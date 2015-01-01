पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Gold ; Silver ; Diwali ; Dhanteras ; Gold And Silver Shine On Dhanteras, Sales Drop By 35% Over Last Year

कोरोना इफेक्ट:धनतेरस पर फीकी रही सोना-चांदी की चमक, पिछले साल के मुकाबले बिक्री में आई 35% की गिरावट

नई दिल्ली35 मिनट पहले
  • आभूषण कारोबारियों के अनुसार इस बार ज्यादातर खरीदारी हल्के आभूषणों, सिक्कों और कीमती धातुओं तक सीमित रही
  • धनतेरस के मौके पर इस साल सोने की कीमत 50,425 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम रही

कोरोना महामारी के कारण देश ने छाई आर्थिक मंदी और सोने की ऊंची कीमत के कारण इस बार धनतेरस पर लोगों ने सोना-चांदी की खरीदी में रुचि नहीं ली। धनतेरस (शुक्रवार) को सोना और चांदी की बिक्री में 35% तक गिरावट का अनुमान है। आभूषण कारोबारियों के अनुसार इस बार ज्यादातर खरीदारी हल्के आभूषणों, सिक्कों और कीमती धातुओं तक सीमित रही।

ऑनलाइन खरीदी के कारण भी आई कमी
कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण के डर से ज्यादातर ग्राहकों ने पहले से ही ऑर्डर बुक कर दिया था और वे वैवाहिक गहनों की शुक्रवार को डिलिवरी लेते नजर आए। कुछ ग्राहकों ने कोरोना को देखते हुए तनिष्क और मेलोरा जैसे ब्रांडों से ऑनलाइन खरीदारी को तरजीह दी।

50,425 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम बिका सोना
धनतेरस के मौके पर इस साल सोने की कीमत 50,425 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम पर है, जो पिछले साल 38,096 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम थी। इस तरह इस साल दाम 32 फीसदी से अधिक ऊंचे हैं। इसी प्रकार चांदी का दाम भी 62,000 रुपए प्रति किलो से ऊपर चल रहे हैं। अखिल भारतीय रत्न एवं आभूषण घरेलू परिषद के अध्यक्ष अनंत पद्मनाभन ने कहा, देशभर में खुदरा स्टोरों में दिन ग्राहकों की आवाजाही बढ़ी है लेकिन यह कोविड-19 के डर के कारण पिछले साल के मुकाबले कम ही रही।

पिछले साल की तुलना में कारोबार का केवल 65-70% होने की उम्मीद
उन्होंने कहा 'हालांकि ज्वैलर्स उत्तर और पश्चिमी भारत के साथ-साथ हैदराबाद और बेंगलुरु जैसे शहरों में भी अच्छे कारोबार की उम्मीद कर रहे हैं। "कुल मिलाकर, वॉल्यूम के संदर्भ में बिक्री पिछले साल के कारोबार का केवल 65-70% होने की उम्मीद है।

शुक्रवार को बेहतर रहा माहौल
वर्ल्ड गोल्ड काउंसिल के प्रबंध निदेशक (भारत) सोमसुंदरम पी आर ने कहा कि गुरुवार शाम से मिलीजुली प्रतिक्रियाएं हैं, लेकिन शुक्रवार को माहौल काफी बेहतर है। ये बिक्री में बदल पाएगी या नहीं, इसके लिए इंतजार करने की जरूरत है।

