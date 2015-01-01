पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पर्सनल फाइनेंस:कार लोन लेने में न करें जल्दबाजी, इन 6 बातों का ध्यान रखेंगे तो मिलेगा ज्यादा फायदा

नई दिल्ली10 मिनट पहले
दिवाली के चलते SBI, HDFC और ICICI बैंक सहित देश के कई बड़े बैंक खास ऑफर दे रहे हैं
  • सिर्फ लोन की ब्याज दर देखकर लोन लेना आपको महंगा पड़ सकता है
  • आपको प्रोसेसिंग फीस और प्री-पेमेंट चार्ज का भी ध्यान रखना चाहिए

इस दिवाली अगर आप कार खरीदने का प्लान बना रहे हैं और इसके लिए लोन लेना चाहते हैं तो बिना सोचे समझे सिर्फ लोन की ब्याज दर देखकर लोन लेना आपको महंगा पड़ सकता है। बैंक से कार लोन लेने से पहले कई अहम बातों का ध्‍यान रखना चाहिए, जिनसे आपको न सिर्फ सस्ता लोन मिलेगा बल्कि और भी कई फायदे होंगे।

लोन अमाउंट
कार खरीदने वाले ज्‍यादातर लोग इस बात को लेकर असमंजस में रहते हैं कि उनको बैंक से कितना लोन मिल सकता है। बैंक कार लोन देने से पहले आपकी इनकम को देखते हैं। कार लोन की ईएमआई मासिक सैलरी के 20% के आसपास होने पर लोन आसानी मिलता है। उदाहरण के तौर पर अगर लोन लेने वाले व्‍यक्ति की मासिक आय 25,000 रुपए है तो कार लोन की ईएमआई 5,000 रुपए से अधिक नहीं होनी चाहिए। इसके अलावा बैंक क्रेडिट स्कोर को भी चेक करते हैं। बेहतर क्रेडिट स्कोर है तो बैंक जल्द से जल्द लोन दे देते हैं।

केवल ब्याज दर पर ही न दें ध्यान
कार लोन केवल ब्याज दरों के अंतर को देखकर नहीं लेना चाहिए। मान लें कि आप चार लाख रुपए का कार लोन लेना चाहते हैं। कोई बैंक कार की कीमत का 80% लोन 5 साल के लिए 9% की ब्याज दर पर देता है। वहीं, दूसरा बैंक 9.25% की ब्याज दर पर लोन देता है। ऐसा लग सकता है कि दोनों बैंक के ब्याज दरों में काफी फर्क है, लेकिन रुपए के टर्म में यह अंतर ज्यादा नहीं रहता। इसीलिए लोन की प्रोसेस फीस और प्री-पेमेंट चार्ज का भी ध्यान रखें। क्योंकि कई बार कम ब्याज पर लोन देने वाले बैंक ज्यादा प्रोसेस फीस और प्री-पेमेंट चार्ज वसूलते हैं।

रिटायरमेंट के बाद भी मिलेगा होम लोन, इन 7 तरीकों को अपनाकर आसानी से मिल सकता है कर्ज

प्रोसेसिंग फीस
बैंक कार लोन के अनुसार प्रोसेसिंग फीस तय होती है। 2.5 लाख तक के लोन पर प्रोसेसिंग फीस 2500 के आसपास होती है और इसके साथ ही डाक्यूमेंटेशन के लिए 350 रुपए देने पड़ते हैं, वहीं, 4 से 5 लाख के लोन पर बैंक 4000 रुपए प्रोसेसिंग फीस और डाक्यूमेंटेशन के लिए 350 रुपए लेते हैं। लोन लेने से पहले बैंकों के बीच प्रोसेसिंग फीस को कंपेयर भी करें। इससे यह पता चल जाएगा कि अगर आप समय पर ईएमआई नहीं दे पाते हैं तो कितना लेट पेमेंट चुकाना होगा। यह भी हर बैंक का अलग-अलग होता है। जिस बैंक में प्रोसेसिंग फीस, डाक्यूमेंटेशन चार्ज और लेट पेमेंट चार्ज सबसे कम हों, उसी बैंक से लोन लें।

लोन की अवधि
कार लोन लेने से पहले लोन की अवधि तय करना जरूरी होता है। यह अवधि आप अपनी मंथली इनकम के अनुसार तय कर सकते हैं। मासिक खर्च के बाद आपके पास कितने पैसे बचते हैं जिससे आप ईएमआई का भुगतान कर सकते हैं, इसके अनुसार ही आप लोन की अवधि तय कर सकते हैं। जितना हो सके उतनी कम अवधि के लिए लोन लेना चाहिए, लोन को ज्यादा लंबा नहीं खींचना चाहिए। ज्यादा लंबी अवधि के लिए लोन लेने पर आपको ज्यादा ब्याज देना पड़ता है। लोन की अवधि आप अपने खर्च के अनुसार तय करें। कभी भी बैंक के प्रतिनिधि के दबाव में आकर लोन की अवधि तय नहीं करें। अगर, आपको लगता है कि 7 साल की ईएमआई मेरे लिए सही होगा तो कभी भी 3 या 4 साल के लिए लोन नहीं लें। जब इस दौरान पैसा आए तो प्री-पेमेंट कर जल्द से जल्द लोन चुका कर ब्याज देने से बच सकते हैं।

लम्बे समय के लिए कार लोन लेने के हैं कई नुकसान, इससे गाड़ी हो जाती है ज्यादा महंगी
प्री-पेमेंट चार्ज

किसी भी बैंक से लोन सिर्फ ब्याज दर को देखकर नहीं लेना चाहिए। कार लोन 5 से 8 साल के लिए होती है। आमदनी बढ़ने पर आप चाहते हैं कि प्री-पेमेंट कर लोन का भुगतान जल्‍द से जल्‍द कर दें। तब आपको पता चलता है कि बैंक आपसे 4 से 5 फीसदी का प्री-पेमेंट पैनल्टी चार्ज कर रहा है। वहीं, कई बैंक प्री-पेमेंट पैनल्‍टी चार्ज नहीं लेते हैं। अगर, आपको लगता है कि आप निकट भविष्‍य में प्री-पेमेंट कर सकते हैं तो वैसे बैंक को चुनें जहां से आपको प्री-पेमेंट पर पैनल्टी नहीं देनी पड़े।

ऑफर्स का भी रखें ध्यान
दिवाली के चलते SBI, HDFC और ICICI बैंक सहित देश के कई बड़े बैंक खास ऑफर दे रहे हैं। इन ऑफर्स के तहत बैंक कम ब्याज दर पर लोन देने के अलावा प्रोसेस फीस पर भी छूट दे रहा है। इसीलिए लोन लेने से पहले बैंक द्वारा दिए जा रहे खास ऑफर्स का ध्यान रखें।

यहां देखें कौन-सा बैंक किस ब्याज दर पर दे रहा लोन

बैंकब्याज दरकितना लोन मिलेगा
सेन्ट्रल बैंक6.85-7.80गाड़ी की कीमत का 90% तक
यूनियन बैंक ऑफ़ इंडिया7.15-7.50गाड़ी की कीमत का 85% तक
बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा7.25-10.25गाड़ी की कीमत का 85% तक
केनरा बैंक7.30-9.90गाड़ी की कीमत का 85% तक
बैंक ऑफ इंडिया7.35-8.05गाड़ी की कीमत का 85% तक
स्टेट बैंक ऑफ इंडिया7.70-11.20गाड़ी की कीमत का 85% तक
पंजाब नेशनल बैंक7.55-7.80गाड़ी की कीमत का 85% तक
UCO बैंक7.70गाड़ी की कीमत का 85%तक
IDBI बैंक8-8.60गाड़ी की कीमत का 100% तक
बैंक ऑफ़ महाराष्ट्र7.70-8.95गाड़ी की कीमत का 85% तक
ICICI बैंक8.00गाड़ी की कीमत का 85% तक
