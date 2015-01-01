पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Utility
  EPF ; PF ; EPFO ; By The End Of This Month, EPF Account Can Get Interest Money, Will Get 8.5% Interest

खुशखबरी:इस महीने के आखिर तक EPF अकाउंट में आ सकता है ब्याज का पैसा, मिलेगा 8.5% ब्याज

नई दिल्ली2 मिनट पहले
  • कर्मचारी भविष्य निधि (EPF) पर वित्त वर्ष 2019-20 के लिए 8.5% ब्याज तय किया गया है
  • सूत्रों के अनुसार श्रम मंत्रालय ने वित्त मंत्रालय को एक प्रस्ताव के तहत सहमति मांगी है

कर्मचारी भविष्य निधि संगठन (EPFO) इन महीने के अंत तक एम्पलाई प्रोविडेंट फंड (EPF) पर वित्त वर्ष 2019-20 का ब्याज डाल सकता है। कर्मचारी भविष्य निधि (EPF) पर वित्त वर्ष 2019-20 के लिए 8.5% ब्याज तय किया गया है।

पहले 2 किस्तों में ब्याज का करना था भुगतान
इससे पहले EPFO ने वित्त वर्ष 2019-20 के लिए EPF पर दिए जाने वाले 8.5% के ब्याज को दो हिस्सों में कर्मचारी के अकाउंट में डाला जाए। इस फैसले के तहत पहली किस्त में 8.15% और दूसरी किस्त में 0.35& का ब्याज क्रेडिट किए जाने की तैयारी थी। लेकिन अब सूत्रों का कहना है कि EPF पर वित्त वर्ष 2019-20 के लिए तय 8.5% के ब्याज को मेंबर एम्पलाई के अकाउंट में दिसंबर आखिर तक डाला जा सकता है।

मार्च में तय हुई थी ब्याज दर
इस साल मार्च में EPFO के सेंट्रल बोर्ड ऑफ ट्रस्टीज ने श्रम मंत्री संतोष गंगवार की अगुवाई में EPF पर वित्त वर्ष 2019-20 के लिए 8.5% ब्याज देने का फैसला किया था।

वित्त मंत्रालय फैसला आना बाकी
सूत्रों के अनुसार श्रम मंत्रालय ने वित्त मंत्रालय को एक प्रस्ताव के तहत सहमति मांगी है कि ​2019-20 के लिए EPF खातों में 8.5% ब्याज की किस्त जमा कर दी जाए। आने वाले सप्ताह में वित्त मंत्रालय इस पर फैसला ले सकता है।

कैसे पता करें अकाउंट में पैसा आया या नहीं?

SMS के जरिए पता करें अकाउंट बैलेंस
मैसेज के जरिए ईपीएफओ बैलेंस जानने के लिए आपका मोबाइल नंबर UAN के साथ रजिस्टर्ड होना जरूरी है। SMS के जरिए ईपीएफ बैलेंस चेक करने के लिए अपने रजिस्टर्ड मोबाइल नंबर से मैसेज में EPFOHO UAN ENG लिख के 7738299899 पर मैसेज करना होगा। यहां ENG उन पहले तीन करैक्टर के बारे में बताता है जिस भाषा में आप जानकारी चाहते हैं। मैसेज की सुविधा इंग्लिश के साथ, हिंदी, पंजाबी, गुजराती, मराठी, कन्नड़, तेलुगु, तमिल, मलयालम और बंगाली भाषाओं में भी उपलब्ध है।

मिस्ड कॉल से चेक करें बैलेंस
मिस्ड कॉल के जरिए EPF बैलेंस चेक करने के लिए आपका मोबाइल नंबर UAN से रजिस्टर्ड होना जरूरी है। आप अपने रजिस्टर्ड मोबाइल से 011-22901406 पर मिस्ड कॉल देकर EPF बैलेंस जान सकते हैं। मिस्ड कॉल देने के बाद आपके रजिस्टर्ड नंबर पर EPF का एक मैसेज आएगा जिससे आपको EPF बैलेंस का पता चलेगा।

उमंग ऐप पर ऐसे चेक करें बैलेंस
अपना उमंग ऐप खोलें और ईपीएफओ पर क्लिक करें। आपको एक अन्य पेज पर एम्पलॉयी-सेंट्रिक सर्विस (employee-centric services) पर क्लिक करना होगा। यहां व्यू पासबुक पर क्लिक करें। अपना यूएएन नंबर और पासवर्ड (OTP) नंबर भरें। ओटीपी आपको अपने रजिस्टर्ड मोबाइल नंबर पर आ जाएगा। इसके बाद आप अपना पीएफ बैलेंस चेक कर सकते हैं।

वेबसाइट पर ऐसे चेक कर सकते हैं पीएफ का बैलेंस

  • EPFO की वेबसाइट epfindia.gov.in पर ई-पासबुक पर क्लिक करें।
  • ई-पासबुक पर क्लिक करने पर एक नए पेज passbook.epfindia.gov.in पर आ जाएंगे।
  • यहां आपको अपना यूजर नाम (UAN नंबर), पासवर्ड और कैप्चा भरना होगा।
  • सभी डिटेल्स भरने के बाद एक नए पेज पर आ जाएंगे और यहां मेंबर आईडी का चुनाव करना होगा।
  • यहां ई-पासबुक पर अपना ईपीएफ बैलेंस मिल जाएगा।
