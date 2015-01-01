पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Utility
  • For Regular Income, Senior Citizens Can Invest In These 5 Schemes, Including The Monthly Income Scheme And The PM Vayandana Scheme

पर्सनल फाइनेंस:रेगुलर इनकम के लिए वरिष्ठ नागरिक मंथली इनकम स्कीम और वय वंदना योजना सहित इन 5 स्कीम्स में कर सकते हैं निवेश

नई दिल्ली42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रधानमंत्री वय वंदना योजना में निवेश करके आप हर महीने 9,250 रुपए पेंशन का इंतजाम कर सकते हैं
  • पोस्ट ऑफिस मंथली इनकम स्कीम में 6.6% कर दिया जा रहा है
  • आप फिक्स्ड डिपॉजिट में निवेश करके भी अपने लिए रेगुलर इनकम का इंतजाम कर सकते हैं

अगर आप सीनियर सिटीजन हैं और अपने लिए किसी ऐसी योजना में निवेश करना चाहते हैं जहां से आप अपने लिए रेगुलर इनकम का इंतजाम कर सकें तो ऐसी कई योजनाएं हैं जहां आप निवेश कर सकते हैं। इन योजनाओं में प्रधानमंत्री वय वंदना योजना, पोस्ट ऑफिस सीनियर सिटीजन सेविंग स्कीम, फिक्स्ड डिपॉजिट, म्यूचुअल फंड और पोस्ट ऑफिस मंथली इनकम स्कीम शामिल हैं। हम आपको इन योजनाओं के बारे में बता रहे हैं ताकि आप अपनी जरूरत के हिसाब से इनमें निवेश कर सकें।

प्रधानमंत्री वय वंदना योजना
केंद्र सरकार द्वारा वरिष्ठ नागरिकों के लिए शुरू की गई प्रधानमंत्री वय वंदना योजना (पीएमवीवीवाय) में भी निवेश कर सकते हैं। इस योजना में 31 मार्च 2023 तक निवेश किया जा सकता। यह 60 साल और उससे अधिक उम्र के नागरिकों के लिए एक पेंशन योजना है। इस योजना का लाभ एकमुश्त राशि का भुगतान करके लिया जा सकता है। 7.40% सालाना की दर से सुनिश्चित भुगतान किया जाएगा। इसे मासिक दिया जाएगा। यानी यह सालाना 7.66% के बराबर हो जाता है। इसमें अधिकतम 15 लाख रुपए निवेश किए जा सकते हैं। 15 लाख पर आपको हर महीने 9,250 रुपए पेंशन मिलेगी। स्कीम के बारे में अधिक जानकारी के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

रिटायरमेंट के बाद भी मिलेगा होम लोन, इन 7 तरीकों को अपनाकर आसानी से मिल सकता है कर्ज
पोस्ट ऑफिस सीनियर सिटीजन सेविंग स्कीम में भी कर सकते हैं निवेश
अगर आप जमा पर अच्छा ब्याज चाहते हैं तो पोस्ट ऑफिस की सीनियर सिटीजन सेविंग स्कीम में निवेश कर सकते हैं। इस स्कीम के तहत आपको 7.4% ब्याज की पेशकश की जाती है यानी इस स्कीम में बैंक की फिक्स्ड डिपॉजिट से ज्यादा ब्याज मिलता है। 60 साल या उससे अधिक आयु के बाद ये अकाउंट खोला जा सकता है। VRS लेने वाला व्यक्ति जो 55 वर्ष से अधिक लेकिन 60 वर्ष से कम है वो भी इस अकाउंट को खोल सकता है। अगर आप सीनियर सिटीजन स्कीम में 15 लाख रुपए 5 साल के लिए निवेश करते हैं तो सालाना 7.4% की ब्याज दर से 5 साल बाद आपको 2,164,272 रुपए मिलेंगे। यानि आपको 664,272 रुपए ब्याज के रूप में मिलेंगे। स्कीम के बारे में अधिक जानकारी के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

बेटी के लिए निवेश करने का बना रहे हैं प्लान तो यहां जानें सुकन्या योजना और म्यूचुअल फंड में से क्या रहेगा बेहतर
पोस्ट ऑफिस मंथली इनकम स्कीम
इसमें 6.6% कर दिया जा रहा है। इस स्कीम के तहत अकाउंट को मिनिमम 1000 रुपए से खुलवा सकते हैं। खास बात है कि स्कीम पूरा होने के बाद आपको अपने पूरे पैसे भी वापस मिल जाएंगे। यानी इस अकाउंट से आपके लिए रेग्युलर इनकम की गारंटी सुनिश्चित हो सकती है। अगर आपका अकाउंट सिंगल है तो आप 4.5 लाख रुपए तक अधिकतम जमा कर सकते हैं। वहीं अगर आपका ज्वाइंट अकाउंट है तो इसमें अधिकतम 9 लाख रुपए जमा किए जा सकते हैं। मेच्योरिटी पीरियड 5 साल है।

इस योजना के तहत अगर आप 4.5 लाख रुपए का निवेश करते हैं तो आपको 6.6% सालाना ब्याज दर के हिसाब से सालाना 29700 रुपए ब्याज मिलेंगे। वहीं अगर आप इसमें ज्वाइंट अकाउंट के तहत 9 लाख का निवेश करते हैं तो आपको 59,400 साल का ब्याज मिलेगा। स्कीम के बारे में अधिक जानकारी के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

FD का मंथली इनकम प्लान विड्रॉल
आप बैंक में फिक्स्ड डिपॉजिट (FD) में निवेश करके भी अपने लिए रेगुलर इनकम का इंतजाम कर सकते हैं। बैंक में पहले तिमाही और सालाना आधार पर ब्याज का विड्रॉल करने का ऑप्शन था, अब कुछ बैंक में मासिक विड्रॉल भी कर सकते हैं। आप अपनी जरूरत के हिसाब से इसे चुन सकते हैं। ICICI, HDFC और IDBI सहित कई अन्य बैंक इसकी सुविधा देते हैं।

फिक्स्ड डिपॉजिट कराने से पहले इन 7 बातों का रखें ध्यान, नहीं तो उठाना पड़ सकता है नुकसान
म्यूचुअल फंड के सिस्टेमैटिक इंवेस्टमेंट प्लान
म्यूचुअल फंड के सिस्टेमैटिक इंवेस्टमेंट प्लान (SIP) के बारे में आपने जरूर सुना होगा। पर, क्या आप सिस्टेमैटिक विद्ड्रॉल प्लान (SWP) के बारे में जानते हैं? दरअसल, अपनी मासिक कैश फ्लो की जरूरतों को पूरा करने के लिए म्यूचुअल फंड निवेशक इस विकल्प का इस्तेमाल करते हैं। मासिक या तिमाही आधार पर यह काम कर सकते हैं। वैसे मंथली ऑप्शन ज्यादा लोकप्रिय है। निवेशक चाहें तो केवल एक निश्चित रकम निकालें या फिर चाहें तो वे निवेश पर कैपिटल गेंस को निकाल सकते हैं। आप SWP में निवेश करके भी अपने लिए रेगुलर इनकम का प्लान कर सकते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोरोना के बीच अब कॉलेज खोलने की तैयारी; जानिए UGC की नई गाइडलाइन के बारे में सबकुछ - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें