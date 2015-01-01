पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बीमा:डेंगू, चिकनगुनिया और मलेरिया जैसी बीमारियों के लिए भी ले सकेंगे हेल्थ इंश्योरेंस पॉलिसी

नई दिल्लीएक मिनट पहले
इरडा ने कहा कि इसका मकसद एक स्टैंडर्ड हेल्थ इंश्योरेंस प्रोडक्ट लाना है जो लोगों की वेक्टर जनित बीमारियों के इलाज को शामिल करे
  • इरडा ने वेक्टर जनित बीमारी के मानकों को लेकर मसौदा जारी किया
  • इंश्योरेंस पॉलिसी की अवधि एक साल होगी और इसमें प्रतीक्षा अवधि 15 दिन की होगी

हेल्थ और जनरल इंश्योरेंस कंपनियां जल्दी ही मच्छर और कीटाणुओं से होने वाली डेंगू, मलेरिया और चिकनगुनिया जैसी बीमारियों (वेक्टर जनित बीमारी) के इलाज के लिए स्पेशल इंश्योरेंस कवर ऑफर कर सकेंगी। इंश्योरेंस रेगुलेटरी एंड डेवलपमेंट अथॉरिटी (इरडा) ने वेक्टर जनित बीमारी के मानकों को लेकर मसौदा जारी किया। इससे हेल्थ और जनरल इंश्योरेंस कंपनियां एक साल के लिए इस प्रकार की पॉलिसी की पेशकश के लिए प्रोत्साहन मिलेगा।

1 साल की होगी इंश्योरेंस की अवधि
इरडा ने कहा कि इसका मकसद एक स्टैंडर्ड हेल्थ इंश्योरेंस प्रोडक्ट लाना है जो लोगों की वेक्टर जनित बीमारियों के इलाज को शामिल करे। प्रस्ताव के तहत इंश्योरेंस पॉलिसी की अवधि एक साल होगी और इसमें प्रतीक्षा अवधि 15 दिन की होगी। इरडा ने संबंधित पक्षों से मसौदे पर 27 नवंबर तक अपनी राय देने को कहा है।

कौन-कौन सी बीमारियां होंगी कवर?
इस इंश्योरेंस पॉलिसी में डेंगू बुखार, मलेरिया, फाइलेरिया, काला अजार, चिकनगुनिया, जापानी बुखार और ज़ीका वायरस जैसे वेक्टर जनित बीमारियों के इलाज को शामिल किया जाएगा।

1 जनवरी से सभी इंश्योरेंस कंपनियों को स्टैंडर्ड इंडिविजुअल टर्म लाइफ इंश्योरेंस पॉलिसी देनी होगी, जिसका नाम 'सरल जीवन बीमा' होगा। 'सरल जीवन बीमा' पॉलिसी शुद्ध रूप से एक सावधि जीवन बीमा योजना होगी, जिसे 18 से 65 वर्ष की उम्र का कोई भी व्यक्ति ले सकेगा और इसकी अवधि चार से 40 साल तक होगी।

