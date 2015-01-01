पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पर्सनल फाइनेंस:कम रिस्क के साथ चाहते हैं ज्यादा रिटर्न तो डेट फंड में करें निवेश, ये हैं 2020 के टॉप फंड्स

नई दिल्लीएक मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • इसमें निवेश करके फिक्स डिपॉजिट की तुलना में बेहतर रिटर्न पाया जा सकता है
  • इस म्यूचुअल फंड स्कीम के तहत डेट सिक्योरिटीज में निवेश किया जाता है

अगर आप इन दिनों कहीं ऐसी जगह निवेश करने का प्लान बना रहे हैं जहां कम रिस्क के साथ आपको शानदार रिटर्न मिले तो आप डेट म्यूचुअल फंड में निवेश कर सकते हैं। इसमें निवेश करके फिक्स डिपॉजिट की तुलना में बेहतर रिटर्न पाया जा सकता है। आज हम आपको इनके बारे में बता रहे हैं ताकि आप इसमें निवेश करके अच्छा मुनाफा कमा सकें।

क्या है डेट म्यूचुअल फंड?
ये म्यूचुअल फंड स्कीम डेट सिक्योरिटीज में निवेश करती हैं। डेट म्यूचुअल फंड के तहत निवेश के रकम का 65% हिस्सा गवर्नमेंट बांड, कंपनी बांड और कॉरपोरेट एफडी में निवेश किया जाता है। 65% के अलावा बचे हुए पैसे को इक्विटी में निवेश किया जाता है। डेट फंड्स का पैसा फिक्स्ड रिटर्न देने वाले बांड में लगाया जाता है। इसलिए इनमें नुकसान की संभावना बहुत कम रहती है।

कितना देना होता है टैक्स?
डेट फंड को 3 साल बाद भुनाने पर लांग टर्म कैपिटल गेन्स टैक्स (LTCG) लगता है। वहीं, 3 साल पहले निकालने पर शॉर्ट टर्म कैपिटल गेंस टैक्स (STCG) लगता है।

  • उदाहरण के लिए, यदि किसी ने डेट म्यूचुअल फंड में निवेश पर 50 हजार रु. का फायदा कमाया है और निवेश के बाद 3 साल से पहले राशि निकालता है, तो निवेशक के आयकर स्लैब के अनुसार, शॉर्ट टर्म कैपिटल गेन्स टैक्स लगाया जाएगा। 50 हजार रु. को टैक्स योग्य आय में जोड़ा जाएगा और उसके अनुसार टैक्स लगाया जाएगा।
  • अगर कोई निवेशक 3 साल के निवेश के बाद अपने पैसे निकालता है, तो 20% लॉन्ग टर्म कैपिटल गेन्स टैक्स लगाया जाता है, जिसमें इंडेक्सेशन भी होता है। इंडेक्सेशन आपके निवेश पर महंगाई के प्रभाव को दर्शाने के लिए पूरे कमाए गए लाभ के मूल्य को कम करता है।

किसके लिए सही है डेट म्यूचुअल फंड?
छोटी अवधि के वित्तीय लक्ष्य पूरे करने के लिए निवेशक इनमें निवेश कर सकते हैं। 5 साल से कम अवधि के लिए इनमें निवेश करना ठीक है। ये म्यूचुअल फंड स्कीम शेयरों की तुलना में कम जोखिम वाली होती हैं और बैंक के फिक्स्ड डिपाजिट की तुलना में बेहतर रिटर्न देती हैं। आप 3-4 साल के लिए निवेश के लिए डेट म्यूचुअल फंड का विकल्प चुन सकते हैं।

निवेश करने के लिए 7 बेस्ट फंड

फंड का नामपिछले 6 महीने का रिटर्न (%)पिछले 1 साल का रिटर्न (%)पिछले 3 साल का रिटर्न (%)2019 का रिटर्न (%)
ICICI प्रूडेंशियल लॉन्ग टर्म प्लान5.712.39.010.2
आदित्य बिरला सन लाइफ कॉर्पोरेट बांड फंड6.311.89.39.6
HDFC कॉर्पोरेट बांड फंड6.011.59.210.3
HDFC बैंकिंग एंड PUS डेट फंड5.810.48.410.2
UTI बैंकिंग एंड PUS डेट फंड4.09.04.7-1
एक्सिस क्रेडिट रिस्क फंड5.38.25.94.4
आदित्य बिरला सन लाइफ सेविंग फंड3.87.37.78.5

सोर्स; फिनकैशडॉटकॉम

