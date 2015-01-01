पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Utility
  • Income Tax ; Income Tax Return ; Income Tax Department Released More Than 39.75 Lakh Taxpayers Rs 1.32 Lakh Crore. Refund Of

पर्सनल फाइनेंस:आयकर विभाग ने 39.75 लाख से ज्यादा टैक्सपेयर्स को जारी किया 1.32 लाख करोड़ रु. का रिफंड

नई दिल्ली20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
विभाग ने एक अप्रैल से 10 नवंबर तक ये रिफंड जारी किया है
  • 37.81 लाख टैक्सपेयर्स को 35,123 करोड़ रुपए का पर्सनल इनकम टैक्स रिफंड जारी किया गया
  • 1.93 लाख से ज्यादा टैक्सपेयर्स को 97,677 करोड़ रुपए का कंपनी टैक्स रिफंड किया गया था

आयकर विभाग के अनुसार एक अप्रैल से 10 नवंबर तक 39.75 लाख से ज्यादा टैक्सपेयर्स को 1.32 लाख करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा का रिफंड जारी किया गया है है। इस दौरान पर्सनल इनकम टैक्स रिफंड (पीआईटी) रिफंड 35,123 करोड़ रुपए और कॉर्पोरेट कर रिफंड 97,677 करोड़ रुपए का किया गया।

केंद्रीय प्रत्यक्ष कर बोर्ड (सीबीडीटी) ने बताया कि उसने 39.75 लाख से अधिक करदाताओं को इस वित्त वर्ष में 10 नवंबर तक 1,32,800 करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा का रिफंड जारी किया है। इस दौरान 37,81,599 टैक्सपेयर्स को 35,123 करोड़ रुपए का पर्सनल इनकम टैक्स रिफंड (पीआईटी) और 1,93,813 टैक्सपेयर्स को 97,677 करोड़ रुपए का कंपनी टैक्स रिफंड जारी किया गया।

इनकम टैक्स रिटर्न भरने से पहले इसके बेसिक टर्म्स की जानकारी होना जरूरी, नहीं तो सकती है मुश्किल
इस तरह चेक कर सकते हैं अपने रिफंड का स्टेटस

  • करदाता https://tin.tin.nsdl.com/oltas/refundstatuslogin.html पर जा सकते हैं।
  • रिफंड स्टेटस पता लगाने के लिए यहां दो जानकारी भरने की जरूरत है – पैन नंबर और जिस साल का रिफंड बाकी है वह साल भरिए।
  • अब आपको नीचे दिए गए कैप्चा कोड को भरना होगा।
  • इसके बाद Proceed पर क्लिक करते ही स्टेटस आ जाएगा।
  • इसके अलावा टैक्सपेयर इनकम टैक्स पोर्टल में अपने इनकम टैक्स खाते में लॉग इन करें।
  • लॉग इन करने के बाद माय अकाउंट्स> रिफंड/डिमांड स्टेटस पर क्लिक करें।
  • इसके बाद वह असेसमेंट ईयर भरें जिसका आपको रिफंड स्टेट चेक करना है।

इनकम टैक्स रिटर्न भरने से आसानी से मिलता है लोन, यहां जानें ITR फाइल करने के फायदे
किन लोगों को जारी किया जाता है रिफंड
इनकम टैक्स रिफंड ऐसे लोगों को जारी किया जाता है, जिनकी आय पर टैक्स कट जाता है, लेकिन उनकी आमदनी इनकम टैक्स में बेसिक एग्जेंप्शन लिमिट के अंदर हो। ऐसे में बाद में इनकम टैक्स रिटर्न फाइल करने के दौरान इन्वेस्टमेंट दिखाने पर उन्हें काटी हुई रकम वापस की जाती है। पूरे साल की कमाई, इन्वेस्टमेंट और उस पर काटे गए टैक्स के कैलकुलेशन के आधार पर आयकर विभाग की ओर से आईटीआर रिफंड जारी किया जाता है

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, खेलते समय चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें