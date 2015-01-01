पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पर्सनल फाइनेंस:समय से पहले ही तुड़वा ली है टैक्स सेविंग FD तो अब भरना होगा ज्यादा टैक्स, यहां जानें क्या है नियम

नई दिल्ली29 मिनट पहले
यदि आप इसे मैच्योर होने से पहले निकालते हैं तो जिस साल आपने ऐसा किया, उस साल वह पूरी रकम आपकी आय में जोड़ दी जाएगी, जिस पर आपने इनकम टैक्स छूट का लाभ लिया है
  • इनकम टैक्स एक्ट 80C के तहत 1.5 लाख रुपए तक की छूट ली जा सकती है
  • इनकम टैक्स छूट का लाभ लेने के लिए आपको एक तय समय तक निवेश करना होता है

कई लोग इनकम टैक्स बचाने के लिए ऐसी जगह निवेश करते हैं जहां से उन्हें टैक्स छूट का लाभ मिल सके। इसके तहत निवेशक म्यूचुअल फंड में इक्विटी लिंक्ड इंवेस्टमेंट प्लान (ELSS), यूनिट लिंक्ड इंवेस्टमेंट प्लान (ULIP) और टैक्स सेविंग FD में निवेश करते हैं। लेकिन इनकम टैक्स छूट का लाभ पाने के लिए आपको एक तय समय तक निवेश करना होता है। इससे पहले पैसा निकालने पर टैक्स छूट का लाभ नहीं मिलेगा। हम आपको बता रहे हैं कि ऐसी स्थिति में आपको कितना टैक्स देना होगा।

कई योजनाओं के तहत मिलता है टैक्स छूट का लाभ
डाकघर द्वारा ऐसी कई स्कीम चलाई जा रही हैं जिसमें निवेश करके आप इनकम टैक्स एक्ट 80C के तहत 1.50 लाख रुपए तक टैक्स छूट का लाभ ले सकते हैं। इसमें राष्ट्रीय बचत पत्र या NSC, सीनियर सिटिजन सेविंग स्कीम (SCSS) और टर्म डिपाजिट सहित अन्य योजनाएं शामिल हैं। इन योजनाओं और टैक्स सेविंग FD सहित अन्य योजनाओं में निवेश के जरिए टैक्स बचाने के लिए पांच साल तक के लिए निवेश करना होता है।

समय से पहले पैसा निकालने पर बढ़ जाती है टैक्स लायबिलिटी
मान लीजिए आप सीनियर सिटिजन सेविंग स्कीम में पैसा लगते हैं, जिसका मैच्योरिटी पीरियड 5 साल है। अगर आप मैच्योर होने से पहले पैसा निकाल लेते हैं तो आपको इस पर ब्याज तो पूरा मिलेगा, लेकिन आपकी टैक्स लायबिलिटी (देनदारी) बढ़ जाएगी। इसी तरह ELSS में भी 3 लॉक इन पीरियड करता हैं। 3 साल से पहले पैसा निकालने पर भी आपको पूरा टैक्स भरना होगा।

कितना देना होगा टैक्स?

आपने जिस साल इन योजनाओं में निवेश किया, उस पर आपने आयकर कानून की धारा 80सी के तहत 1.5 लाख रुपए पर टैक्स छूट का लाभ लिया। यदि आप इसे मैच्योर होने से पहले निकालते हैं तो जिस साल आपने ऐसा किया, उस साल वह पूरी रकम आपकी आय में जोड़ दी जाएगी, जिस पर आपने इनकम टैक्स छूट का लाभ लिया है। इसके अलावा प्राप्त ब्याज को भी आपकी आय में जोड़ दिया जाएगा। इसके बाद आप जिस इनकम टैक्स स्लैब में आएंगे उस आधार पर आपसे टैक्स वसूला जाएगा।

उदाहरण से समझें : मान लीजिए आपने 2019 (2019-20) में टैक्स सेविंग FD करके उसके तहत आपने सालाना आय पर 1.5 लाख रुपए टैक्स छूट का लाभ लिया है। लेकिन आप 5 साल की जगह इसे एक साल बाद यानी 2020 में ही तुड़वा लेते हैं तो आपने जो 1.5 लाख रुपए पर टैक्स छूट का लाभ लिया है, वो आपकी 2020 (वित्त वर्ष 2020-21) की आय में जोड़ा जाएगा। इसके बाद आप जिस इनकम टैक्स स्लैब में आएंगे उस आधार पर आपसे टैक्स वसूला जाएगा।

क्या है सेक्शन 80C?

आयकर कानून का सेक्शन 80C दरअसल इनकम टैक्स कानून, 1961 का हिस्सा है। इसमें उन निवेश माध्यमों का उल्लेख है, जिनमें निवेश कर आयकर में छूट का दावा किया जा सकता है। कई लोग वित्त वर्ष खत्म होने से पहले टैक्स बचाने के लिए निवेश करना शुरू करते हैं। आयकर अधिनियम की धारा 80C के तहत, आपकी कुल आय से 1.5 लाख रुपए की कटौती का दावा कर सकते हैं। आसान भाषा में इसे ऐसे समझें, आप धारा 80C के माध्यम से अपनी कुल कर योग्य आय से 1,50,000 रुपए तक कम कर सकते हैं।

