CBDT issues refunds of over Rs. 1,32,800 crore to more than 39.75 lakh taxpayers between 1st April,2020 to 10th November,2020. Income tax refunds of Rs. 35,123 crore have been issued in 37,81,599 cases &corporate tax refunds of Rs. 97,677 crore have been issued in 1,93,813 cases.