पर्सनल फाइनेंस:इन दिवाली अपनों को दें इंश्योरेंस का गिफ्ट, इससे उन्हें और उनके परिवार को मिलेगी वित्तीय सुरक्षा

नई दिल्ली22 मिनट पहले
  • आप अपने लोगों को पर्सनल एक्सीडेंट इंश्योरेंस पॉलिसी गिफ्ट कर सकते हैं
  • इसके लिए उस व्यक्ति के लिए आपका रिश्तेदार होना भी जरूरी नहीं है

त्योहारी सीजन शुरू हो चुका है। लेकिन कोरोना महामारी लोगों के जीवन में कई बदलाव लेकर आई है। अगर इस दौरान कुछ नहीं बदला है तो वो है खास मौकों पर अपनों को गिफ्ट देने की परंपरा। एसबीआई जनरल इंश्योरेंस के अंडरराइटिंग एवं रीइंश्योरेंस के हेड सुब्रमण्यम ब्रह्मजोस्युला के अनुसार गिफ्ट हमेशा ऐसा होना चाहिए जो सामने वाले के लिए उपयोगी हो। इस कोरोना काल में हेल्थ इंश्योरेंस बिलकुल सही रहेगा।

SBI जनरल इंश्‍योरेंस ने लॉन्च की 'शगुन' पर्सनल एक्सीडेंट पॉलिसी, ये दुर्घटना होने पर देगी वित्‍तीय सुरक्षा
घर में काम करने वालों को दें इश्योरेंस पॉलिसी का उपहार
अगर आप दीवाली पर अपने घर काम करने वालों को उपहार या बोनस देते हैं तो इस बार उन्हें किसी तरह की इंश्योरेंस पॉलिसी गिफ्ट करें। हालांकि गिफ्ट देने के लिहाज से बीमा कंपनियां कोई खास पॉलिसी नहीं बनाती हैं। लेकिन फिर भी कई पॉलिसी ऐसी है जिन्हें किसी दूसरे व्यक्ति के लिए खरीदा जा सकता है। इसके लिए उस व्यक्ति के लिए आपका रिश्तेदार होना भी जरूरी नहीं है।

हेल्थ इंश्योरेंस लेते समय वेटिंग पीरियड का रखें ध्यान, इस अवधि के दौरान कवर नहीं होता इलाज का खर्च
पर्सनल एक्सीडेंट इंश्योरेंस पॉलिसी कर सकते हैं गिफ्ट
आप अपने लोगों को पर्सनल एक्सीडेंट इंश्योरेंस पॉलिसी गिफ्ट कर सकते हैं। इस पॉलिसी के तहत दुर्घटना का शिकार होने पर पॉलिसीधारक को आर्थिक सहायता मिलती है। इन पॉलिसी का प्रीमियम 501, 1001 और 2001 रुपए रखा गया है।

इंश्योरेंस से अपनों को दें वित्तीय सुरक्षा
सुब्रमण्यम ब्रह्मजोस्युला के अनुसार इस दिवाली अपनों को ऐसा गिफ्ट दें जो उनके जीवन में वित्तीय सुरक्षा लाए। इंश्योरेंस का गिफ्ट देकर आप आपको की जिंदगी में बदलाव ला सकते हैं।

