  Hindi News
  Utility
  Income Tax ; Tax Saving ; Tax Saving FD ; FD ; Fixed Deposit

पर्सनल फाइनेंस:टैक्स सेविंग FD पर चाहिए ज्यादा ब्याज तो इंडसइंड और IDFC सहित इन बैंकों में करें निवेश

3 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • DCB बैंक टैक्स सेविंग FD पर 6.95% ब्याज दे रहा है
  • इंडसइंड और IDFC बैंक टैक्स सेविंग FD पर 6.75% ब्याज दे रहे हैं

इन दिनों अगर आप इनकम टैक्स बचाने के लिए कहीं निवेश करने का प्लान बना रहे हैं तो टैक्स सेविंग के लिए फिक्स्ड डिपॉजिट (FD) में निवेश कर सकते हैं। 5 साल वाली FD में निवेश पर आयकर कानून का सेक्शन 80C के तहत 1.5 लाख रुपए तक टैक्स की छूट ली जा सकती है। कई बैंक टैक्स सेविंग FD पर 6.50% से भी ज्यादा का ब्याज दे रहे हैं। हम आपको कुछ ऐसे बैंकों के बारे में बता रहे हैं, जहां निवेश करने पर आपको टैक्स सेविंग FD पर शानदार ब्याज मिलेगा।

1 लाख रुपए निवेश करने पर कितना मिलेगा रिटर्न?

बैंककितनी रकम मिलेगी (रु)कितना ब्याज मिलेगा (रु)
DCB बैंक139,92739,927
इंडसइंड बैंक138,62438,624
IDFC बैंक138,62438,624
पोस्ट ऑफिस138,29938,299
RBL बैंक137,00837,008
यस बैंक137,00837,008
एक्सिस बैंक130,69630,696
ICICI130,69630,696
SBI130,07730,077

क्या है सेक्शन 80C?

आयकर कानून का सेक्शन 80C दरअसल इनकम टैक्स कानून, 1961 का हिस्सा है। इसमें उन निवेश माध्यमों का उल्लेख है, जिनमें निवेश कर आयकर में छूट का दावा किया जा सकता है। कई लोग वित्त वर्ष खत्म होने से पहले टैक्स बचाने के लिए निवेश करना शुरू करते हैं।

