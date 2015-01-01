पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Utility
  • Loan ; Banking ; Home Loan ; Canara Bank Gave Diwali Gift To Customers, Cut Loan Interest Rates

राहत:केनरा बैंक ने ग्राहकों को दिया दिवाली का तोहफा, लोन की ब्याज दरों में कटौती की

नई दिल्ली2 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रेपो रेट लिंक्ड लेंडिंग रेट यानी RLLR को 6.90% ही रखा गया है। इसमें कोई बदलाव नहीं किया गया है
  • बैंक ने मार्जिनल कॉस्ट लेंडिंग रेट (MCLR) आधारित लोन की ब्याज दरों में कटौती की है
  • ब्याज दरों में 15 बेसिस पॉइंट्स (बीपीएस) तक की कटौती की गई है

केनरा बैंक ने मार्जिनल कॉस्ट लेंडिंग रेट (MCLR) आधारित लोन की ब्याज दरों में कटौती की है। ब्याज दरों में अधिकतम 15 बेसिस पॉइंट्स (बीपीएस) तक की कटौती की है। रेपो रेट लिंक्ड लेंडिंग रेट यानी RLLR को 6.90% ही रखा गया है। इसमें कोई बदलाव नहीं किया गया है। नई ब्याज दरें 7 नवंबर से लागू हो गई हैं।

कितनी हुई कटौती
एक दिन और एक महीने के लोन पर ब्याज दरें 0.15% घटकर 6.80% जबकि 3 महीने की अवधि के लोन पर 7.10% से गिरकर 6.95% रह गई हैं। 6 महीने और एक साल के लोन पर इंट्रेस्ट रेट 0.05% घटाया गया है। 1 साल की अवधि के लोन पर अब नई दरें 7.40% से घटकर 7.35% हो गई हैं। इसी तरह 6 महीने की अवधि के लोन पर दरें 7.30% रह गई हैं।

कोटक महिंद्रा बैंक ने ब्याज दर में कटौती की, अब SBI से भी सस्ता मिलेगा होम लोन
इंडियन ओवरसीज और कोटक महिंद्रा बैंक ने भी की कटौती
इससे पहले गुरुवार को इंडियन ओवरसीज बैंक ने भी MCLR में 0.05 से 0.50% तक की कटौती की थी। इंडियन ओवरसीज बैंक की नई दरें 10 नवंबर से प्रभावी होंगी। कोटक महिंद्रा बैंक ने होम लोन की ब्याज दरों में 15 बेसिक पॉइंट (बीपीएस) की कटौती की है। इसी के साथ अब बैंक 6.75% सालाना की ब्याज दर पर होम लोन ऑफर कर रहा है। इससे पहले बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा ने भी लोन की ब्याज दरों में कटौती की थी।

ICICI बैंक ने युवाओं के लिए लॉन्च किया 'Mine' ऑफर, आसानी से मिलेंगी कई सुविधाएं​​​​​​​
ये बैंक इस दिवाली दे रहे खास ऑफर

PNB का नया ऑफर
पंजाब नेशनल बैंक (PNB) अपने ग्राहकों के लिए फेस्टिव बोनांजा ऑफर लेकर आया है। इस ऑफर के तहत बैंक होम लोन पर सभी तरह के अपफ्रंट, प्रोसेसिंग चार्ज और डॉक्यूमेंट चार्ज नहीं लेगा। ग्राहक इस ऑफर का फायदा PNB की शाखाओं या डिजिटल चैनल के जरिए 31 दिसंबर 2020 तक ले सकते हैं। बैंक फिलहाल 7.10 से 7.90 फीसदी सालाना ब्याज दर पर होम लोन ऑफर कर रहा है।

अगर आपने होम लोन लिया है तो जरूर लें टर्म इंश्योरेंस, ये आपके न होने पर परिवार को देगा वित्तीय सुरक्षा​​​​​​​
SBI का ऑफर
स्टेट बैंक ऑफ इंडिया (SBI) ने होम लोन पर प्रोसेसिंग फीस माफ करने का ऐलान किया है। लेकिन इसके लिए ग्राहकों को बैंक के ऐप योनो (YONO) से अप्लाई करना होगा। SBI ने कहा कि उन ग्राहकों को 10 बीपीएस यानी 0.10 फीसदी की ब्याज में स्पेशल छूट मिलेगी, जिनका सिबिल स्कोर अच्छा होगा। हालांकि, यह लोन की राशि पर भी निर्भर करेगा। SBI 6.95 से 7.95 फीसदी सालाना ब्याज दर पर होम लोन ऑफर कर रहा है।

HDFC बैंक 'फेस्टिव ट्रीट्स' ऑफर
HDFC बैंक ने अपने ग्राहकों के लिए 'फेस्टिव ट्रीट्स 2.0' को लॉन्च किया है। इसके तहत लोन पर प्रोसेसिंग फीस की छूट और ईएमआई में छूट के साथ-साथ ग्राहकों को कैशबैक, गिफ्ट वाउचर और कई अन्य फायदे भी मिलेंगे। बैंक 6.95 से 7.65 फीसदी सालाना ब्याज दर पर होम लोन ऑफर कर रहा है।

ICICI बैंक 'फेस्टिव बोनांजा' ऑफर
ICICI बैंक ने 'फेस्टिव बोनांजा' लॉन्च किया है, जिसमें कई ऑफर मिल रहे हैं। इसके तहत ब्याज दरें 6.90 फीसदी से शुरू हैं व प्रोसेसिंग फीस 3,000 रुपए से शुरू है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदो अपील: मोदी ने कहा- वोटिंग का नया रिकॉर्ड बनाएं; तेजस्वी बोले- बदलाव उफान पर है - बिहार चुनाव - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें