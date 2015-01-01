पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Utility
  • Life Insurance ; Insurance ; How Much Term Insurance Cover Will Be Enough For You? Know The Right Need In These 4 Ways

पर्सनल फाइनेंस:आपके लिए कितना टर्म इंश्योरेंस कवर रहेगा काफी? इन 4 तरीकों से पता करें सही जरूरत

नई दिल्ली15 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ह्यूमन लाइफ वैल्यू कॉन्सेप्ट में उस टोटल इनकम का कैलकुलेशन किया जाता है जो एक शख्स अपने कामकाजी जीवन काल में कमा सकता है
  • टर्म इंश्योरेंस प्लान खरीदते समय आपको उम्र, अवधि और इनकम के तथ्यों को ध्यान में रखना चाहिए
  • महंगाई को देखते हुए आप ऊंचा इंश्योरेंस कवर ले सकते हैं

कोई भी टर्म इंश्योरेंस पॉलिसी (जीवन बीमा) लेने से पहले इस बात पर विचार करना सबसे ज्यादा जरूरी है कि इसका कवर कितना होना चाहिए। टर्म इंश्योरेंस प्लान खरीदते समय आपको उम्र, अवधि और इनकम के तथ्यों को ध्यान में रखना चाहिए। महंगाई को देखते हुए आप ऊंचा इंश्योरेंस कवर ले सकते हैं। आज हम आपको ऐसे 4 तरीकों के बारे में बता रहे हैं जिनकी मदद से आप आसानी से तय कर सकेंगे कि आपका इंश्योरेंस कवर कितना होना चाहिए।

ह्यूमन लाइफ वैल्यू
ह्यूमन लाइफ वैल्यू (HLV) कॉन्सेप्ट में उस टोटल इनकम का कैलकुलेशन किया जाता है जो एक शख्स अपने कामकाजी जीवन काल में कमा सकता है। फिर उसे अनुमानित इनफ्लेशन रेट के साथ डिस्काउंट किया जाता है। दूसरे शब्दों में उस शख्स की फ्यूचर इनकम को आज के दाम के हिसाब से कैलकुलेट किया जाता है। इस वैल्यू इंडिविजुअल पर होने वाले खर्च यह पता करने के लिए निकाला लिया जाता है कि परिवार में उस शख्स की क्या इकनॉमिक वैल्यू होगी।

उदाहरण के लिए मान लीजिए अगर राम 40 साल का व्यक्ति है जो सालाना 5 लाख रुपए कमाता है। इसमें से वो अपने पर्सनल खर्चों पर 1 लाख 30 हजार रुपए खर्च करता है। जबकि बाकी 3 लाख 70 रुपए परिवार पर खर्च करता है। यहां 3 लाख 70 हजार राम की इकनॉमिक वैल्यू होगी। यानी आपके न होने पर भी आपके परिवार को सालाना 3 लाख 70 हजार रुपए के जरूरत होगी। आपको इस जरूरत के हिसाब से ही टर्म इंश्योरेंस कवर चुनना चाहिए।

अगर आप भी हैं सेल्फ एंप्लॉयड, तो आपके लिए बहुत जरूरी है टर्म इंश्योरेंस; ये आपके बाद भी आपके परिवार को देगा वित्तीय सुरक्षा
इनकम रिप्लेसमेंट वैल्यू
यह आपके जीवन बीमा कवरेज की जरूरतों की गणना करने का एक मूल तरीका है और यह आपकी सालाना आय पर आधारित है। इसके अनुसार आवश्यक बीमा कवरेज अपनी सालाना आय और रिटायरमेंट के बचे सालों का गुणक होता है। यानी आवश्यक बीमा कवरेज= सालाना आय x सेवानिवृत्ति के लिए वर्षों की संख्या।

उदाहरण के लिए मान लीजिए आपकी वार्षिक आय 4 लाख रुपए है और आपकी उम्र 30 साल है और 30 साल बाद यानी 60 साल की उम्र में सेवानिवृत्त होने की योजना बना रहे हैं। इस मामले में, आपका आवश्यक जीवन बीमा कवरेज 12 करोड़ रुपए (4,00,000 x 30) होना चाहिए।

अंडर राइटर्स थंब रूल
इसके तहत, बीमित राशि का योग आयु के आधार पर सालाना आय के गुणकों में होना चाहिए। उदाहरण के लिए, 20 से 30 साल की उम्र के व्यक्तियों के पास उनकी सालाना आय का 25 गुना जीवन बीमा कवरेज होना चाहिए। जबकि 40-50 साल से अधिक आयु वालों के पास उनकी सालाना आय का 20 गुना जीवन बीमा कवरेज होना चाहिए।

अगर आपने होम लोन लिया है तो जरूर लें टर्म इंश्योरेंस, ये आपके न होने पर परिवार को देगा वित्तीय सुरक्षा
जरूरत को समझें
महंगाई को आपके परिवार की लाइफस्टाइल को बाधित करने से बचाने के लिए, आप ऊंचा इंश्योरेंस कवर ले सकते हैं। याद रखें, महंगाई को महत्व नहीं दिया तो ये आपके परिवार को आगे परेशानी में डाल सकती है। इसके अलावा बीमा कवर का आकलन करते समय आमदनी के स्रोत, वर्तमान कर्ज और देनदारियां, परिवार के आश्रित सदस्य, उनकी मौजूदा लाइफस्टाइल को बनाए रखने में आने वाले खर्च के अलावा अन्य वित्तीय लक्ष्यों जैसे बच्चों की उच्च शिक्षा, उनके शादी-ब्याह आदि को ध्यान में रखना चाहिए।

कैसे तय करें सही तरीका
जीवन बीमा कवरेज को समय के साथ बदलने की जरूरत है, इसलिए, अपनी बीमा आवश्यकताओं की नियमित रूप से समीक्षा करना जरूरी है। ये तरीके आपको केवल एक आइडिया देते हैं लेकिन टर्म इंश्योरेंस कवर कितना होना चाहिए, इसका आखिरी निर्णय अपनी वित्तीय स्थिति के अनुसार तय किया जाना चाहिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें10 सवालों के जवाब से समझिए बिहार के नतीजों से किसके लिए क्या मायने - बिहार चुनाव - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें