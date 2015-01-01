पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Utility
  • Mutual Fund ; If You Want Stable Returns With Less Risk, Then Invest In Index Funds, These Are The Top 7 Funds

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

म्यूचुअल फंड:कम रिस्क के साथ चाहिए ज्यादा रिटर्न तो इंडेक्स फंड में करें निवेश, ये हैं टॉप 7 फंड

नई दिल्ली33 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
इंडेक्स फंड से निवेशक अपना पोर्टफोलियो डाइवर्सिफाई कर सकते हैं। इससे नुकसान की संभावना घट जाती है
  • जो म्यूचुअल फंड निवेशक कम से कम जोखिम के साथ अच्छा रिटर्न चाहते हैं, उनके लिए इंडेक्स फंड सही ऑप्शन हो सकते हैं
  • इंडेक्स फंड शेयर बाजार के किसी इंडेक्स यानी निफ्टी 50 या सेंसेक्स 30 में शामिल कंपनियों के शेयरों में निवेश करते हैं

कोरोना महामारी के कारण बाजार में अस्थिरता का माहौल बना हुआ है। इसका असर म्यूचुअल फंड पर भी पड़ा है, और इसी का नतीजा है कि पिछले 3 से 6 महीनों में इसकी कई कटेगिरी में निगेटिव रिटर्न मिला या रिटर्न कम रहा है। ऐसे में लोग अब म्यूचुअल फंड में पैसा लगाने से हिचकिचा रहे हैं। ऐसे में जो म्यूचुअल फंड निवेशक कम से कम जोखिम के साथ अच्छा रिटर्न चाहते हैं, उनके लिए इंडेक्स फंड सही ऑप्शन हो सकते हैं।

क्या हैं इंडेक्स फंड?
इंडेक्स फंड शेयर बाजार के किसी इंडेक्स मसलन निफ्टी 50 या सेंसेक्स 30 में शामिल कंपनियों के शेयरों में निवेश करते हैं। इंडेक्स में सभी कंपनियों का जितना वेटेज होता है, स्कीम में उसी रेश्यो में उनके शेयर खरीदे जाते हैं। इसका मतलब यह है कि ऐसे फंडों का प्रदर्शन उस इंडेक्स जैसा ही होता है। यानी इंडेक्स का प्रदर्शन बेहतर होता है तो उस फंड में भी बेहतर रिटर्न की गुंजाइश होती है।

एक्सपेंस रेश्यो रहता है कम
इंडेक्स फंड में निवेश करने का खर्च अपेक्षाकृत कम होता है। बता दें कि अन्य प्रत्यक्ष रूप से प्रबंधित म्युचुअल फंडों में जहां एसेट मैनेजमेंट कंपनी तकरीबन 2% तक शुल्क वसूलती है, वहीं इंडेक्स फंडों का शुल्क बहुत कम यानी कि तकरीबन 0.5% से 1 के बीच होता है।

डाइवर्सिफिकेशन का मिलता है फायदा
इंडेक्स फंड से निवेशक अपना पोर्टफोलियो डाइवर्सिफाई कर सकते हैं। इससे नुकसान की संभावना घट जाती है। अगर एक कंपनी के शेयर में कमजोरी आती है तो दूसरे में ग्रोथ से नुकसान कवर हो जाता है। इसके अलावा इंडेक्स फंडों में ट्रैकिंग एरर कम होता है। इससे इंडेक्स को इमेज करने की एक्यूरेसी बढ़ जाती है। इस तरह रिटर्न का सटीक अनुमान लगाना आसान हो जाता है।

कितना देना होता है टैक्स?
12 महीने से कम समय में निवेश भुनाने पर इक्विटी फंड्स से कमाई पर शार्ट टर्म कैपिटल गेन्स (STCG) टैक्स लगता है। यह मौजूदा नियमों के हिसाब से कमाई पर 15% तक लगाया जाता है। अगर आपका निवेश 12 महीनों से ज्यादा के लिए है तो इसे लॉन्ग टर्म कैपिटल गेन्स (LTCG) माना जाएगा और इस पर 10% ब्याज देना होगा।

किसके लिए सही हैं इंडेक्स फंड?
इंडेक्स फंड उन निवेशकों के लिए सही हैं जो कम रिस्क के साथ शेयरों में निवेश करना चाहते हैं। इंडेक्स फंड ऐसे निवेशकों के लिए बेहतर है जो रिस्क कैलकुलेट करके चलना चाहते हैं, भले ही कम रिटर्न मिले।

निवेश करने के लिए 7 बेस्ट इंडेक्स फंड

फंड का नामपिछले 6 महीने का रिटर्न (%)पिछले 1 साल का रिटर्न (%)पिछले 3 साल का रिटर्न (%)पिछले 5 साल का रिटर्न (%)
निप्पॉन इंडिया इंडेक्स फंड41.99.69.911.3
LIC MF इंडेक्स फंड41.49.49.711.0
ICICI प्रोडेंशियल निफ्टी इंडेक्स फंड41.48.58.210.8
UTI निफ्टी इंडेक्स फंड41.78.88.711.4
फ्रैंकलिन इंडिया इंडेक्स फंड40.88.07.710.4
SBI निफ्टी इंडेक्स फंड41.47.98.110.8
IDBI निफ्टी इंडेक्स फंड41.08.07.610.0

सोर्स; फिनकैशडॉटकॉम

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें