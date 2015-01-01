पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Corona Crisis ; Corona ; Emergency Fund ; Follow These 5 Good Habits From Today To Tackle A Situation Like Corona Crisis In Future

पर्सनल फाइनेंस:भविष्य में कोरोना क्राइसिस जैसी स्थिति से निपटने के लिए आज से ही अपनाएं ये 5 अच्छी आदतें

नई दिल्ली16 मिनट पहले
कोरोना क्राइसिस से हमें फिजूल खर्ची बंद करनी सीखनी होगी
  • कोरोनावायरस के कारण कई लोगों को वित्तीय संकट का सामना करना पड़ रहा है
  • कोरोना काल ने लोगों को मेडिकल इंश्योरेंस की अहमियत समझा दी है

कोरोनावायरस के कारण कई लोगों को वित्तीय संकट का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। ऐसे में अगर आपको भी कोरोना क्राइसिस के कारण आर्थिक समस्याओं का सामना पड़ा तो आपको इससे सीख लेने की जरूरत है, ताकि अगर भविष्य में कभी आपको इस तरह के हालातों में भी वित्तीय समस्या का सामना न करना पड़े। हम आपको कुछ ऐसी बातें बता रहे हैं जि‍न्हें अपनाकर आप बुरे समय से भी आसानी से निपट सकते हैं।

इमरजेंसी फंड बनाएं
अगर किसी वजह से आप आर्थिक संकट के शिकार बन जाते हैं तो आपको अपने घर खर्च के लिए कम से कम 3 महीने के लिए जरूरी रकम एक इमरजेंसी फंड में रखना चाहिए। यह फंड आप बैंक के सेविंग अकाउंट या म्यूचुअल फंड के लिक्विड फंड में बना सकते हैं। इस फंड का इस्तेमाल सिर्फ इमरजेंसी में ही करें।

मेडिकल इंश्योरेंस है जरूरी
कोरोना काल ने लोगों को मेडिकल इंश्योरेंस की अहमियत समझा दी है। मेडिकल इंश्योरेंस आपको समय पर पर्याप्त मदद मुहैया कराता है। आर्थिक संकट के दौर में अगर आप या आपके परिजनों के सामने कोई मेडिकल इमरजेंसी की स्थिति आती है तो आप हेल्थ पॉलिसी के दम पर इसे आसानी से पार कर पाएंगे। अगर आपके पास हेल्थ पॉलिसी नहीं होगी तो आप परेशानी में फस सकते हैं।

भविष्य में इस तरह की स्थिति के लिए तैयार रहें
कोरोना क्राइसिस से हमें फिजूल खर्ची बंद करनी सीखनी होगी। इसके लिए आप बाहर खाने की फ्रीक्वेंसी घटा सकते हैं और छुट्टियों पर अपने खर्च को घटा सकते हैं। इसके अलावा फिल्म देखने, शॉपिंग जैसे बहुत से काम जो आप रोजमर्रा की जिन्दगी में करते थे, उसे कुछ समय के लिए टाल दें। इससे आप पैसा बचा सकते हैं जो भविष्य में इस तरह के किसी भी संकट से निपटने में आपकी मदद करेगी।

फालतू कर्जा न लें
कोरोना काल ने लोगों को सिखाया है कि बिना कारण या ज्यादा जरूरत के फालतू में कर्जा या लोन लेने पर आप कर्ज के जाल में फंस सकते हैं। कोरोना काल में कई लोग अपने क्रेडिट कार्ड का बिल नहीं भर सके और न ही अपने पर्सनल लोन की किस्त जमा कर सके हैं। इससे क्रेडिट स्कोर भी खराब होता है और ब्याज भी बढ़ता है। इसीलिए भविष्य में कोरोना जैसी किसी परेशानी में आर्थिक समस्या से बचने के लिए फालतू कर्ज लेने से बचना चाहिए।

एक ही जगह न लगाएं पूरा पैसा
कभी भी अपना पूरा पैसा एक ही जगह निवेश नहीं करना चाहिए। आपको अपने पोर्टफोलियो में विविधता रखनी चाहिए, क्योंकि जरूरी नहीं कि आपने जहां पैसा लगाया है वो आपको रिटर्न दे ही। मान लीजिए आप दो जगह 100-100 रुपए निवेश करते हैं। पहले से आपको 10% का रिटर्न मिला और दूसरी जगह से 5% का नुकसान हुआ। तो ऐसे में भी आप फायदे में ही रहेंगे। वहीं अगर पहले से आपको 10% का नुकसान और दूसरी जगह से 5 फीसदी का फायदा हुआ। तो ऐसे में भी दूसरी जगह से हुआ फायदा आपके नुकसान को कम कर देगा।

