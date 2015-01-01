पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पर्सनल फाइनेंस:HDFC बैंक ने फिक्स्ड डिपॉजिट पर मिलने वाले ब्याज में की कटौती, 13 नवंबर से लागू हुईं नई दरें

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अब 2 साल की FD पर 4.90% ब्याज मिलेगा
  • इससे पहले अक्टूबर महीने में भी बैंक ने ब्याज दरों में कटौती की थी

देश के सबसे बड़े प्राइवेट बैंक HDFC ने फिक्स्ड डिपॉजिट (FD) पर मिलने वाले ब्याज में कटौती की है। 2 साल की FD पर अब आपको कम ब्याज मिलेगा। 2 साल की FD पर 4.90% ब्याज मिलेगा। नई ब्याज दरें 13 नवंबर से लागू हो रही है। इससे पहले अक्टूबर महीने में भी बैंक ने ब्याज दरों में कटौती की थी।

FD पर ब्याज दर

अवधिनई ब्याज दर (%)पुरानी ब्याज दर (%)
7 से 14 दिन2.502.50
15 से 29 दिन2.502.50
30 से 90 दिन3.003.00
91 से 6 महीने3.503.50
6 महीने 1 दिन से 9 महीने4.404.40
9 महीने 1 दिन से लेकर 1 साल से कम4.404.40
1 साल4.904.90
1 साल 1 दिन से 2 साल4.905.00
2 साल 1 दिन से लेकर 3 साल5.155.15
3 साल 1 दिन से लेकर 5 साल5.305.30
5 साल 1 दिन से लेकर 10 साल5.505.50

कितना पैसा कम मिलेगा?
पहले : पहले 1 लाख रुपए का निवेश 2 साल के लिए करने पर आपको 5% की ब्याज दर से 2 साल बाद करीब 110,250 रुपए मिलते।
अब : अब अगर आप 1 लाख रुपए का निवेश 2 साल के लिए करते हैं तो अब आपको 4.90 फीसदी की ब्याज दर से 2 साल बाद करीब 110,040 रुपए मिलेंगे।

कौन सा बैंक दे रहा कितना ब्याज?

