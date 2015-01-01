पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पर्सनल फाइनेंस:गोल्ड ईटीएफ में अक्टूबर में आया 384 करोड़ रुपए का निवेश, जुलाई के बाद से घटा इन्वेस्टमेंट

नई दिल्ली3 मिनट पहले
  • इससे पहले सितंबर में 597.3 करोड़ रुपए का निवेश हुआ था
  • इस साल अब तक कुल 6,341.2 करोड़ रुपए का निवेश आया है

गोल्ड एक्सचेंज ट्रेडेड फंड (ईटीएफ) में अक्टूबर महीने में इसमें लोगों ने 384.2 करोड़ रुपए का निवेश किया है। एसोसिएशन ऑफ म्यूचुअल फंड्स इन इंडिया (एएमएफआई) के मुताबिक इस साल अब तक कुल 6,341.2 करोड़ रुपए का निवेश आया है। इससे पहले सितंबर में 597.3 करोड़ रुपए का निवेश हुआ था।

किस महीने में आया कितना निवेश?

महीनानिवेश (करोड़ रु.)
जनवरी202
फरवरी1,483
मार्च195
अप्रैल731
मई815
जून494
जुलाई921
अगस्त908

जुलाई-सितंबर तिमाही में आया 2,400 करोड़ रुपए का निवेश
सितंबर तिमाही में गोल्ड ईटीएफ में 2,400 करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा का निवेश हुआ है। एएमएफआई के अनुसार, पिछले साल की समान तिमाही में निवेशकों ने गोल्ड ईटीएफ में 172 करोड़ रुपए का निवेश आया था।

गोल्ड ईटीएफ में कैसे करें निवेश?
सोने को शेयरों की तरह खरीदने की सुविधा को गोल्ड ईटीएफ कहते हैं। यह म्यूचुअल फंड की स्कीम है। ये एक्सचेंज-ट्रेडेड फंड हैं जिन्हें स्टॉक एक्सचेंजों पर खरीदा और बेचा जा सकता है। गोल्ड ईटीएफ स्टॉक एक्सचेंज पर लिस्टेड होता है। यह फंड फिजिकल गोल्ड में निवेश करता है। यह काफी लिक्विड निवेश है, क्योंकि निवेशक इसे एक्सचेंज पर कभी भी कारोबार अवधि के दौरान बेच सकता है। एक्सचेंज पर ईटीएफ फिजिकल गोल्ड के मार्केट प्राइस पर ट्रेड करता है।

