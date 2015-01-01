पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Life Certificates ; Do Not Be Worried About Pensioners For Submitting Life Certificates, These People Do Not Have To Submit Certificates

काम की बात:लाइफ सर्टिफिकेट जमा करने के लिए पेंशनर न हों परेशान, इन लोगों को जमा नहीं करना है सर्टिफिकेट

नई दि‍ल्‍ली11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉमन सर्विस सेंटर (CSC) में डिजिटल लाइफ सर्टिफिकेट जमा कर सकते हैं

पेंशनर्स को समय-समय पर लाइफ सर्टिफिकेट जमा करना होता है। इसे आप ऑनलाइन और ऑफलाइन दोनों ही तरीकों से जमा किया जा सकता है। लेकिन ज्यादातर लोग इसे ऑफलाइन जमा करते हैं। इस कारण कई बार बैंकों में भीड़ लग जाती है। अगर आप नवंबर 2020 के लिए लाइफ सर्टिफिकेट सबमिट करने वाले हैं तो आप पहले एक जरूरी बात जान लें। दरअसल, कई ऐसे पेंशनर हैं जिन्हें नवंबर 2020 में यह सर्टिफिकेट जमा ही नहीं करनी है। EPFO ने इसकी जानकारी दी है।

इन्हे 30 नवंबर तक लाइफ सर्टिफिकेट जमा करने की जरूरत नहीं

  • वैसे पेंशनर को लाइफ सर्टिफिकेट जमा करने की जरूरत नहीं है अगर आपकी पेंशन को शुरू हुए एक साल से भी कम समय हुआ है।
  • अगर आपने दिसंबर 2019 या उसके बाद अपना लाइफ सर्टिफिकेट (जीवन प्रमाण-पत्र) जमा किया है।

कॉमन सर्विस सेंटर में भी कर सकते हैं जमा
अगर आपके लिए लाइफ सर्टिफिकेट जमा करना जरूरी हैं तो आप नजदीकी कॉमन सर्विस सेंटर (CSC) में डिजिटल लाइफ सर्टिफिकेट जमा कर सकते हैं। नजदीकी CSC सेंटर का पता करने के लिए https://locator.csccloud.in/ पर विजिट कर सकते हैं। आप चाहें तो अपने बैंक की ब्रांच या उमंग ऐप पर भी इसे जमा कर सकते हैं। आप पोस्ट ऑफिस में भी आधार बेस्ड डिजिटल लाइफ सर्टिफिकेट इशू करा सकते हैं।

घर पर ही बन सकता लाइफ सर्टिफिकेट
आप चाहें तो पोस्टमैन के जरिए घर पर भी इसके लिए सर्विस ले सकते हैं। इस सर्विस के लिए आपको 70 रुपए सर्विस चार्ज देना होता है। इससे आप पेंशन डिपार्टमेंट या बैंक जाने से बच जाएंगे।

सर्टिफिकेट जमा न करने पर रुक सकती है पेंशन
लाइफ सर्टिफिकेट पेंशनर के जीवित होने का सबूत होता है। इसके जमा नहीं किए जाने पर पेंशन मिलना बंद हो सकती है। लाइफ सर्टिफिकेट की वैधता अवधि पेंशन सैंक्शनिंग अथॉरिटी द्वारा तय नियमों के मुताबिक होती है। यह वैलि​डिटी पीरियड खत्म हो जाने के बाद नए सर्टिफिकेट की जरूरत होती है।

