पर्सनल फाइनेंस:सिगरेट पीने वालों को लाइफ इंश्योरेंस लेने के लिए चुकाना पड़ता है 80% तक ज्यादा प्रीमियम

नई दिल्ली4 मिनट पहले
सिगरेट पीने से होने वाले नुकसान को देखते हुए इंश्योरेंस कंपनियां सिगरेट पीने वालों के लिए ज्यादा प्रीमियम चार्ज को जोड़ती हैं
  • सिगरेट पीना सिर्फ आपकी सेहत ही नहीं आपकी जेब पर भी भारी पड़ता है
  • WHO)के मुताबिक भारत में दुनिया के 12% सिगरेट पीने वाले लोग रहते हैं

सिगरेट पीना सिर्फ आपकी सेहत ही नहीं आपकी जेब पर भी भारी पड़ता है। क्योंकि अगर आप सिगरेट पीते हैं और लाइफ इंश्योरेंस लेना चाहते हैं तो ये आपको ज्यादा महंगा पड़ेगा। सिगरेट पीने से स्वास्थ्य पर बुरा असर होता है और सिगरेट पीने वाले की मौत या बीमार होने की भी संभावना रहती है। इसी वजह से लाइफ इंश्योरेंस कंपनियां जीवन बीमा के रेट्स ऐसे लोगों के लिए बढ़ाकर रखती हैं। विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन (WHO) के मुताबिक भारत में दुनिया के 12% सिगरेट पीने वाले लोग रहते हैं, जिसमें से सालाना 10 मिलियन लोगों की मौत हो जाती है।

क्यों बढ़ता है प्रीमियम?
सिगरेट पीने से होने वाले नुकसान को देखते हुए इंश्योरेंस कंपनियां सिगरेट पीने वालों के लिए ज्यादा प्रीमियम चार्ज को जोड़ती हैं। सिगरेट पीने से दिल की बीमारी और ब्लड प्रेशर बढ़ने की संभावना रहती है। इससे फेफड़े में इंफेक्शन भी होने की संभावना रहती है। इंश्योरेंस, कंपनियां प्रीमियम तय करते समय आपके हेल्थ रिस्क को देखती हैं।

कंपनियां उपभोक्ताओं को दो अलग-अलग भागों में विभाजित करती हैं
लाइफ इंश्योरेंस कंपनियां आमतौर पर इंश्योरेंस लेने वालों को दो भागों में बांटती है। पहला कम जोखिम जॉब प्रोफाइल वाले लोग और दूसरा ज्यादा जोखिम जॉब प्रोफाइल वाले लोग। कम जोखिम वाले जॉब प्रोफाइल में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर, बैंकर और मार्केटिंग कंसल्टेंट लोग आते हैं। जबकि उच्च जोखिम वाले जॉब प्रोफाइल में पुलिस और अन्य जोखिम का काम करने वाले लोग आते हैं। उच्च जोखिम जॉब प्रोफाइल वाले लोगों को आम लोगों की तुलना में ज्यादा प्रीमियम देना होता है। धूम्रपान करने वाले लोगों को ज्यादा जोखिम वाला माना जाता है चाहे उनका जॉब प्रोफाइल कुछ भी हो।

कितना बढ़ता है प्रीमियम ?
अगर आप सिगरेट पीते हैं तो आपको प्रीमियम के लिए 70 से 80% ज्यादा पैसे चुकाने होंगे। मान लीजिए एक 30 साल का व्यक्ति 1 करोड़ की टर्म लाइफ इंश्योरेंस पॉलिसी ले रहा है। जो व्यक्ति सिगरेट नहीं पीता उसके लिये न्यूनतम सालाना प्रीमियम 8,500 रुपए है। सिगरेट पीने पर उसी व्यक्ति को समान राशि की कवरेज के लिए करीब 80% ज्यादा 15000 रुपए देने होंगे।

पॉलिसी खरीदने के बाद स्मोकिंग करने पर क्या होगा
अगर आपने इंश्योरेंस खरीदने के बाद स्मोकिंग शुरू कर दी है तो यह जरूरी है कि आप इंश्योरेंस कंपनी को इसकी जानकारी दें। इसकी वजह से आपके प्रीमियम में इजाफा भी हो सकता है। अगर इंश्योरेंस के अंदर आने वाले व्यक्ति ने समय पर अपने बदलते स्वास्थ्य आदतों की जानकारी नहीं दी और किसी बीमारी की वजह से उसकी लाइफ को खतरा होता है तो कंपनी क्लेम राशि देने से मना कर सकती है।

