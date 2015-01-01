पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पर्सनल फाइनेंस:टैक्स सेविंग के साथ बढ़िया रिटर्न के लिए ELSS, FD या टाइम डिपॉजिट स्कीम में करें निवेश

नई दिल्ली8 मिनट पहले
5 साल वाली FD में निवेश पर इनकम टैक्स एक्ट के सेक्शन 80C के तहत 1.5 लाख रुपए तक टैक्स छूट ली जा सकती है
  • टाइम डिपॉजिट में 5 साल के लिए निवेश करने पर सालाना 6.7% ब्याज मिलेगा
  • DCB बैंक टैक्स सेविंग FD पर 6.95 % ब्याज दे रहा है
  • बीते 10 साल में ELSS म्यूचुअल फंड कैटेगरी ने करीब 8.5% का रिटर्न दिया है

अगर आप कहीं ऐसी जगह निवेश करने का प्लान बना रहे हैं जहां निवेश करने पर आपको बेहतर रिटर्न के साथ इनकम टैक्स छूट का भी लाभ मिले तो टैक्स सेविंग FD, पोस्ट ऑफिस टाइम डिपॉजिट और म्यूचुअल फंड की ELSS में निवेश कर सकते हैं। आज हम आपको इन तीनों स्कीम्स के बारे में बता रहे हैं ताकि आप अपने हिसाब से सही जगह निवेश कर सकें।

पोस्ट ऑफिस टाइम डिपॉजिट स्कीम

  • यह एक तरह की फिक्स डिपॉजिट (एफडी) है। इसमें एक तय अवधि के लिए एकमुश्त पैसा निवेश करके आप निश्चित रिटर्न और ब्याज भुगतान का फायदा ले सकते हैं।
  • पोस्ट ऑफिस टाइम डिपॉजिट अकाउंट 1 से 5 साल तक की अवधि के लिए 5.5 से 6.7% तक ब्याज दर की पेशकश करता है।
  • भारतीय डाक की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट के मुताबिक 5 साल की सावधि जमा के तहत निवेश करने पर आयकर अधिनियम, 1961 की धारा 80 सी के तहत टैक्स छूट का फायदा ले सकते हैं।
  • इनकम टैक्स एक्ट के सेक्शन 80C के तहत 1.5 लाख रुपए तक टैक्स की छूट ली जा सकती है।
  • इसमें 1000 रुपए का मिनिमम निवेश करना होता है। वहीं अधिकतम निवेश की कोई सीमा नहीं है।
  • योजना में भी व्यक्ति जिसके उम्र 18 साल से अधिक हो निवेश कर सकता है। इसमें ज्वॉइंट अकाउंट भी खोला जा सकता है।

टैक्स सेविंग FD
5 साल वाली FD में निवेश पर इनकम टैक्स एक्ट के सेक्शन 80C के तहत 1.5 लाख रुपए तक टैक्स छूट ली जा सकती है। ऐसे में आप इनमें निवेश कर सकते हैं। हम आपको बता रहे है कि कौन से बैंक में टैक्स सेविंग FD पर कितना ब्याज मिल रहा है।

बैंकब्याज दर(%)
DCB बैंक6.95
इंडसइंड बैंक6.75
RBL बैंक6.50
यस बैंक6.00
SBI5.40
ICICI5.50
HDFC5.50

इक्विटी लिंक्ड सेविंग्स स्कीम (ELSS)

  • देश में 42 म्यूचुअल फंड कंपनियां टैक्स सेविंग स्कीम चलाती हैं। हर कंपनी के पास इनकम टैक्स बचाने के लिए ELSS है। इसे ऑनलाइन घर बैठे-बैठे या किसी एजेंट के माध्यम से खरीदा जा सकता है।
  • इसमें अगर इनकम टैक्स बचाने के लिए एक बार में निवेश करना है तो आम तौर पर न्यूनतम 5 हजार रुपए और अगर हर माह निवेश करना है तो आमतौर पर न्यूनतम 500 रुपए महीने का निवेश शुरू किया जा सकता है। इसमें 1.5 लाख रुपए की अधिकतम टैक्स छूट ली जा सकती है, लेकिन अधिकतम निवेश की इसमें कोई सीमा नहीं है।
  • इस इनकम टैक्स बचाने वाली स्कीम में निवेश 3 साल के लिए लॉक-इन रहता है। इसके बाद निवेशक चाहे तो यह पैसा निकाल सकता है। तीन साल के बाद चाहें तो पूरा निकाल लें या जितनी जरूरत हो उतना पैसा निकाल ले और बाकी पैसा इस ELSS में जब तक चाहे बना रहने दें।
  • इसमें निवेश पर ब्याज दर की जगह मार्केट लिंक रिटर्न मिलता है। बीते 10 साल में ELSS म्यूचुअल फंड कैटेगरी ने करीब 8.5% का रिटर्न दिया है।

इन ELSS फंड्स ने दिया शानदार रिटर्न

फंड का नामबीते 1 साल में रिटर्न (%)बीते 3 साल में रिटर्न (%)बीते 5 साल में रिटर्न (%)बीते 2019 में रिटर्न (%)
BOI AXA टैक्स एडवांटेज फंड23.37.912.514.6
DSP ब्लैकरॉक टैक्स सेवर फंड16.711.211.910.7
केनरा रोबेको इक्विटी टैक्स सेवर6.15.211.314.8
मोतीलाल ओसवाल लॉन्ग टर्म इक्विटी फंड1.93.311.013.2
HDFC लॉन्ग टर्म एडवांटेज फंड4.74.211.010.1

सोर्स; फिनकैशडॉटकॉम

