  Hindi News
  Utility
  GPF ; PF ; Government Announces GPF Interest Rate For This Quarter, Will Get 7.1% Interest

पर्सनल फाइनेंस:सरकार ने इस तिमाही के लिए जीपीएफ की ब्याज दर की घोषणा की, मिलेगा रहेगा 7.1% ब्याज

नई दिल्ली9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यह ब्याज दर केंद्रीय कर्मचारियों, रेलवे और सुरक्षाबलों के प्रोविडेंट फंड्स के अलावा पब्लिक प्रोविडेंट फंड पर भी लागू होगी
  • यह एक तरह का पीएफ अकाउंट ही है लेकिन इसका फायदा केवल सरकारी कर्मचारियों को मिलता है
  • सरकारी कर्मचारी अपनी सैलरी का 15 फीसदी तक जीपीएफ खाते में योगदान कर सकते है

सरकार ने अक्टूबर-दिसंबर 2020 तिमाही के लिए जनरल प्रोविडेंट फंड (जीपीएफ) समेत अन्य फंड्स की ब्याज दरों की घोषणा कर दी है। इसके मुताबिक इस तिमाही में भी पिछली तिमाही की तरह 7.1% की दर से ब्याज मिलता रहेगा। वित्त मंत्रालय के नोटिफिकेशन के अनुसार- यह ब्याज दर केंद्रीय कर्मचारियों, रेलवे और सुरक्षाबलों के प्रोविडेंट फंड्स के अलावा पब्लिक प्रोविडेंट फंड पर भी लागू होगी। नई ब्याज दर 1 अक्टूबर 2020 से प्रभावी मानी जाएंगी। जीपीएफ पर मिलने वाले ब्याज दर की समीक्षा हर 3 महीने की जाती है।

इन स्कीम्स पर मिलेगा ये ब्याज

  • द जनरल प्रोविडेंट फंड (केंद्रीय सेवा)
  • द कांट्रिब्यूटरी प्रोविडेंट फंड (भारत)
  • द ऑल इंडिया सर्विस प्रोविडेंट फंड
  • द स्टेट रेलवे प्रोविडेंट फंड
  • द जनरल प्रोविडेंट फंड (रक्षा सेवा)
  • द इंडियन ऑर्डनेंस डिपार्टमेंट प्रोविडेंट फंड
  • द इंडियन ऑर्डनेंस फैक्ट्रीज वर्कमेन्स प्रोविडेंट फंड
  • द इंडियन नेवल डाकयॉर्ड वर्कमेन्स प्रोविडेंट फंड
  • द डिफेंस सर्विस ऑफिसर्स प्रोविडेंट फंड
  • द आर्म्ड फोर्सेस पर्सनल प्रोविडेंट फंड

एक तरह का प्रॉविडेंट फंड है जीपीएफ

यह एक तरह का प्रोविडेंट फंड अकाउंट ही है लेकिन यह हर तरह के एंप्लाइज के लिए नहीं होता है। जीपीएफ का फायदा केवल सरकारी कर्मचारियों को ही मिलता है और वह भी रिटायरमेंट के वक्त। ये एक तरह की रिटायरमेंट प्‍लानिंग होती है, क्‍योंकि, इसकी रकम कर्मचारी को रिटायरमेंट के बाद मिलती है। सरकारी कर्मचारी अपनी सैलरी का 15% तक जीपीएफ खाते में योगदान कर सकते है।

ऐसे करता है काम
जीपीएफ अकाउंट में सरकारी कर्मचारी को इंस्टॉलमेंट में एक निश्चित वक्त तक योगदान देना होता है। अकाउंट होल्डर जीपीएफ खोलते वक्त नॉमिनी भी बना सकता है। अकाउंट होल्डर को रिटायरमेंट के बाद इसमें जमा पैसों का भुगतान किया जाता है, वहीं अगर अकाउंट होल्डर को कुछ हो जाए तो नॉमिनी को भुगतान किया जाता है।

इस पर ले सकते हैं लोन
जीपीएफ से लोन लेने की भी सुविधा है और खास बात यह है कि लोन ब्याज मुक्त होता है। कोई कर्मचारी अपने पूरे करियर में कितनी ही बार GPF से लोन ले सकता है यानी इसकी कोई निश्चित संख्या नहीं है।

