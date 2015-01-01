पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पर्सनल फाइनेंस:इस दिवाली अपने बच्चें को दें वित्तीय सुरक्षा का तोहफा, उसके नाम पर शुरू करें रिकरिंग डिपॉजिट अकाउंट

नई दिल्ली14 मिनट पहले
इसके जरिए आसानी से आप अपने बच्चे के लिए छोटी-छोटी सेविंग करके बड़ी रकम तैयार कर सकते हैं
  • RD स्कीम में आप मिनिमम 100 रुपए हर महीने निवेश कर सकते हैं
  • पोस्ट ऑफिस RD पर 5.8% ब्याज दे रहा है

इस दिवाली अगर आप अपने बच्चों को कोई ऐसा गिफ्ट देने का सोच रहे हैं जो उसे भविष्य में वित्तीय सुरक्षा दे तो आप इस दिवाली से उसके लिए रिकरिंग डिपॉजिट (RD) में निवेश शुरू कर सकते हैं। इसके जरिए आसानी से आप अपने बच्चे के लिए छोटी-छोटी सेविंग करके बड़ी रकम तैयार कर सकते हैं। इसमें FD से ज्यादा ब्याज मिलता है। हम आपको RD के बारे में बता रहे हैं ताकि आप इसमें निवेश करके अपने बच्चे के भविष्य को वित्तीय सुरक्षा दे सकें।

क्या है RD?
रिकरिंग डिपॉजिट या RD बड़ी बचत में आपकी मदद कर सकती है। आप इसका इस्‍तेमाल गुल्लक की तरह कर सकते हैं। मतलब आप इसमें हर महीने सैलरी आने पर एक निश्चित रकम डालते रहें और इसके मेच्योर होने पर आपके हाथ में बड़ी रकम होगी।

धनतेरस पर फीकी रही सोना-चांदी की चमक, पिछले साल के मुकाबले बिक्री में आई 35% की गिरावट
बच्चे के नाम कैसे खोल सकते हैं अकाउंट?
अगर आपका बच्चा 10 साल से छोटा है तो आप उसकी ओर से RD अकाउंट खोल सकते हैं, लेकिन इसका संचालन आपको करना होगा। अगर बच्चा 10 साल से बड़ा है तो आप बच्चा खुद अपना अकाउंट ऑपरेट कर सकता है।

100 रुपए से शुरू कर सकते हैं निवेश
इस आरडी स्कीम में आप मिनिमम 100 रुपए हर महीने निवेश कर सकते हैं। इससे ज्यादा 10 के मल्टीपल में आप कोई भी रकम जमा करा सकते हैं। मैक्सिमम जमा राशि की कोई लिमिट नहीं है।

टैक्स-फ्री बांड में निवेश करने पर बेहतर रिटर्न के साथ मिलता है टैक्स छूट का लाभ
कहां खुलवा सकते हैं RD अकाउंट?
RD एक तरह की स्मॉल सेविंग स्कीम है। कोई भी व्यक्ति इसका खाता पोस्‍ट ऑफिस के अलावा बैंकों में भी खुलवा सकते हैं। पोस्‍ट ऑफिस RD की अवधि 5 साल है। जबकि बैंक में आप 6 महीने से लेकर 10 साल तक के लिए इसमें निवेश कर सकते हैं।

पोस्ट ऑफिस में RD पर मिल रहा 5.8% ब्याज
इंडिया पोस्ट की आरडी में 5.8% ब्याज मिल रहा है। हम आपको बता रहे हैं कि अगर आप उसके लिए हर महीने 3000 रुपए यानी रोजाना 100 रुपए निवेश करते हैं तो आपको कितने साल बाद कितना रुपए मिलेंगे।

अवधि (साल में)कितना मिलेगा (रु)
52.09 लाख
104.87 लाख
158.59 लाख
