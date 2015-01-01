पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पर्सनल फाइनेंस:अगर आपने लिया है होम लोन तो प्री-पेमेंट मोड का फायदा लेकर आप भी बचा सकते हैं लाखों रुपए

नई दिल्ली29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्री-पेमेंट, लोन को समय से पहले भुगतान करने की सुविधा होती है
  • इनकम बढ़ने या एक साथ पैसा आने पर आप इस सुविधा का लाभ ले सकते है
  • आपकी थोड़ी सी समझदारी न केवल आपको इससे छुटकारा दिला सकती है। बल्कि आपका लाखों रुपया भी बचा सकते हैं

लम्बे समय तक चलने वाला होम लोन किसी के लिए भी एक समस्या से कम नहीं है। पिछले कई सालों से लोन की किस्तें भरने के बाद अब आप जल्द से जल्द इसे पूरा करना चाहते तो आपकी थोड़ी सी समझदारी न केवल आपको इससे छुटकारा दिला सकती है, बल्कि लाखों रुपए भी बचा सकते हैं। आज हम आपको बता रहे हैं कि प्री-पेमेंट मोड को अपनाकर आप होम लोन से जल्दी मुक्त हो सकते हैं और साथ ही लाखों रुपए की बचत भी कर सकते हैं।

कितना दे रहे हैं ब्याज
अगर आप अपने होम लोन से छुटकारा पाना चाहते हैं तो सबसे पहले अपने बैंक से होम लोन की अकाउंट स्टेटमेंट और लोन शेड्यूल निकलवा लें। कई बैंक ऑनलाइन डाउनलोड की भी फैसिलिटी देते हैं। इस स्टेटमेंट और लोन शेड्यूल की अच्छी तरह जांच लें और देखें कि अभी आपको कितना पैसा और देना है। इसमें से प्रिंसिपल अमाउंट कितना है और ब्याज कितना है। इसके बाद आपको फैसला लेना है कि आप किस तरह पैसा बचा सकते हैं।

ऐसे बचा सकते हैं पैसा
सबसे पहले इस बात पर ध्यान देने की जरूरत है कि आपके कितने समय के लिए लोन ले रखा है। मान लीजिए कि आपने 30 साल के लिए 7.5% ब्याज दर पर 20 लाख रुपए का होम लोन लिया तो 13,984 रुपए ईएमआई देना पड़ेगा, जबकि यदि यह समय सीमा 10 साल हो तो ईएमआई की रकम 23,740 रुपए होगी।

ऐसे में आपको समझदारी यह करनी चाहिए कि आप 30 साल के लिए होम लोन लें, जिस पर आप 13,984 रुपए ईएमआई भरेंगे, लेकिन चूंकि आप पेइंग कैपेसिटी 25 हजार रुपए है तो आपको 10 हजार रुपए हर महीने प्री-पेमेंट मोड पर पार्ट पेमेंट जमा कराना चाहिए, इससे आपकी प्रिंसिपल राशि कम होती जाएगी। इससे जहां आपका लोन पहले ही निपट जाएगा, वहीं आप का ब्याज भी बचेगा।

यहां समझें पूरा गणित?
अगर आपने 30 साल के लिए लोन लिया है और उसे 10 साल में प्री-पेमेंट कर देते है तो आप लगभग लाख रुपए बचा सकते हैं। जानिए कैसे

लोन राशि (रु.)टाइम पीरियडब्याज (रु.)
20 लाख30 साल30.34 लाख
20 लाख10 साल8.48 लाख
बचत-21.96 लाख

होम लोन प्री-पेमेंट क्या है?
प्री-पेमेंट, लोन को समय से पहले भुगतान करने की सुविधा होती है प्री-पेमेंट एक प्रकार का EMI इंस्टॉलमेंट पेमेंट है जो अपनी ड्यू डेट से पहले कर दिया जाता है। अगर आपके पास काफी मात्रा में पैसा है तो आप अपने होम लोन का बचे हुए भाग को चुकाने के लिए इस राशि प्रयोग कर सकते हैं इसके कारण या तो बाकी अवधि की ईएमआई में कमी आती है या फिर उसी ईएमआई पर अवधि में कमी आती है।

लोन कर सकते हैं ट्रांसफर
चूंकि आपका लोन पुराना है और संभव है कि बैंक आपकी ईएमआई रिशेड्यूल करने में दिक्‍कत करे तो आप अपने होम लोन का बैलेंस दूसरे बैंक ट्रांसफर कर सकते हैं। दरअसल, बैंक बैलेंस ट्रांसफर करने पर आपको आकर्षक ऑफर भी देते हैं। जबकि होम लोन की वर्तमान ब्‍याज दर भी काफी कम हो चुकी है, इसलिए आपको नई ब्‍याज दर पर लंबी अवधि के लिए होम लोन लेना चाहिए और कुछ समय बाद पार्ट पेमेंट जमा कराना शुरू कर दें।

