काम की बात:सिर्फ इनकम टैक्स रिटर्न भरना ही नहीं इसे वेरीफाई करना भी है जरूरी, नहीं तो रद्द हो सकता है रिटर्न

नई दिल्ली2 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आप 5 तरीकों से इनकम टैक्स रिटर्न का ई-वेरिफिकेशन कर सकते हैं
  • वित्त वर्ष 2019-20 के लिए ITR फाइल करने की आखिरी तारीख 31 दिसंबर है

इनकम टैक्स रिटर्न (ITR) फाइल करने के बाद उसका वेरिफिकेशन भी जरूरी होता है इसके बिना फॉर्म अधूरा माना जाता है। ITR फाइल करने का अंतिम चरण फॉर्म सबमिट नहीं, वेरिफिकेशन होता है। वेरिफिकेशन ऑफलाइन किया जा सकता है। इसके लिए 120 दिनों का समय भी मिलता है। हालांकि सबसे आसान तरीका इलेक्ट्रॉनिक वेरिफिकेशन है। ऐसे में आज हम आपको इलेक्ट्रॉनिक वेरिफिकेशन के 5 तरीके बता रहे हैं। आपको बता दें कि वित्त वर्ष 2019-20 के लिए ITR फाइल करने की आखिरी तारीख 31 दिसंबर है।

इन 4 तरीकों से कर सकते हैं ITR वेरिफिकेशन

नेटबैंकिंग के जरिए

  • नेटबैंकिंग के जरिए भी आयकर रिटर्न को वेरिफाई किया जा सकता है। इसके लिए बैंक की वेबसाइट पर लॉग इन करना होगा। उसमें आपको टैक्स टैब में ई-वेरीफाई का विकल्प मिलेगा।
  • इसके बाद इनकम टैक्स विभाग की माय अकाउंट टैब पर क्लिक करके ईवीसी जनरेट किया जा सकेगा। इस पर क्लिक करते ही आपके ईमेल और मोबाइल फोन पर 10 अंक का एक कोड आएगा।
  • यह कोड 72 घंटे तक वैध रहता है। आप आयकर रिटर्न वेरिफाई करने के लिए माय अकाउंट टैब में जाएं और ईवीसी डालें। इसे सबमिट करते ही आपका आईटीआर वेरिफाई हो जाएगा।

आधार ओटीपी के जरिए

  • इनकम टैक्स रिटर्न फाइल को वेरिफाई करने के लिए पैन से आधार का लिंक होना जरूरी है। अब ओटीपी का इस्तेमाल करने के लिए ई-फाइलिंग पोर्टल www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in पर जाएं।
  • इसके बाद ई-वेरिफाई लिंक पर क्लिक करें और वेरिफाई रिटर्न यूजिंग आधार OTP ऑप्शन को चुनें। ऐसा करते ही आपके रजिस्टर्ड मोबाइल नंबर पर मैसेज आएगा जिसके जरिए आप वेरिफिकेशन कर सकते हैं।
  • आयकर विभाग की वेबसाइट पर इस वन टाइम पासवर्ड को डालने के बाद आप सबमिट बटन पर क्लिक करेंगे तो आपका ITR वेरिफाई हो जाएगा।

डीमैट अकाउंट के जरिए

  • शेयर की ट्रेडिंग करने वाले डीमैट अकाउंट के जरिए ITR वेरिफाई कर सकते हैं। ITR वेरिफाई करने से पहले आपको अपना डीमैट अकाउंट वैलिडेट (सत्यापित) करना होगा।
  • आपका डीमैट अकाउंट जिस डिपॉजिटरी (एनएसडीएल या सीडीएसएल) के पास है वहां लॉग इन कर आप अपने मोबाइल नंबर, ईमेल आईडी, आदि डालें। फिर यहां वेलिडेशन करें।
  • इस प्रक्रिया में आमतौर पर एक-दो घंटे लगते हैं। अगर प्रोसेस में कोई गलती हुई तो आपको ईमेल पर उसका नोटिफिकेशन आ जाएगा।

बैंक अकाउंट के जरिए

  • आयकर विभाग बैंक अकाउंट के जरिए आयकर रिटर्न ई-वेरिफाई की सुविधा भी देता है। हालांकि यह सुविधा हर बैंक नहीं उपलब्ध कराता है। इस माध्यम से आईटीआर वेरिफाई करने के लिए इसे वैलिडेट करना होता है। इसमें आपको बैंक का नाम, अकाउंट नंबर, आईएफएससी कोड और मोबाइल नंबर डालना होता है।
  • ये सब चीजें आप बैंक में पहले से मौजूद अपने रिकॉर्ड के हिसाब से ही डालें। अगर आपके पैन नंबर में लिखा नाम और बैंक अकाउंट का नाम मिलता है तभी वेलिडेशन सफल होगा। एक बार वेलिडेशन होने के बाद आप माय अकाउंट टैब में जेनरेट ईवीसी पर क्लिक करिए।
  • इसके बाद आपके रजिस्टर्ड मोबाइल नंबर पर एक कोड भेजा जाएगा। उसके बाद माय अकाउंट टैब में ई-वेरिफाई के विकल्प पर क्लिक करिए। यहां कोड डालने के बाद आप इसे सबमिट कर देंगे तो आपका आईटीआर वेरिफाई हो जाएगा।

बैंक ATM के जरिए

  • इसके लिए आपको अपने बैंक के ATM पैट जाना होगा। जब आप एटीएम कार्ड डालने के बाद पिन नंबर डालेंगे तो आपको पिन फॉर ई-फाइलिंग का एक ऑप्शन दिखेगा।
  • इस पर क्लिक करने के बाद यह पिन आपके रजिस्टर्ड मोबाइल नंबर पर भेज जाएगा। यह कोड 72 घंटे तक वेलिड होता है।
  • इसके बाद आप इनकम टैक्स डिपार्टमेंट की वेबसाइट पर जाकर, वहां माय अकाउंट पर क्लिक करिए और ई-वेरिफाई ऑप्शन पर क्लिक कर इस कोड को डालिए। इसके बाद सबमिट बटन पर क्लिक करते ही आपका आईटीआर वेरिफाई हो जाएगा
