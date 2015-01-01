पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Bhai Dooh ; Gift For Sister ; Gift ; Give Financial Gift To Your Sister On This Brother sister, You Can Give These 5 Gifts To Your Sister

पर्सनल फाइनेंस:इस भाई-दूज पर बहन को दें वित्तीय सुरक्षा का उपहार, अपनी बहन को दे सकते हैं ये 5 गिफ्ट

नई दिल्ली40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अगर आपकी कोई छोटी बहन है तो उसे उसकी आर्थिक जरूरत को पूरा करने के लिए उन्हें क्रेडिट कार्ड गिफ्ट दे सकते हैं
  • भाई-बहन के स्नेह का त्यौहार 'भाई-दूज' इस साल 16 नवंबर को मनाया जाएगा
  • अगर आपकी कोई छोटी बहन है तो आप भाई-दूज पर उसके लिए निवेश करके उसे वित्तीय सुरक्षा दे सकते हैं

दीपावली के बाद अब 16 नवंबर को भाई-बहन के स्नेह का पर्व भाई-दूज मनाया जाएगा। अगर आपने अभी तक अपनी बहन के लिए कोई गिफ्ट नहीं खरीदा है तो आप इस बार अपनी बहन को कुछ ऐसा गिफ्ट दे सकते हैं जो उसे वित्तीय सुरक्षा दे और बुरे वक्त में उनके काम आए। यहां हम रक्षा बंधन के मौके पर बहन को दिए जा सकने वाले कुछ गिफ्ट्स के बारे में बता रहे हैं।

'कोरोना कवच' पॉलिसी से दें स्वास्थ्य सुरक्षा की गारंटी
सभी जनरल और स्टैंड लोन हेल्थ इंश्योरेंस कंपनियां कोरोना कवच इंश्योरेंस पॉलिसी को लॉन्च किया है। इसे कोरोना काल में लोगों की स्वास्थ्य समस्याओं को ध्यान में रखकर बनाया गया है। इसमें कोरोना संक्रमित पाए जाने पर अस्पताल में भर्ती, भर्ती होने से पहले और बाद और घर में देखभाल सहित इलाज से जुड़े अन्य खर्चे कवर होंगे। कोरोना कवच पॉलिसी के लिए इंश्योरेंस की राशि न्यूनतम 50 हजार रुपए और अधिकतम 5 लाख रुपए है। इंश्योरेंस की अवधि कम से कम 3.5 महीने, 6.5 महीने और 9.5 महीने हो सकता है। इसमें मूल कवर का प्रीमियम 447 से 5,630 रुपए रहेगा।

बहन के नाम करा सकते हैं FD या RD
अगर आपकी कोई छोटी बहन है तो आप भाई-दूज पर उसके लिए निवेश करके उसे वित्तीय सुरक्षा दे सकते हैं। इसके लिए आप फिक्स्ड डिपॉजिट (FD) या रिकरिंग डिपॉजिट (RD) में से अपनी सुविधा के हिसाब से निवेश कर सकते हैं। इन दोनों में ही आपको लगभग सामान ब्याज मिलता है। FD और RD दोनों फिक्स्ड-इनकम निवेश हैं, ये दोनों मैच्योरिटी पर गारंटेड रिटर्न देते हैं। FD और RD पर दी जाने वाली ब्याज दरें भी लगभग समान हैं। इन दोनों में ही आप जॉइंट अकाउंट खोल सकते हैं। ये दोनों ही निवेश किसी भी बैंक या पोस्ट ऑफिस में किए जा सकते हैं। इसके अलावा आप अपनी बहन के लिए SIP या म्यूचुअल फंड में भी निवेश कर सकते हैं।

क्रेडिट कार्ड करें गिफ्ट
अगर आपकी कोई छोटी बहन है जो कॉलेज में पढाई कर रही है और तो उसे उसकी आर्थिक जरूरत को पूरा करने के लिए उन्हें क्रेडिट कार्ड गिफ्ट दे सकते हैं। कई लोग क्रेडिट कार्ड के दुरुपयोग होने के डर से उसका इस्तेमाल करने से घबराते हैं, ऐसे में आप उन्हें समझदारी के साथ क्रेडिट कार्ड के इस्तेमाल के फायदे बताते हुए उसे अपने पास रखने के लिए तैयार कर सकते हैं। इससे पैसों की जरूरत पड़ने पर उसे परेशानी का सामना नहीं करना पड़ेगा। आप क्रेडिट कार्ड की लिमिट अपनी बहन की जरूरतों के आधार पर तय कर सकते हैं।

बहन के मोबाइल पर कराएं पूरे साल का रीचार्ज
अगर आप इस दिन अपनी बहन को कोई ऐसा गिफ्ट देने का प्लान बना रहे हैं जो आपके बजट में भी हो और उनके काम का भी हो, तो आप उनका मोबाइल सालभर के लिए रीचार्ज करा सकते हैं। इससे उसे बार-बार रीचार्ज के लिए परेशान नहीं होना पड़ेगा। जियो, आइडिया-वोडाफोन और एयरटेल के पास 365 दिन की वैलिडिटी वाले कई रिचार्ज प्लान हैं। इन प्लान में अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग, डाटा और फ्री एसएमएस जैसी कई सुविधाएं मिलती हैं। आप अपनी बहन की जरूरत के हिसाब से रीचार्ज प्लान चुन सकते हैं।

सेविंग बैंक अकाउंट खुलवाएं
अगर आपकी बहन का सेविंग अकाउंट (बचत खाता) नहीं है तो आप उसे एक निश्चित रकम के साथ किसी बैंक में बचत खाता खोलकर दे सकते हैं। इससे उसे हमेशा केश लेकर चलने की जरूरत नहीं होगी और उसे जमा पर ब्याज भी मिलता रहेगा।

