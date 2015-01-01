पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पर्सनल फाइनेंस:EPFO ने कोविड-19 से संबंधित PF निकासी के 52 लाख दावों को निपटाया, 13300 करोड़ रुपए खातों में डाले

नई दिल्ली26 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कर्मचारी अपने खाते में जमा रकम का 75% या तीन महीने के वेतन के बराबर रकम निकाल सकते हैं
  • श्रम मंत्री संतो ष गंगवार ने इस बात की जानकारी दी है
  • सरकार ने EPF अकाउंट से एडवांस निकासी की सुविधा दी थी

कर्मचारी भविष्य निधि संगठन (EPFO) ने अपने ग्राहकों को कोविड-19 के कारण आ रही मुश्किलों से निपटने के लिए अब तक 52 लाख निकासी दावों का निपटान किया है। इसके तहत संगठन ने 13300 करोड़ रुपए वितरित किए हैं। श्रम मंत्री संतोष गंगवार ने बुधवार को बताया कि सरकार ने मार्च में एक कोविड -19 की संकटपूर्ण स्थिति में वापसी नहीं करने वाली अग्रिम भुगतान योजना का प्रावधान किया था।

क्या है योजना?
कर्मचारी भविष्य निधि संगठन ने 6 करोड़ ईपीएफ खाताधारकों को राहत देते हुए उनके जमा की एडवांस निकासी की सुविधा दी थी। ईपीएफओ ने इसके लिए ईपीएफ स्कीम-1952 में बदलाव करते हुए यह कहा था कि कर्मचारी अपने खाते में जमा रकम का 75% या तीन महीने के वेतन के बराबर रकम निकाल सकते हैं। इस रकम का इस्तेमाल कर्मचारी अपनी जरूरतों के लिए कर सकते हैं और इसे फिर से जमा करने की जरूरत नहीं होगी।

लेबर कोड को लेकर मांगा है फीडबैक
लेबर कोड के इंप्लीमेंटेशन को लेकर केंद्रीय मंत्री ने इंडस्ट्री रिप्रेजेंटेटिव्स से ड्राफ्ट रूल्स पर फीडबैक मांगा है। बता दें कि केंद्र सरकार ने इंडस्ट्रियल रिलेशंस, सोशल सिक्योरिटी और व्यावसायिक स्वास्थ्य सुरक्षा और काम करने की परिस्थितियों को लेकर 3 लेबर कोड्स का ड्राफ्ट तैयार किया है। इसे लेकर ही केंद्रीय मंत्री ने फीडबैक मांगा है। ये लेबर कोड इस साल मानसून सत्र के दौरान पास हुए थे। वेतन को लेकर संसद ने पिछले साल लेबर कोड पास किया था और उससे जुड़े नियम को अंतिम रूप दे दिया गया है। अब सरकार इन चारों कोड्स को अगले साल 1 अप्रैल से लागू करना चाहती है।

इस महीने के अंत तक आ सकता हैं ब्याज का पैसा
EPFO इस महीने यानी दिसंबर के अंत तक एम्पलाई प्रोविडेंट फंड (EPF) पर वित्त वर्ष 2019-20 का ब्याज डाल सकता है। कर्मचारी भविष्य निधि (EPF) पर वित्त वर्ष 2019-20 के लिए 8.5% ब्याज तय किया गया है।

