पर्सनल फाइनेंस:रिटायरमेंट के बाद भी मिलेगा होम लोन, इन 7 तरीकों को अपनाकर आसानी से मिल सकता है कर्ज

नई दिल्ली11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
को-एप्‍लीकेंट जोड़ने से कर्ज देने वाले संस्‍थान का जोखिम कम हो जाता है। यह कोई ऐसा व्‍यक्ति हो सकता है जिनकी स्‍थायी इनकम और अच्‍छा क्रेडिट स्‍कोर हो
  • कम लोन-टू-वैल्‍यू (एलटीवी) रेशियो आपके लिए लोन लेना आसान कर सकता है
  • आपको इसी बैंक में लोन के लिए आवेदन करना चाहिए जहां आपका पेंशन अकाउंट हो

आमतौर पर देखा जाता है कि रिटायर हो चुके लोगों को बैंक होम लोन देने में परहेज करते हैं। हालांकि ऐसा नहीं है कि सीनियर सिटीजन को लोन नहीं मिलता, लेकिन ये थोड़ा मुश्किल हो सकता है। यहां हम आपको कुछ ऐसी बातें बता रहे हैं जो आपको लोन दिलाने में मदद करेंगी।

को-एप्‍लीकेट जोड़ें
को-एप्‍लीकेंट जोड़ने से कर्ज देने वाली संस्‍थान का जोखिम कम हो जाता है। यह कोई ऐसा व्‍यक्ति हो सकता है जिनकी स्‍थायी इनकम हो, कम उम्र हो और अच्‍छा क्रेडिट स्‍कोर हो। रिटायरमेंट के बाद होम लोन लेने की कोशिश करने वाले व्‍यक्ति कम रकम की लोन के पात्र हो सकते हैं। लोन की रकम तब त‍क नहीं बढ़ेगी जब तक वे अच्‍छी कमाई वाले को-एप्‍लीकेंट को नहीं जोड़ते हैं। इसलिए ज्‍यादातर बैंक रिटायरमेंट के बाद होम लोन देने के लिए अच्‍छी कमाई वाले को-एप्‍लीकेंट को साथ में जोड़ने के लिए जोर देते हैं। को-एप्‍लीकेंट को जोड़ने से लोन अप्रूव होने की संभावना बढ़ जाती है।

कम रकम के लिए करें अप्लाई
कम लोन-टू-वैल्‍यू (एलटीवी) रेशियो आपके लिए लोन लेना आसान कर सकता है। इसका मतलब है कि घर खरीदने के लिए आपको अपना कॉन्ट्रिब्‍यूशन ज्‍यादा रखना होगा। कम एलटीवी रेशियो चुनने से प्रॉपर्टी में खरीदार का कॉन्ट्रिब्‍यूशन बढ़ जाता है। इससे बैंक का जोखिम कम होता है। वहीं, कम ईएमआई से लोन की अफोर्डेबलिटी बढ़ती है। इससे आपको लोन मिलने की चांस बढ़ जाएंगे।

सिक्‍योर्ड लोन लें
जो लोन किसी एसेट की गारंटी पर लिया जाता है, उसे सिक्योर्ड लोन कहते हैं। कोई व्‍यक्ति प्रॉपर्टी, गोल्ड, फिक्स्ड डिपॉजिट (FD), शेयर, म्यूचुअल फंड या PPF आदि जैसे एसेट्स पर लोन ले सकता है। अनसिक्‍योर्ड लोन के मुकाबले सिक्योर्ड लोन के लिए नियम थोड़े नरम होते हैं।

लोन की अवधि ज्यादा न हो
आम लोगों की तुलना में सीनियर सिटीजंस को कुछ अतिरिक्त शर्तों को पूरा करना पड़ता है। आवेदन की तारीख से सीनियर सिटीजन की उम्र 70 साल से ज्‍यादा नहीं होनी चाहिए। इस मामले में लोन रि-पेमेंट आवेदक की उम्र 75 साल होने से पहले पूरा हो जाना चाहिए। इसका मतलब यह है कि 70 साल के पेंशन पाने वाले आवेदक को केवल 5 साल का होम लोन मिल सकता है।

अच्‍छा क्रेडिट स्कोर मेनटेन करें
रिटायरमेंट के बाद अगर आप होम लोन लेने का प्लान बना रहे हैं तो लोन का आवेदन करने से पहले अपने क्रेडिट स्कोर की समीक्षा जरूर कर लें। ज्‍यादातर बैंक और वित्‍तीय संस्‍थान 750 और इससे अधिक के स्‍कोर को अच्‍छा मानते हैं। क्रेडिट अच्छा स्कोर अच्छा होने से आपको लोन मिलने में आसानी रहेगी।

संबंधित बैंक में लोन के लिए करें आवेदन
नौकरी से रिटायर होने के बाद अगर आपकी पेंशन इनकम है तो आपको इसी बैंक में लोन के लिए आवेदन करना चाहिए जहां आपका पेंशन अकाउंट हो। अगर आप उसी बैंक से लोन ले लिए अप्लाई करते हैं तो लोन आसान हो सकता है।

NBFC में भी कर सकते हैं आवेदन
यदि आपकी उम्र 60 साल से ज्यादा है और आपको बैंक से लोन मिलने में परेशानी हो रही है तो NBFC में लोन के लिए आवेदन करना ठीक रहेगा। क्योंकि वे कम क्रेडिट स्कोर और ज्यादा उम्र वाले ग्राहकों को भी लोन देती हैं। हालांकि NBFC द्वारा ली जाने वाली ब्याज दर बैंकों द्वारा दी जाने वाली पेशकश की तुलना में अधिक होती हैं।

