टेलीकॉम:BSNL फ्री में दे रहा सिम कार्ड, 28 नवंबर तक मिलेगा इस ऑफर का फायदा

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
ग्राहक अपने नजदीकी BSNL स्टोर पर जाकर फ्री में सिम कार्ड ले सकते हैं
  • अब तक BSNL सिम कार्ड के लिए 20 रुपए चार्ज करती थी
  • फ्री में BSNL की सिम पाने के लिए आपको पहला रिचार्ज कम से कम 100 रुपए का कराना होगा

BSNL ने फ्री में सिम देने की घोषणा की है। अब तक BSNL सिम कार्ड के लिए 20 रुपए चार्ज करती थी, लेकिन अब लिमिटेड पीरियड ऑफर के तहत आपको 15 नवंबर से 28 नवंबर के बीच फ्री में BSNL की सिम पाने का मौका मिलेगा।

100 रुपए का कराना होगा पहला रीचार्ज
फ्री में BSNL की सिम पाने के लिए आपको पहला रिचार्ज (FRC) कम से कम 100 रुपए का कराना होगा। देशभर के बीएसएनएल ग्राहक इस ऑफर का फायदा उठा सकते हैं। ग्राहक अपने नजदीकी BSNL स्टोर पर जाकर फ्री में सिम कार्ड ले सकते हैं।

BSNL ने 599 रुपए कीमत का नया ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान लॉन्च किया है। कंपनी ने इस ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान का नाम 'Fiber Basic Plus' रखा है। इस प्लान में आपको 60Mbps की स्पीड के साथ 3300जीबी डाटा मिलेगा। डाटा लिमिट खत्म होने के बाद प्लान में मिलने वाली इंटरनेट स्पीड घट कर 2Mbps हो जाती है। इस प्लान के साथ यूजर्स को देश भर में किसी भी नेटवर्क के लिए 24 घंटे का अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग बेनीफिट भी दिया जा रहा है।

BSNL का बढ़ेगा दायरा
अगले साल MTNL का आखिरी साल है, यानी अगले साल से दिल्ली और मुंबई जैसे महानगरों में भी MTNL की बजाय BSNL का जलवा देखने को मिलेगा और कंपनी अपना दायरा बढ़ाने की हरसंभव कोशिश करती दिखेगी। इस तरह अगले साल से देशभर के 20 टेलीकॉम सर्कल में BSNL पहुंच जाएगी।

