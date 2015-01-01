पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Business
  • Debt On The Country's Gems & Jewellery Sector Decreased By 26%, Now Owed $ 7.75 Billion

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

राहत:देश के जेम्स एंड ज्वैलरी सेक्टर पर कर्ज 26% कम हुआ, अब 7.75 अरब डॉलर बकाया

नई दिल्ली21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जीजेईपीसी के अनुसार 36 अरब डॉलर के जेम्स एंड ज्वैलरी एक्सपोर्ट इंडस्ट्री में लगभग 5 मिलियन (50 लाख) लोग कार्यरत हैं
  • जेम्स एंड ज्वैलरी इंडस्ट्री का कुल बैंक कर्ज मार्च 2019 में 10.44 अरब डॉलर था
  • कर्ज अक्टूबर 2020 के अंत तक 26% घटकर 7.75 अरब डॉलर रह गया है

हमारे देश में जेम्स एंड ज्वैलरी सेक्टर ने इस साल अक्टूबर में समाप्त 18 महीनों की अवधि में अपने बकाया कर्ज को 26% घटाकर 7.75 अरब डॉलर कर दिया है। जेम एंड ज्वैलरी एक्सपोर्ट प्रमोशन काउंसिल (जीजेईपीसी) के अध्यक्ष कॉलिन शाह ने कहा है कि देश में हाल ही में हुए बड़े बैंक फ्रॉड और कोरोना महामारी के कारण जेम्स एंड ज्वैलरी सेक्टर को मुश्किलों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

कर्ज 10.44 अरब डालर से घटकर 7.75 अरब डॉलर हुआ
उन्होंने बताया कि भारत के जेम्स एंड ज्वैलरी इंडस्ट्री का कुल बैंक कर्ज मार्च 2019 में 10.44 अरब डॉलर था। जो अक्टूबर 2020 के अंत तक 26% घटकर 7.75 अरब डॉलर रह गया है। शाह के अनुसार ये कर्ज कम होने की एक अच्छी दर है।

मार्जिन प्रॉफिट में होगा सुधार
विश्लेषकों के अनुसार अधिक टर्नओवर, कच्चे माल और अन्य ओवरहेड लागतों के साथ मार्जिन प्रॉफिट में सुधार होगा। जीजेईपीसी को उम्मीद है कि अगर निर्यात का मौजूदा चलन जारी रहा तो यह 20-21 बिलियन अमरीकी डालर के शिपमेंट के साथ साल का अंत करेगा।

देश में एक्सपोर्ट को 75 बिलियन अमरीकी डॉलर तक बढ़ाने की क्षमता
जीजेईपीसी के अधिकारी ने कहा कि भारत के पास अपने एक्सपोर्ट को 75 बिलियन अमरीकी डॉलर तक बढ़ाने और विश्व बाजार में इसकी हिस्सेदारी 5.8 से 15% करने की क्षमता है। जीजेईपीसी के अनुसार 36 अरब डॉलर के जेम्स एंड ज्वैलरी एक्सपोर्ट इंडस्ट्री में लगभग 5 मिलियन (50 लाख) लोग कार्यरत हैं, जो देश के सकल घरेलू उत्पाद (GDP) में 7% और वित्त वर्ष 2020 में कुल व्यापारिक एक्सपोर्ट में 13.75% का योगदान देता है।

इंडस्ट्री पर कोरोना का असर
जेम्स एंड ज्वैलरी इंडस्ट्री पर इस साल दोहरी मार पड़ी है। वैश्विक स्तर पर कोरोना के चलते सभी प्रकार के कारोबार प्रभावित हुए हैं। उसके बाद देश में मार्च महीने में सरकार ने संक्रमण को रोकने के लिए चरणबद्ध तरीके से लॉकडाउन लगाया । इससे बड़ी संख्या में मजदूर शहरों से निकलकर ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों की ओर का पलायन किए। इससे कंपनियों के सामने कामगारों की दिक्कत होने लगी। जिसके कारण उत्पादकता में भी भारी गिरावट देखी गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसानों ने टोल प्लाजा फ्री करना शुरू किया; दिल्ली-जयपुर और दिल्ली-आगरा हाईवे जाम करेंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें