पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Utility
  • Give This Karva Chauth A Gift Of Financial Security To Your Wife, It Will Help Her In Bad Times

पर्सनल फाइनेंस:इस करवा चौथ अपनी पत्नी को दें वित्तीय सुरक्षा का उपहार, इससे बुरे वक्त में उसे मिलेगी मदद

नई दिल्ली16 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अगर आप पत्नी को कोई ऐसा गिफ्ट देना चाहते हैं जो उसे बुढ़ापे में वित्तीय सुरक्षा दे तो आप उसके लिए अटल पेंशन योजना में निवेश कर सकते हैं
  • आप अपनी पत्नी की आर्थिक जरूरत को पूरा करने के लिए उन्हें क्रेडिट कार्ड गिफ्ट दे सकते हैं
  • पत्नी को 'कोरोना कवच' इंश्योरेंस पॉलिसी से स्वास्थ्य सुरक्षा की गारंटी दे सकते हैं

आज सुहागिनों का पर्व 'करवा चौथ' मनाया जा रहा है। यह पर्व पति और पत्नी दोनों के प्रेम और विश्वास को मजबूत बनाता है। इस दिन पति द्वारा अपनी पत्नी को गिफ्ट देने का भी चलन है। ऐसे में इस बार आप अपनी पत्नी को कुछ ऐसा गिफ्ट दे सकते हैं जो उसे वित्तीय सुरक्षा दे और बुरे वक्त में उनके काम आए। यहां हम आपको इस मौके पर पत्नी को दिए जा सकने वाले कुछ गिफ्ट्स के बारे में बता रहे हैं।

'कोरोना कवच' पॉलिसी से दें स्वास्थ्य सुरक्षा की गारंटी
सभी जनरल और स्टैंड लोन हेल्थ इंश्योरेंस कंपनियां कोरोना कवच इंश्योरेंस पॉलिसी को लॉन्च किया है। इसे कोरोना काल में लोगों की स्वास्थ्य समस्याओं को ध्यान में रखकर बनाया गया है। इसमें कोरोना संक्रमित पाए जाने पर अस्पताल में भर्ती, भर्ती होने से पहले और बाद और घर में देखभाल सहित इलाज से जुड़े अन्य खर्चे कवर होंगे। कोरोना कवच पॉलिसी के लिए इंश्योरेंस की राशि न्यूनतम 50 हजार रुपए और अधिकतम 5 लाख रुपए है। इंश्योरेंस की अवधि कम से कम 3.5 महीने, 6.5 महीने और 9.5 महीने हो सकता है। इसमें मूल कवर का प्रीमियम 447 से 5,630 रुपए रहेगा।

जॉब इंश्योरेंस से दें प्रोफेशनल लाइफ को सुरक्षा
कोरोना काल में आर्थिक मंदी के कारण कई लोगों की नौकरी चली गई है तो कईयों की खतरे में है। ऐसे में लोगों को अपनी नौकरी जाने का डर सता रहा है। ऐसे अगर आपकी पत्नी जॉब करती हैं तो उसकी प्रोफेशनल लाइफ को सिक्योर करने के लिए आप करवा चौथ पर जॉब इंश्योरेंस का गिफ्ट भी पत्नी को दे सकते हैं। ये बुरे समय में उसे आर्थिक रूप से सपोर्ट करेगा। पॉलिसी के तहत नौकरी जाने या अस्थाई तौर से निलंबन पर वित्तीय कवरेज मिलता है। इसके अलावा बीमाकर्ता के द्वारा चलाए जा रहे EMI का भुगतान भी बीमा कंपनी द्वारा किया जाता है।

क्रेडिट कार्ड करें गिफ्ट
आप अपनी पत्नी की आर्थिक जरूरत को पूरा करने के लिए उन्हें क्रेडिट कार्ड गिफ्ट दे सकते हैं। कई लोग क्रेडिट कार्ड के दुरुपयोग होने के डर से उसका इस्तेमाल करने से घबराते हैं, ऐसे में आप उन्हें समझदारी के साथ क्रेडिट कार्ड के इस्तेमाल के फायदे बताते हुए उसे अपने पास रखने के लिए तैयार कर सकते हैं। इससे पैसों की जरूरत पड़ने पर पत्नी को परेशानी का सामना नहीं करना पड़ेगा। आप क्रेडिट कार्ड की लिमिट अपनी पत्नी की जरूरतों के आधार पर तय कर सकते हैं।

पत्नी के नाम करा सकते हैं FD या RD
इस करवा चौथ आप अपनी पत्नी के लिए निवेश करके उसे वित्तीय सुरक्षा दे सकते हैं। इसके लिए आप फिक्स्ड डिपॉजिट (FD) या रिकरिंग डिपॉजिट (RD) में से अपनी सुविधा के हिसाब से निवेश कर सकते हैं। इन दोनों में ही आपको लगभग सामान ब्याज मिलता है। FD और RD दोनों फिक्स्ड-इनकम निवेश हैं, ये दोनों मैच्योरिटी पर गारंटेड रिटर्न देते हैं। FD और RD पर दी जाने वाली ब्याज दरें भी लगभग समान हैं। इन दोनों में ही आप जॉइंट अकाउंट खोल सकते हैं। ये दोनों ही निवेश किसी भी बैंक या पोस्ट ऑफिस में किए जा सकते हैं। इसके अलावा आप अपनी पत्नी के लिए SIP या म्यूचुअल फंड में भी निवेश कर सकते हैं।

पेंशन स्कीम है सही उपहार
आप अपनी पत्नी को ऐसा गिफ्ट भी दे सकते हैं जो बुढ़ापे में उसके काम आए और उसका सहारा बने। अगर आप उसे कोई ऐसा गिफ्ट देना चाहते हैं जो उसे बुढ़ापे में वित्तीय सुरक्षा दे तो आप उसके लिए अटल पेंशन योजना में निवेश कर सकते हैं। इस स्कीम के तहत 60 साल का होने पर हर महीने 1000 से लेकर 5000 रुपए की पेंशन मिलती है। इसमें 18 साल से 40 साल तक का व्यक्ति इसमें निवेश कर सकता है। आप अपनी पत्नी के लिए इसमें निवेश कर सकते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन; कुछ लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं, बाकी वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार कर रहे हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें