पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Utility
  • BSNL Launches New Broadband Plan, Will Get 60Mbps High Speed With Unlimited Data

टेलीकॉम:BSNL ने लांच किया नया ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान, अनलिमिटेड डाटा के साथ मिलेगी 60Mbps की हाई स्पीड

नई दिल्ली2 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
इस प्लान के साथ यूजर्स को देश भर में किसी भी नेटवर्क के लिए 24 घंटे का अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग बेनीफिट भी दिया जा रहा है
  • कंपनी ने इस ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान का नाम 'Fiber Basic Plus' रखा है
  • इस प्लान में आपको 60Mbps की स्पीड के साथ 3300जीबी डाटा मिलेगा

BSNL ने 599 रुपए कीमत का नया ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान लॉन्च किया है। कंपनी ने इस ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान का नाम 'Fiber Basic Plus' रखा है। इस प्लान के तहत कंपनी 60Mbps की स्पीड देगी और ख़ास बात ये है कि इसके साथ अनलिमिटेड डाटा मिलेगा। ये प्लान सभी सर्कल के लिए लॉन्च किया गया है।

जियो और एयरटेल से भी सस्ते हैं एक्सीटेल के ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान, 6 महीने के रिचार्ज पर 3 महीने डाटा भी फ्री
इसमें ये बेनीफिट मिलेंगे
इस प्लान में आपको 60Mbps की स्पीड के साथ 3300जीबी डाटा मिलेगा। कंपनी इस प्लान को अनलिमिटेड डाटा बेनीफिट वाले प्लान के तौर पर प्रमोट कर रही है। डाटा लिमिट खत्म होने के बाद प्लान में मिलने वाली इंटरनेट स्पीड घट कर 2Mbps हो जाती है। इस प्लान के साथ यूजर्स को देश भर में किसी भी नेटवर्क के लिए 24 घंटे का अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग बेनीफिट भी दिया जा रहा है।

BSNL के अन्य प्लान

499 रुपए वाला प्लान
BSNL ने कुछ ही दिन पहले 499 रुपए कीमत वाला नया ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान लॉन्च किया है। 1 महीन की वैलिडिटी वाले इस ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान में 20 एमबीपीएस की स्पीड से 100 जीबी डाटा मिलेगा। इसके साथ ही यूजर्स किसी भी नेटवर्क पर अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग कर सकेंगे। हालांकि, यूजर्स को आईएसडी कॉल के लिए 1.20 रुपए प्रति मिनट की दर से चार्ज देना होगा। अन्य बेनेफिट्स की बात करें तो कंपनी उपभोक्ताओं को मुफ्त में एक ई-मेल आईडी के साथ एक जीबी स्टोर स्पेस देगी।

BSNL ने लॉन्च किया 365 दिन की वैलिडिटी वाला नया प्लान, इसमें मिलेगी अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग और डाटा की सुविधा
799 रुपए वाला प्लान
फाइबर वैल्यू प्लान में यूजर को 100Mbps की स्पीड के साथ 3300जीबी डाटा मिलता है। इस प्लान को सिर्फ एक महीने के लिए सब्सक्राइब किया जा सकता है। इस प्लान के तहत यूजर को अनलिमिटेड लैंडलाइन से कॉलिंग की सुविधा भी दी जाएगी।

999 रुपए वाला प्लान
फाइबर प्रीमियम नाम के इस प्लान में यूजर को 200Mbps की स्पीड के साथ 3300जीबी मिलता है। समय से पहले डाटा खत्म कर देते हैं तो उनकी स्पीड को कम करके 2Mbps कर दिया जाएगा। इसके साथ ही यूजर्स को अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग सुविधा दी जाएगी।

1,299 रुपए वाला ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान
BSNL ने नया 22GB CUL ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान लॉन्च किया है। 1,299 रुपए की कीमत वाले इस प्लान में कंपनी हर दिन 22जीबी डाटा ऑफर कर रही है। प्लान में 10Mbps तक की स्पीड के साथ यूजर्स को रोज 22जीबी डेटा मिलता है। डेटा लिमिट खत्म होने के बाद स्पीड घटकर 2Mbps पर आ जाती है। इस प्लान में अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग का भी फायदा मिलेगा। इसके लिए हर कनेक्शन के साथ एक लैंडलाइन फोन भी दिया जा रहा है।

1499 रुपए वाला प्लान
फाइबर अल्ट्रा नाम के इस प्लान में यूजर्स को 300Mbps की स्पीड के साथ 400जीबी डाटा मिलता है। समय से पहले डाटा खत्म कर देते हैं तो उनकी स्पीड को कम करके 2Mbps कर दिया जाएगा।इस के साथ यूजर अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग बेनिफिट्स भी इस प्लान में मिलते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंउदयपुर में रजवाड़ी थीम पर हुई शादी, ट्रेडिशनल ज्वेलरी में दिखीं कंगना - राजस्थान - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें