माता-पिता के लिए अन्य पॉलिसी खरीदते हैं

आपको दो डिडक्शन मिलेंगे:

  • अपनी पॉलिसी के लिए 25,000 रुपए तक और
  • आपके माता-पिता की पॉलिसी के लिए 25,000 रुपए तक

यदि आपके माता-पिता वरिष्ठ नागरिक हैं और आप उनके लिए भी कोई प्लान खरीदते हैं

आपको दो डिडक्शन मिलेंगे:
  • अपनी पॉलिसी के लिए 25,000 रुपए तक और
  • आपके माता-पिता की पॉलिसी के लिए 25,000 रुपए तक

यदि आप और आपके माता-पिता वरिष्ठ नागरिक हैं और आप दो पॉलिसी खरीदते हैं, जिनमें से एक आपके परिवार तथा दूसरी आपके माता-पिता को कवर करती है

आपको दो डिडक्शन मिलेंगे:
  • अपनी पॉलिसी के लिए 30,000 रुपए तक और
  • आपके माता-पिता की पॉलिसी के लिए 30,000 रुपए तक
