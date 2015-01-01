पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टैक्स की बात:दो घर बेचकर फिर से एक नया घर खरीदने पर भी मिलेगा इनकम टैक्स छूट का फायदा

नई दिल्ली6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
इनकम टैक्स एक्ट के तहत घर की बिक्री से हुए कैपिटल गेंस पर भी टैक्स लगता है
  • इनकम टैक्‍स अपीलेट ट्रिब्यूनल (ITAT) की मुंबई बैंच ने अपने हालिया आदेश में यह स्पष्ट किया है
  • इनकम टैक्स के सेक्शन 54 के तहत इनकम टैक्स छूट का लाभ ले सकते हैं

इनकम टैक्‍स अपीलेट ट्रिब्यूनल (ITAT) की मुंबई बैंच ने अपने हालिया आदेश में स्पष्ट किया है कि जब एक करदाता दो आवासीय संपत्तियों को बेचता है और एक आवासीय घर में फिर से निवेश करता है, तो वह इनकम टैक्स के सेक्शन 54 के तहत इनकम टैक्स छूट का लाभ ले सकते हैं।

यह निर्णय कई व्यक्तियों के लिए बहुत उपयोगी होगा। कई लोगों ने कोरोना की शुरुआत में घर से काम शुरू किया था लेकिन अब लम्बे समय तक वर्क फ्रॉम होम करने के नजरिए से कई लोग बड़ा घर लेने का विचार कर रहे हैं। इन्वेस्टमेंट एक्सपर्ट बताते हैं कि कई लोग अब उस फ्लैट को बेच रहे हैं जिसमें वे वर्तमान में रह रहे हैं और दूसरा बड़ा घर लेने का प्लान बना रहे हैं।

क्या था मामला?
ITAT द्वारा सुने गए इस मामले में, साबिर मज़हर अली ने मुंबई के बांद्रा इलाके में दो फ्लैट बेचे थे (जिनमें से एक का उनकी पत्नी के साथ संयुक्त रूप से स्वामित्व था) और बांद्रा में एक और आवासीय फ्लैट खरीदा। वित्तीय वर्ष 2010-11 के दौरान, उन्होंने इनकम टैक्स (I-T) एक्ट के सेक्शन 54 के तहत कटौती का दावा किया था, क्योंकि उन्होंने निर्धारित अवधि के भीतर एक नया घर खरीदा था।

क्या है सेक्शन 54?
इनकम टैक्स एक्ट के तहत घर की बिक्री से हुए कैपिटल गेंस पर भी टैक्स लगता है। लेकिन आयकर कानून के सेक्शन 54 के तहत अगर कोई व्यक्ति निर्धारित समय के अंदर इस रकम से दूसरा घर खरीदता है। तो, नए घर में निवेश की गई रकम टैक्सेबल कैपिटल गेंस से घट जाती है। प्रॉपर्टी संयुक्त रूप से खरीदने पर दोनों को-ओनर के लिए कैपिटल गेंस को अलग-अलग कैलकुलेट किया जाएगा। इस तरह दोनों इसका फायदा उठा सकते हैं।

सेक्शन 54 में छूट लेने के लिए एक नई रेजिडेंशियल हाउस प्रॉपर्टी खरीदी जाए या मकान बनाया जाए। नई रेजिडेंशियल हाउस प्रॉपर्टी, पुरानी रेजिडेंशियल हाउस प्रॉपर्टी के ट्रांसफर किए जाने की तिथि से एक वर्ष पूर्व या ट्रांसफर की तिथि के बाद से 2 साल के भीतर खरीदी जानी चाहिए। यदि प्रॉपर्टी का कंस्ट्रक्शन किया जा रहा है तो यह ट्रांसफर की तिथि के बाद 3 साल के भीतर पूरा होना चाहिए। जिस प्रॉपर्टी में निवेश किया जा रहा है, वह भारत में ही होनी चाहिए।

