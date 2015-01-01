पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैंकिंग:इंडसइंड बैंक ने लॉन्च किया अपना पहला मेटल क्रेडिट कार्ड ’वेनिस हेरिटेज’, इसमें मिलेंगी कई खास सुविधाएं

नई दिल्ली3 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
2.5 करोड़ रुपए का व्यक्तिगत हवाई दुर्घटना बीमा मिलेगा
  • इंडसइंड बैंक ने मास्टरकार्ड के साथ साझेदारी में ’पायनियर हेरिटेज’ को लॉन्च करने की घोषणा की है
  • लेट पेमेंट फीस, कैश एडवांस फीस के साथ-साथ ओवर लिमिट फीस लाइफ टाइम के लिए माफ़ रहेगी

इंडसइंड बैंक ने मास्टरकार्ड के साथ साझेदारी में अपना पहला मेटल क्रेडिट कार्ड ’पायनियर हेरिटेज’ को लॉन्च करने की घोषणा की है। बैंक के अनुसार ये कार्ड शानदार सुविधाओं से लैस है। इसे यात्रा, वैलनेस और लाइफ स्टाइल सहित अन्य सुविधाओं को ध्यान में रखकर बनाया गया है। 'पायनियर हेरिटेज' क्रेडिट कार्ड के लॉन्च के साथ, इंडसइंड बैंक दुनिया के उन कुछ खास बैंकों में शामिल हो गया है जो धातु के क्रेडिट कार्ड ऑफर करते हैं।

कार्ड के खास फीचर

ट्रेवल

  • अंतर्राष्ट्रीय और घरेलू हवाई अड्डे के लाउंज में अनलिमिटेड फ्री एंट्री।

फाइनेंशियल

  • अगर कार्ड होल्डर 10 लाख या अधिक का खर्च कार्ड के जरिए करता है तो उसे कोई भी सालाना फीस नहीं चुकानी होगी।
  • लेट पेमेंट फीस, कैश एडवांस फीस के साथ-साथ ओवर लिमिट फीस लाइफ टाइम के लिए माफ़ रहेगी।

लाइफ स्टाइल

  • भारत में चुनिंदा गोल्फ कोर्स में असीमित नि: शुल्क गोल्फ खेलना और सीखना।
  • हर 3 महीने ने 4 फ्री मूवी टिकट के साथ ही bookmyshow.com से बुकिंग करने पर 20% का डिस्काउंट।
  • कार्ड धारक और उसके लाइफ पार्टनर को क्लब आईटीसी कलिनायर की फ्री मेंबरशिप मिलेगी।

बीमा

  • 2.5 करोड़ रुपए का व्यक्तिगत हवाई दुर्घटना बीमा मिलेगा।
  • कार्ड पर क्रेडिट सीमा तक एक बीमा कवर।
  • सामान का 1 लाख का बीमा कवर।
  • यात्रा के दौरान दस्तावेज खोने पर 75 हजार का बीमा कवर।
